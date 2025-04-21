Women’s golf wins tournament, tennis ends regular season with wins and other news

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
Over 100 NYU Law faculty condemn Trump attack on higher ed
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ashlie Oxford to lead SGA next year, only other opponent disqualified
NYU President Linda Mills announced Executive Vice President Martin Dorph’s retirement in a message to university leadership on Friday, April 18. (Courtesy of Sally Montana for Commercial Observer)
Martin Dorph, executive vice president of 10 years, to retire in October
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Deans hold info sessions on recent visa revocations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors move classes off campus as hundreds protest Trump crackdown on higher ed
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Artists join decadelong fight for Elizabeth Street Garden
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
Demonstrators on Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Washington Square Park, Monday, March 31, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
Over 100 NYU Law faculty condemn Trump attack on higher ed
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ashlie Oxford to lead SGA next year, only other opponent disqualified
NYU President Linda Mills announced Executive Vice President Martin Dorph’s retirement in a message to university leadership on Friday, April 18. (Courtesy of Sally Montana for Commercial Observer)
Martin Dorph, executive vice president of 10 years, to retire in October
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Deans hold info sessions on recent visa revocations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors move classes off campus as hundreds protest Trump crackdown on higher ed
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Dozens protest onslaught of pro-Palestinian student suspensions
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Admin responds to nonprofit criticizing updated student conduct policy
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
Over 100 NYU Law faculty condemn Trump attack on higher ed
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Deans hold info sessions on recent visa revocations
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Opinion: NYU has built itself on diversity — now it needs to defend it
President Linda Mills sent an email Tuesday night confirming that "some members" of the NYU community have been affected by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (Jake Capriotti for WSN)
‘Some’ students and faculty affected by visa revocations, Mills says
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone cancels ‘anti-governmental’ humanitarian presentation
(Courtesy of Beau Flynn)
Beyond NYU: From studying at Stern to producing ‘Moana’
(Courtesy of Augusta Lecaros)
Beyond NYU: Creating and curating feminist art around the world
(Courtesy of Marin Driguez)
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
(Courtesy of Aneesa Sheikh)
Beyond NYU: Merging music and advocacy
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: New York doesn’t want hyper-progressive politicians like Zohran Mamdani
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: Zohran Mamdani is the progressive leader New York needs
(Courtesy of Emma Bell)
Guest Essay: Emma Bell for SGA chair
(Camila Ceballos for WSN)
Opinion: Trump’s attack on New York climate laws will have long-term ramifications
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Opinion: Gen Z activism is performative, not productive
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
(Courtesy of Emma Bell)
Guest Essay: Emma Bell for SGA chair
(Chelsea Li for WSN)
Guest Essay: It’s time to end legacy admissions in New York
(Courtesy of Alisa Vvedenskaia)
Guest Essay: Ashlie Oxford for SGA chair
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
(Jake Capriotti for WSN)
Guest Essay: The call for a reparations committee
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On celebration
Letter from the editor: On celebration
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Matt Petres for WSN)
Off Topic: Trump’s war on the arts
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: Today’s feminism prioritizes performance over action
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
Off Topic: The hysteria around trans athletes is a distraction
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
(Akshay Prabhushankar for WSN)
Off Topic: We must protect our libraries’ federal funding
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
A recap of NYU men’s basketball’s historic season
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s golf wins tournament, tennis ends regular season with wins and other news
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, France and Spain
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
Behind the swimming & diving teams’ immense success
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Track & field program record, men’s volleyball remains undefeated and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Sweet 16, softball opening weekend and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s basketball ends season undefeated, wrestling and diving regionals and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, California and London
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
(Brian Choi for WSN)
5 ways to spend smarter in NYC
(Isabel Albors for WSN)
How to reduce food waste in college kitchens
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
2-credit classes to spice up your fall schedule
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
4 LGBTQ+ organizations to join outside of NYU
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
When I gave up my iPhone, it changed my life
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television)
6 ‘Friends’-inspired outfits to get you through the week
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
For minimal work and maximum volume, try these 6 top-rated mascaras
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
How to conduct a DIY personal color analysis
Tisch student dancers pose in their choice of clothing for their morning ballet class. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
What are Tisch dancers wearing?
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
4 NYC women-owned brands challenging male domination in fashion
(Isabel Albors for WSN)
How to reduce food waste in college kitchens
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Here’s a tip: don’t
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Courtesy of Max La Manna)
Q&A: Navigating the NYC service industry through a chef’s lens
(Qianshan Weng and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Can Beli help you find love?
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
4 LGBTQ+ organizations to join outside of NYU
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
‘A vile complicity’: Members of the Rwandan community recount 1994 genocide
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Where did all the gays go?
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
How millennial cafes are fueling NYC gentrification
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
As Bobst prayer room is vandalized, Muslim students gather to celebrate Eid
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Courtesy of Bleecker Street)
Review: ‘The Wedding Banquet’ subverts farcical formulas with a fruity, modern twist
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
Remembering William Finn: Finding joy in pain, at NYU and on Broadway
(Courtesy of Amanda Eisenberg)
NYU professor and journalist speaks about her new feminist novel
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A conversation between Kublai Khan and Marco Polo, a Russian classic and more
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
10 thought-provoking poems for National Poetry Month
(Courtesy of Amanda Eisenberg)
NYU professor and journalist speaks about her new feminist novel
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A conversation between Kublai Khan and Marco Polo, a Russian classic and more
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
10 thought-provoking poems for National Poetry Month
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a journalism-centered drama and more
(Courtesy of Bleecker Street)
Review: ‘The Wedding Banquet’ subverts farcical formulas with a fruity, modern twist
(Courtesy of Sideshow and Janus Films)
‘The Shrouds’ and grieving in the digital age
(Courtesy of Bernard Walsh)
Review: ‘Drop’ drops the ball
(Courtesy of A24)
Review: ‘Warfare’ warns audiences of the realities of battle
(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
Review: ‘The Amateur’ doesn’t understand its message
(Courtesy of Devin Derose)
Q&A: For queer Christians, indie artist Semler is bringing a great awakening
(Courtesy of Numero Group)
Review: Margo Guryan’s ‘28 Demos’ invites you under her musical umbrella
(Courtesy of Atlantic Records)
Review: Skrillex’s newest album brings a new meaning to all killer, no filler
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
Some sad songs for rainy days
(Courtesy photo by Isaac Wheatley)
Q&A: New York natives Laundry Day on coming full circle
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
Remembering William Finn: Finding joy in pain, at NYU and on Broadway
(Courtesy of Marc Brenner)
Review: Sarah Snook redefines live theater in ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Review: ‘Smash’ makes a messy TV show even worse
(Courtesy of Emilio Madrid)
Review: Cursing, cutthroat comedians duke it out in ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’
(Courtesy of Marc J. Franklin)
Review: ‘Purpose’ stages a contemplative family reunion
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
A reproduction of Jan Lievens' 1625 painting “The Feast of Esther” at the entrance to “The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt.” (Katherine Welander for WSN)
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
4 Central Park monuments and the historical women behind them
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
On the Street: Escapism
On the Street: Escapism
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
On the Street: Escapism
On the Street: Escapism
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Julia Smerling, AnMei Deck, Alisia Houghtaling and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Love
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: How to find your best college fit
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

Women’s golf wins tournament, tennis ends regular season with wins and other news

Here’s what you need to know from the past week in NYU athletics. This week: April 13 – April 20.
Matthew Singh, Deputy Sports Editor
April 21, 2025
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)

Baseball

After dropping the first two games against Washington University in St. Louis on Friday, April 11, the baseball team bounced back with two wins on Sunday, April 13 at Staten Island Hospital Community Park in Staten Island, NY.

NYU won the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader 3-0. Graduate student Nate Pallotta drove in all three runs for the Violets, and sophomore pitcher Paul Guerne earned the Violets the win on the mound with five scoreless innings. 

In the final game of the weekend, NYU won with a 5-2 victory. First-year Jacob Magna gave up just one run over five innings and was credited with the win.

On Friday, April 18, the Violets traveled to Cleveland, Ohio to face No. 19-ranked Case Western Reserve University in a four game series. In game one, NYU won a back and forth contest with a final score of 13-9. Power defined the day for NYU, as four different Violets hit home runs.

The second game of the series was an offensive battle, with both teams lighting up the scoreboard. The game finished in a 19-19 tie due to the sun setting and not enough light for the game to continue. NYU trailed by as many as nine runs at one point in the game. Junior Harrison Blueweiss had five hits including a home run and a double, and senior Kosta Mocklis also had a home run and a double. First-year CJ Franchini added four hits and six RBIs. 

The Violets lost the third game 17-1. Graduate student Michael Burton Jr. drove in the Violets’ only run of the day.

Golf 

On the second and final day of the Dr. Tim Brown Invitational on Sunday, April 13, the NYU men’s golf team finished third out of 20 teams with a final score of +5. 

Sophomore Jomyuth Luangtana-anan led the Violets with a total score of -8 for the weekend, breaking a NYU program record with the lowest ever score over 36 holes, and he did not shoot a single bogey on Sunday. He finished with the best score in the tournament. 

The men’s golf team continued their strong play at the Farmingdale State College Spring Invitational on Saturday, April 19, in Bethpage, NY. The Violets ended day one in fifth place out of 16 teams. Senior Kevin Kim led the way for NYU with an even score, and he had five birdies by the end of the day.

On Sunday, April 13, the women’s golf team won the Jack Leaman Invitational hosted by Amherst College in Amherst, MA.

Senior Nalinda Wanikpun shot the best score of the tournament with a -2, and junior Tiya Chowdary placed second with an even score. All four Violets scored in the top 15.

The women’s team plays next on Saturday, April 26 in the Liberty League Championship in Guilderland, NY.

Softball

The softball team hosted Carnegie Mellon University on Friday and Saturday, April 18 and 19 in the Bronx, NY. 

The Violets lost the first game 3-1. Sophomore Karleigh Kluever gave up no earned runs.

The next day, NYU continued with an 11-0 loss. First-year Siena Kiefer and graduate student Claire Carson each had a hit and a stolen base in the loss. After a tough start to the series, NYU ended the weekend on a high note with a 12-11 win. Sophomore Victoria Negron hit a grand slam and a double.

NYU returns to the field in Atlanta, GA to face Emory University on Friday, April 25.

Tennis 

The men’s tennis team faced off against the University of Rochester on Sunday, April 13 at the Stadium Tennis Center in the Bronx, NY.

On Senior Day, the Violets did not drop a single set, winning the matchup 7-0. Junior Boren Zheng won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, and graduate student Philip Martin earned a dominant 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles.

After the strong performance at home, the Violets traveled to Stevens Institute of Technology in Bayonne, NJ on Wednesday, April 16, winning 6-1. The Violets earned the doubles point and only lost one match in singles play. Senior captain Ryan Shayani capped off the Violets’ day with a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 6 singles.

The women’s tennis team also faced the University of Rochester on Sunday, April 13 at the Stadium Tennis Center in the Bronx, NY for Senior Day.

NYU won 5-2 after winning the doubles point and the top three singles matchups. First-year Siona Vallabhaneni won her match at No. 5 singles 6-2, 6-0, and senior Jimena Menendez won at No.1 singles by a score of 6-1, 7-5. 

Both the men’s and women’s tennis teams will travel to Altamonte Springs, FL for the UAA Championship starting on Thursday, April 24.

Track & Field

Members of both the men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the Virginia Challenge hosted by the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA on Friday and Saturday, April 18-19.

For the men, senior Ryan Tobin finished seventh in the 5000m on Friday with a time of 14:26:00. On the women’s side, first-year Gianna Dawson finished the 800m in 2:14:48 on Saturday.

The Violets will host and compete in the UAA Championships at Icahn Stadium on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan on Saturday and Sunday, April 26-27. 

Volleyball

The No. 1-ranked men’s volleyball team defeated Nazareth University 3-0 in the UVC Championship Final on Sunday, April 13 at the Paulson Center. 

The Violets won 25-21, 26-24, and 25-16. Sophomore Emerson Evans had 13 kills and was named the tournament’s MVP. Sophomore Devyn Nguyen led the team with 33 assists, and senior captain Zach Knudsen led the way with seven digs.

In the NCAA tournament, the Violets started strong with a 3-0 victory against Baruch College on Friday, April 18 at the Paulson Center, in which NYU only allowed Baruch to score five points in the final set. Evans had another strong performance leading NYU with seven kills and six aces. 

On Saturday, April 19, the Violets were defeated at the Paulson Center by California Lutheran University, losing 3-1. After winning the first set 25-18, the Violets dropped the next three sets by scores of 25-22, 28-26, and 25-20. Senior Lucas Osiecki led the game with 20 kills, and senior captain Buddy Cohen led the game with five blocks. 

The loss marks a disappointing end to a historic season for the Violets, in which the team had the most wins in program history.

Contact Matthew Singh at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Matthew Singh
Matthew Singh, Deputy Sports Editor
Matthew Singh is a sophomore studying English at the College of Arts and Science. He is from Syracuse, New York and spends his free time going on side quests, reading novels and watching sports. You may find him letting the Bills or Mets make or break his week. You can find him on Instagram @matthewsingh__ and follow him on X @Matthew_Singh_.