Women’s golf wins tournament, tennis ends regular season with wins and other news

Baseball

After dropping the first two games against Washington University in St. Louis on Friday, April 11, the baseball team bounced back with two wins on Sunday, April 13 at Staten Island Hospital Community Park in Staten Island, NY.

NYU won the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader 3-0. Graduate student Nate Pallotta drove in all three runs for the Violets, and sophomore pitcher Paul Guerne earned the Violets the win on the mound with five scoreless innings.

In the final game of the weekend, NYU won with a 5-2 victory. First-year Jacob Magna gave up just one run over five innings and was credited with the win.

On Friday, April 18, the Violets traveled to Cleveland, Ohio to face No. 19-ranked Case Western Reserve University in a four game series. In game one, NYU won a back and forth contest with a final score of 13-9. Power defined the day for NYU, as four different Violets hit home runs.

The second game of the series was an offensive battle, with both teams lighting up the scoreboard. The game finished in a 19-19 tie due to the sun setting and not enough light for the game to continue. NYU trailed by as many as nine runs at one point in the game. Junior Harrison Blueweiss had five hits including a home run and a double, and senior Kosta Mocklis also had a home run and a double. First-year CJ Franchini added four hits and six RBIs.

The Violets lost the third game 17-1. Graduate student Michael Burton Jr. drove in the Violets’ only run of the day.

Golf

On the second and final day of the Dr. Tim Brown Invitational on Sunday, April 13, the NYU men’s golf team finished third out of 20 teams with a final score of +5.

Sophomore Jomyuth Luangtana-anan led the Violets with a total score of -8 for the weekend, breaking a NYU program record with the lowest ever score over 36 holes, and he did not shoot a single bogey on Sunday. He finished with the best score in the tournament.

The men’s golf team continued their strong play at the Farmingdale State College Spring Invitational on Saturday, April 19, in Bethpage, NY. The Violets ended day one in fifth place out of 16 teams. Senior Kevin Kim led the way for NYU with an even score, and he had five birdies by the end of the day.

On Sunday, April 13, the women’s golf team won the Jack Leaman Invitational hosted by Amherst College in Amherst, MA.

Senior Nalinda Wanikpun shot the best score of the tournament with a -2, and junior Tiya Chowdary placed second with an even score. All four Violets scored in the top 15.

The women’s team plays next on Saturday, April 26 in the Liberty League Championship in Guilderland, NY.

Softball

The softball team hosted Carnegie Mellon University on Friday and Saturday, April 18 and 19 in the Bronx, NY.

The Violets lost the first game 3-1. Sophomore Karleigh Kluever gave up no earned runs.

The next day, NYU continued with an 11-0 loss. First-year Siena Kiefer and graduate student Claire Carson each had a hit and a stolen base in the loss. After a tough start to the series, NYU ended the weekend on a high note with a 12-11 win. Sophomore Victoria Negron hit a grand slam and a double.

NYU returns to the field in Atlanta, GA to face Emory University on Friday, April 25.

Tennis

The men’s tennis team faced off against the University of Rochester on Sunday, April 13 at the Stadium Tennis Center in the Bronx, NY.

On Senior Day, the Violets did not drop a single set, winning the matchup 7-0. Junior Boren Zheng won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, and graduate student Philip Martin earned a dominant 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles.

After the strong performance at home, the Violets traveled to Stevens Institute of Technology in Bayonne, NJ on Wednesday, April 16, winning 6-1. The Violets earned the doubles point and only lost one match in singles play. Senior captain Ryan Shayani capped off the Violets’ day with a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 6 singles.

The women’s tennis team also faced the University of Rochester on Sunday, April 13 at the Stadium Tennis Center in the Bronx, NY for Senior Day.

NYU won 5-2 after winning the doubles point and the top three singles matchups. First-year Siona Vallabhaneni won her match at No. 5 singles 6-2, 6-0, and senior Jimena Menendez won at No.1 singles by a score of 6-1, 7-5.

Both the men’s and women’s tennis teams will travel to Altamonte Springs, FL for the UAA Championship starting on Thursday, April 24.

Track & Field

Members of both the men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the Virginia Challenge hosted by the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA on Friday and Saturday, April 18-19.

For the men, senior Ryan Tobin finished seventh in the 5000m on Friday with a time of 14:26:00. On the women’s side, first-year Gianna Dawson finished the 800m in 2:14:48 on Saturday.

The Violets will host and compete in the UAA Championships at Icahn Stadium on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan on Saturday and Sunday, April 26-27.

Volleyball

The No. 1-ranked men’s volleyball team defeated Nazareth University 3-0 in the UVC Championship Final on Sunday, April 13 at the Paulson Center.

The Violets won 25-21, 26-24, and 25-16. Sophomore Emerson Evans had 13 kills and was named the tournament’s MVP. Sophomore Devyn Nguyen led the team with 33 assists, and senior captain Zach Knudsen led the way with seven digs.

In the NCAA tournament, the Violets started strong with a 3-0 victory against Baruch College on Friday, April 18 at the Paulson Center, in which NYU only allowed Baruch to score five points in the final set. Evans had another strong performance leading NYU with seven kills and six aces.

On Saturday, April 19, the Violets were defeated at the Paulson Center by California Lutheran University, losing 3-1. After winning the first set 25-18, the Violets dropped the next three sets by scores of 25-22, 28-26, and 25-20. Senior Lucas Osiecki led the game with 20 kills, and senior captain Buddy Cohen led the game with five blocks.

The loss marks a disappointing end to a historic season for the Violets, in which the team had the most wins in program history.