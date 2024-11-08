Staff Rants: Post-election feelings

The Democrats have severely underestimated the power of the insecure white man.

— Yezen Saadah, Editor-in-Chief

To the women from our grandmothers’ generation and to the future generation of our granddaughters, the only thing I have to say is this: Fight like your life depends on it and lean on each other more than you ever have.

— Alexa Donovan, Arts Editor

I’m frustrated for everyone living in a swing state or a red state who fought so hard to make their voices heard this year. I’m scared for my family back home in Florida — especially my little sister who might lose access to gender-affirming care. Most of all, I’m frustrated that the people in this country voted someone so hateful — someone convicted of 34 felonies — into office. And I hope that everyone around me gets all the love and support that they need to get through this.

— Kiran Komanduri, Photo Editor

Voters in my state, California, are projected to reject a proposition that would prohibit slavery. It’s easy to point fingers at swing states, but when one of the most progressive states in the country fails such a basic ethical test, it’s clear that the issues in this country run much deeper than we’d like to admit.

— Krish Dev, Director of Creative & Digital Strategy

As an international student, when I said “vote for those who can’t,” I didn’t mean like this.

— Naisha Roy, Editor-at-Large

I just hope they keep Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on a short leash so we don’t wind up with more dead animals in Central Park.

— Noah Zaldivar, Opinion Editor

In honor of the looming threat to reverse years of progress, I’m deciding to regress into habits only a 5-year-old could be responsible for. My pantry is stocked with Spongebob-shaped Kraft mac ‘n’ cheese and I am constantly overwhelmed by the appeal of throwing a tantrum in public.

— Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor

If you can’t trust someone to be alone with your mothers, sisters, friends and daughters, how can you trust him to run the country?

— Sidney Snider, Sports Editor

How climate change continues to go undiscussed this election cycle boggles my mind. As Grist put it so succinctly: Trump wins, planet loses.

— Anna Baird-Hassell, Deputy Managing Editor

I’ve never been more confident that I could punch a hole in a wall.

— Dharma Niles, News Editor

Twitter is having a field day with this election, and it’s the only way that I can cope.

— Leila Olukoga, Deputy Opinion Editor

WSN’s Opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are solely the views of the writers.

Contact the Opinion desk at [email protected].