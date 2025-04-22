Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Krish Dev

Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later

On April 22, 2024, a pro-Palestinian encampment outside the Stern School of Business led to more than 130 arrests, dozens of demonstrations and a year of ongoing calls for NYU to divest from Israel.
WSN Staff
April 22, 2025

On April 22, 2024, about 40 students and faculty gathered in Gould Plaza at around 4 a.m. to erect a pro-Palestinian encampment outside the Stern School of Business. The demonstration came days after a Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University was swept by the New York City Police Department — making national headlines and setting the stage for a wave of protests against Israel’s war in Gaza across U.S. college campuses.

Campus Safety officers began to surveil the area at around 7 a.m. as a small group of protesters chanted, waved flags and held signs. (Yezen Saadah for WSN)
Over the next 12 hours, hundreds more students, faculty and community members took to West Fourth Street in support of the encampment as dozens of New York City Police Department officers began to barricade the area. (Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Demonstrates took the 6 subway train to One Police Plaza in solidarity with the over 120 protesters arrested at Gould Plaza for a final rally at around 1 a.m. (Julia Smerling for WSN)

What became hundreds of protesters clustered around the fence set up by Campus Safety officers to chant, exchange food and water, pass out face masks and wave Palestinian flags. As the demonstration progressed, more and more passers-by joined the plaza and surrounding streets calling for NYU to divest from Israel and affirm its support for Palestinian rights. 

Throughout the day, NYPD officers equipped with riot gear began to line West Fourth Street and nearby campus buildings, as Campus Safety head Fountain Walker persistently threatened to arrest protesters who refused to leave Gould Plaza. At around 7 p.m., NYU leadership authorized the NYPD to sweep the encampment, resulting in the arrests of over 130 students, faculty, alumni and community members. 

Students gave speeches and rallied in calls for the university to shut down its study away site in Tel Aviv, disclose its investment portfolio and divest from weapons manufacturers with ties to Israel. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
NYPD vehicles had circulated the area for hours before President Linda Mills authorized them to sweep the encampment. (Krish Dev for WSN)

NYPD officers zip-tied and pepper sprayed students and protesters while dragging them into correctional buses on the south end of Gould Plaza. In the moments prior to and during the arrests, police officers repeatedly proclaimed through a megaphone that the protesters were unlawfully blocking traffic and engaging in “disorderly conduct.”

Police brutally arrested students and faculty for engaging in "disorderly conduct," escorting them to One Police Plaza in correctional buses. (Samson Tu for WSN)
The night of April 22, the NYPD arrested dozens of students, faculty and alumni who participated in the Gould Plaza encampment. (Lianna O'Grady for WSN)
The university has since erected a wall surrounding the plaza and implemented an NYU ID-tap system to enter the area, claiming the purple structure is part of an ongoing renovation. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Days after the encampment, dozens of community members were met with a newly placed wall barricading the plaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)

The day after the encampment, a newly erected wall barricaded Gould Plaza and NYPD vans imminently surrounded the campus area. Protests against arrests at the encampment consumed the rest of the semester, as students continued calls for NYU to shut down its study away site in Tel Aviv, disclose its investments and divest from companies with ties to Israel — with the newly added demand to pardon students facing disciplinary action for participation in pro-Palestinian protests.

Four days after the events at Gould Plaza, over 200 demonstrators reestablished the Gaza Solidarity Encampment outside the Paulson Center, which would last two weeks. (Samson Tu for WSN)
On May 3, NYU authorized the arrests of around 14 students at the Paulson Center encampment, with hundreds protesting the sweep throughout the day. (Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Last year, over 100 NYPD officers in riot gear surrounded the Paulson Center, blocking off Bleecker Street from Fifth Avenue to Broadway. (Julia Smerling for WSN)

A second Gaza Solidarity Encampment outside the Paulson Center lasted nearly two weeks before the NYPD arrested 14 students overnight. Throughout its duration, the encampment became a central spot for pro-Palestinian teach-ins, film screenings and rallies held as part of marches spanning Foley Square to 116th Street. 

Hundreds gathered outside the Paulson Center to protest the encampment sweep on May 3. (Krish Dev for WSN)
At NYU's 191st commencement exercises, dozens of graduating students booed and walked out as President Linda Mills gave her address to the class of 2024. (Krish Dev for WSN)

Last year’s commencement was marked by a mass walkout and dozens of graduates protesting President Linda Mills outside of Yankee Stadium while ceremonies took place. Since then, ongoing demonstrations have led to more than 30 student suspensions and the Trump administration has escalated a national crackdown on pro-Palestinian protesters’ immigration statuses, inciting widespread fear about the future of on-campus movements. 

The fall 2024 semester began with changes to NYU's student conduct guidelines and a newly designed wall in Gould Plaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Students standing on the second floor of the library, holding a sign over the edge that reads “WE DEMAND 1 DISCLOSE 2 DIVEST 3 SHUT DOWN N.Y.U. TEL AVIV.”
Bobst Library became a hub for student and faculty-led demonstrations and sit-ins, which have led to the suspension of at least 13 students and arrest of two faculty members. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
In response to Trump administration's detainment of Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, NYU students and faculty have taken to the streets to protest the federal government's crackdown on immigration and noncitizen protesters at U.S. colleges. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
This past academic year, student and faculty organizers have persisted in calling for the university to divest from companies with ties to Israel and the number of Palestinian deaths continues to grow. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)

