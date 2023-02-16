IMPACT and VERS exhibit local talent

The collaborative New York Fashion Week event integrated fashion with music to create an immersive, innovative show.

Con Xie, Contributing Writer|Feb 17, 2023

Fashion nonprofit IMPACT teamed up with collective clothing label VERS to bring a collaborative event reminiscent of an 1800s cultural salon to New York Fashion Week, defying the typical disposition of runway and showroom events.

  • A makeup artist doing a model’s makeup for designer Unforeseen Hope before the runway.
  • Artist on sound check for the electric guitars before the show.
  • A makeup artist putting final touches on a model before the show.
  • Musician Chelsea Smith lifts a designer’s custom piece to wear before the performance.
  • Close up of makeup artist working on model’s eye makeup for designer Paradox Vested Relics.
  • Makeup artist putting final touches on model before the show.

The show, held on a makeshift stage in a backroom of the VERS store, was divided into four mini-shows by musical acts, two of which featured interpretive dance components. The models were themselves the musicians and dancers in each act, and outfits were displayed as each artist entered the stage.

Audience member wears a green and blue cubic top at the refreshments area before the show.
Dancer performing on runway wearing multicolored pants designed by designer Lizzy Gee.
Impact Vers, Fall/Winter 2023 Collection, New York Fashion Week.
Artist Thee Queen Princess takes over Show 2 dressed in pink and purple lingerie and white boots.

It was difficult to ascertain the style of the second designer, Unforeseen Hope, as only one outfit was presented. Singer Thee Queen Princess took over the stage in a sheer purple robe and pink lingerie, taking time to interact with the audience during a vocal performance against a backing track.

Model dressed in full black walking down the runway designed by collaborators Paradoxvestedrelics, Yxen, and Kids Destroy.
Model dressed in a floral blazer, patchwork pants and blue feathered earrings designed by designers Paradoxvestedrelics, Yxen, and Kids Destroy.
Model dressed in a blue and white long dress with yellow puddle boots holding a matching flag by designers Paradoxvestedrelics, Yxen, and Kids Destroy.
Impact Vers, Fall/Winter 2023 Collection, New York Fashion Week.
Model wears a black and green sweater, black skirt, and boots by designers Paradoxvestedrelics, Yxen, and Kids Destroy.
Model dressed in full black designed by collaborators Paradoxvestedrelics, Yxen, and Kids Destroy.

Paradox Vested Relics dressed their musicians, multi-genre duo Y&I, in what seemed like Brutalist-inspired sculptural fabrics. The drummer’s oversized sweatshirt, juxtaposed with his fitted cone hat, felt like a nod to Rick Owens. The singer-guitarist, on the other hand, resembled the epitome of rock-chic mixed with hip-hop in her wide-leg pants, slit exactly at the knee so they appeared like shorts with a large cuff. The duo’s music combined elements of soul, rock and groove that filled the space perfectly. Two models walked the runway as they played — one in a hardhat and a jacket similar to the drummer’s sweatshirt, and another sporting a dress made with black, padded material.

Model dressed in a purple tulle hat, brown coat with purple ruffles, and patchwork jeans designed by Paradoxvestedrelics, Yxen, and Kids Destroy.
Singer and guitarist Leone performing on stage dressed in a half purple, half multicolored top and bright pink pants by designer Cilium.
Dancer Marcus Braggs takes the stage dressed in a custom outfit by designer Cilium.
Producer of IMPACT VERS Tilly D Wolfe takes over the stage holding a bouquet of flowers after the show.
Impact Vers, Fall/Winter 2023 Collection, New York Fashion Week.

Lastly, designer Tilly d Wolfe presented two outfits from their label, worn by dancer Marcus Braggs and singer Leone. Both ensembles were made primarily of pink and purple fabrics. The dancer changed in and out of two different reversible skirts during his interpretive performance, while the singer sported crotchless hot pink jeans.

IMPACT and VERS took a leap with their innovative presentation form, but certain aspects of the production’s planning fell short. The few chairs lined up beside the makeshift runway left most attendees no choice but to remain standing. Despite these certain missteps, however, IMPACT VERS showed the potential for the future of NYFW, with a show that integrated other forms of art with fashion.

Dancer Marcus Braggs and Artist Leone dressed in a custom outfit by designer Cilium.
Impact Vers, Fall/Winter 2023 Collection, New York Fashion Week.

