Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN

To the Editor,

A total of 94 Liberal Studies faculty members have voted, by secret ballot, to approve the following statement:

“We wish to state categorically that we had no advance knowledge of the article that Washington Square News published on April 23 — purporting to come from ‘Concerned Liberal Studies Faculty.’ None of us would have signed the article if given the chance.”

This statement has been approved by a vote of our faculty, including both full-time and part-time members, with 94 voting to approve, one voting to disapprove and two abstaining.

Sincerely,

The Liberal Studies Faculty Assembly Steering Committee

The Steering Committee of the Faculty Assembly of Liberal Studies is an elected body of seven representatives of the whole faculty, who hold regular meetings with the LS dean and set the agenda for the regular meetings of LS’s Faculty Assembly.

Contact the steering committee at [email protected].