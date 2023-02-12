New York Fashion Week
+
Anna Lin for WSN
Victor de Souza brings the past to the present at NYFW
At his New York Fashion Week show, Victor de Souza proved that fashion is not a set of decisions, but a “quest for what everyone’s not doing.”
Madonna says, ‘Express yourself.’ Son Jung Wan agrees
Son Jung Wan’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection mixed ’90s edginess with modest minimalism, venturing into futuristic space-glamor.
NYMD: New and old brands alike reimagine the future of menswear
During New York Men’s Day, labels explored new definitions of menswear and gender-neutral clothing, breaking conventions with bold colors and audacious designs.
Spring’s on the way at New York Men’s Day
The New York Men’s Day showcase for Fall/Winter 2023 displayed a strong mix of outerwear and prints, emphasizing that seasons don’t need to dictate fashion.
Richie Rich makes a fun, nostalgic comeback to the NYFW runway
In his new collection “Richerette,” the Club Kid icon expresses his undying love for fashion.
Meta-Vivienne meets the Metaverse
Vivienne Tam transcends reality with her latest, NFT-adorned collection at New York Fashion Week.
Flying Solo: A cultural fashion collective unites
Collaborative collections at the shop’s New York Fashion Week runway show offered glimpses into global fashion.
CHOCHENG makes waves at Fashion Week
“Glamour and humor can get you through everything,” designer Cho Cho Cheng said of her Fall/Winter 2023 collection shown at Spring Studios.
Andrew Kwon enters his evening wear era
Kwon has extended his work beyond the aisle with “Reverie,” his first evening wear collection.
Frederick Anderson’s new collection brings fashion into an elevated era
Frederick Anderson’s newest Spring/Summer 2023 collection reflects on finding beauty in reconnecting with the world.
Emerging menswear finds footing at New York Men’s Day
Genderfluid treatment of clothing on menswear runways leaves little to be desired.
Revolve caters to a constantly online generation
Revolve Gallery curated a New York Fashion Week experience tailored for the new generation of consumers and influencers.
Instagram · Twitter · Facebook
Developed for web by Megan Kim, Drew Brown and Kevin Wu.