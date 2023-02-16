IMPACT and VERS exhibit local talent

Lastly, designer Tilly d Wolfe presented two outfits from their label, worn by dancer Marcus Braggs and singer Leone. Both ensembles were made primarily of pink and purple fabrics. The dancer changed in and out of two different reversible skirts during his interpretive performance, while the singer sported crotchless hot pink jeans.

IMPACT and VERS took a leap with their innovative presentation form, but certain aspects of the production’s planning fell short. The few chairs lined up beside the makeshift runway left most attendees no choice but to remain standing. Despite these certain missteps, however, IMPACT VERS showed the potential for the future of NYFW, with a show that integrated other forms of art with fashion.