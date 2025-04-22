Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later

What became hundreds of protesters clustered around the fence set up by Campus Safety officers to chant, exchange food and water, pass out face masks and wave Palestinian flags. As the demonstration progressed, more and more passers-by joined the plaza and surrounding streets calling for NYU to divest from Israel and affirm its support for Palestinian rights.

Throughout the day, NYPD officers equipped with riot gear began to line West Fourth Street and nearby campus buildings, as Campus Safety head Fountain Walker persistently threatened to arrest protesters who refused to leave Gould Plaza. At around 7 p.m., NYU leadership authorized the NYPD to sweep the encampment, resulting in the arrests of over 130 students, faculty, alumni and community members.