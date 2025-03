A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team

The Violets cut through the rest of the NCAA competition, meeting Smith College for the championship matchup in Salem, VA.

With a final score of 77-49, the Violets came out with the national title, holding onto their spot as the No. 1-ranked D-III women’s basketball team in the nation.

The Violets’ success wouldn’t be possible without the formidable coaching staff that heads the team. Barber, alongside associate head coach Nettie Respondek and assistant coach Annie Barrett has transformed NYU’s women’s basketball program. Both Barber and Barrett are alums of the NYU basketball team, and bring a deep understanding of the program to this year’s team.