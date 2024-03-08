Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring

On climate change:

Abi Rivera — Opinion Editor

Spring? I think you mean false spring. Climate change is real.

On heroes:

Sebastian Cardena — Deputy Opinion Editor

My friends asked me why I chose not to go away for spring break. It’s time for the truth to come out — the city needs me. Now this is unrelated, but I’m on the lookout for a cheap Batman costume and a fog machine, so email me if you know a guy.

On clothes:

Molly Koch — Opinion Editor

False spring is my least favorite season ever. Why am I wearing a skirt and tank top one day and then leggings, jeans, a turtleneck and a sweatshirt the next? I look like I cannot make up my mind whether I want to be feminine or masculine.

On midterms:

Krish Dev — Multimedia Editor

Just as I think I can relax and enjoy a week off, midterm 2s — what does that even mean??? — come along to remind me that spring break is a cruel illusion.

On everyday:

Mikaylah Du — Illustration Editor

Checking the weather app feels like Russian roulette. Why is it sunny one day and rainy the next?

On last springs:

Juliana Guarracino — Culture Editor

My progress in my courses may be strong but my will to keep it up is not. Thankfully, it’s my last midterm season. Soon, there’ll be no more late night studying or speed-running essays — just a bad habit of consuming way too much coffee.

On essays:

Elena Portnoy — Beauty & Style Editor

While essays are not the worst possible midterm assignment, essays that happen to be in MLA format are the absolute worst. Chicago or bust!

On universal schemes:

Katherine Welander — Copy Chief

Between midterms and the gloomy weather, it feels like the universe has been plotting to make us all miserable. But I guess one benefit to being locked inside Bobst Library all day studying is that it keeps me out of the rain.

