On the Street: Floral

For this edition, we asked staff and contributors to send us floral photos in light of spring.
Kiran Komanduri – Photo Editor
A sunny day in Prospect Park.
Kyra Reilley – Illustration Editor
A blissful moment.
Krish Dev – Director of Creative & Digital Strategy
The delicate relationship between butterflies and flowers faces unprecedented threats from global warming, habitat destruction, invasive species and pesticides. At the Montreal Insectarium, hundreds of these pollinators find sanctuary in a spacious greenhouse, reminding us of what’s at stake.
Lauren Ng – Culture Editor
Surrounded by bushes, trees and flowers, a waterfall flows at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx.
Grace Tan – Identity & Equity Editor
Oh, to be a dog napping under an oleander tree. Marrakesh, Morocco, March 2024.
Eva Mundo – Staff Writer
I had been eager to take pictures of the newly bloomed trees since the day I got back from spring break. After waiting earnestly for one sunny day, hoping to capture sunlight’s warmth on the pink, white and green trees, these were some of my favorite shots captured as I made my way down Broadway to Washington Square Park.
Ben Mercado – Contributing Photographer
Spring in New York.
Jenny Qian – Contributing Photographer
While waiting to take this shot, I happened to spot a little blue bird and a red one resting quietly nearby. It felt like a perfect harmony between the vibrant colors of wildlife and the peaceful nature of greenery under the theme of Earth Day.
Marcus Oringer – Contributing Photographer
Long weekend.
Sophia Kim – Contributing Photographer
Saw these on Easter morning, and my friend and I stopped and stared at them in awe for a little bit. They were the brightest colors on that street.
Contact the Multimedia Desk at [email protected].