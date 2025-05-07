On the Street: Reflections

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
(Courtesy of Courtney Hirsch)
Mills and Dopico appoint new dean of libraries
(Isabel Albors for WSN)
Wagner’s urban policy program keeps top spot in US News ranking
(Courtesy of Danilo Trinidad Perez Rivera)
Grad student council member holds one-person ‘sit-in’ against election procedures
(Lauren Sanchez for WSN)
4 Tisch and CAS professors honored as Guggenheim Fellows
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Mayoral candidates talk housing affordability at Kimmel forum
(Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Early education program at NYU canceled after federal funding cuts
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students and faculty join citywide May Day rallies
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Artists join decadelong fight for Elizabeth Street Garden
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
(Courtesy of Courtney Hirsch)
Mills and Dopico appoint new dean of libraries
(Isabel Albors for WSN)
Wagner’s urban policy program keeps top spot in US News ranking
(Courtesy of Danilo Trinidad Perez Rivera)
Grad student council member holds one-person ‘sit-in’ against election procedures
(Lauren Sanchez for WSN)
4 Tisch and CAS professors honored as Guggenheim Fellows
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
A vehicle, parked on LaGuardia Place outside Bobst Library, displaying authorization from federal law enforcement. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
You may have seen federal law enforcement roaming around campus. It’s Secret Service for Barron.
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
Over 100 NYU Law faculty condemn Trump attack on higher ed
(Courtesy of Padmini Murthy)
Beyond NYU: Advancing women’s health through global activism
(Courtesy of Beau Flynn)
Beyond NYU: From studying at Stern to producing ‘Moana’
(Courtesy of Augusta Lecaros)
Beyond NYU: Creating and curating feminist art around the world
(Courtesy of Marin Driguez)
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Off Topic: Foreign films aren’t foes
Lakewood Church, a megachurch in Houston. (Courtesy photo by ToBeDaniel)
Off Topic: Christian nationalism is a looming threat to religious freedom
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: The future of NYC can’t be left to Cuomo or Adams
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: The future of NYC can’t be left to Cuomo or Adams
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Guest Essay: We, a small group of LS faculty, call on Mills to resign
(Courtesy of Emma Bell)
Guest Essay: Emma Bell for SGA chair
(Chelsea Li for WSN)
Guest Essay: It’s time to end legacy admissions in New York
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On reflection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
(Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Off Topic: Foreign films aren’t foes
Pinnacles National Park. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Off Topic: Public lands deserve priority
(Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s autism solution is worse than the problem
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Matt Petres for WSN)
Off Topic: Trump’s war on the arts
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: Today’s feminism prioritizes performance over action
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
A letter from WSN’s sports editor
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU women’s golf team looks for support and success as the season nears its end
(Courtesy of NYU Water Polo)
A dive into NYU’s water polo teams
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Baseball finishes season, track runners sets personal records and other news
(Courtesy of NYU Lacrosse)
Women’s lacrosse off to nationals for the first time in NYU history
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Baseball finishes season, track runners sets personal records and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Golf, tennis and track & field teams compete in conference tournaments, baseball plays away games and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s golf wins tournament, tennis ends regular season with wins and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Track & field program record, men’s volleyball remains undefeated and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, the UK and Los Angeles
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Germany, Spain and London
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, France and Spain
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, Spain and the UK
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ranked: Celsius flavors
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Your May horoscope: Summer sentiments
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
5 beauty product recommendations from AAPI-owned brands
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
6 restaurants near campus for your post-graduation celebration
Making an Exoneree students from NYU, Georgetown University and Princeton University at a conference in Princeton (Courtesy of Sullivan Gaudreault)
These NYU students are getting the wrongly incarcerated out of prison
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
5 beauty product recommendations from AAPI-owned brands
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
6 runway-inspired pieces to wear this summer
(Veronica Liow for WSN)
Gov Ball style guide
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
I asked ChatGPT to make my outfit — here’s what happened
Nancy Deihl and Rachel Lifter. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Inside Steinhardt’s new Fashion Studies minor
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ranked: Celsius flavors
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
6 restaurants near campus for your post-graduation celebration
Fish bian dang. (Lauren Ng for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A restaurant-turned-bakery serving bold Taiwanese flavors
Swoonworthy dorm dinners
Swoonworthy dorm dinners
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
New eats near NYU: The viral 2D omakase restaurant tastes as good as it looks
Making an Exoneree students from NYU, Georgetown University and Princeton University at a conference in Princeton (Courtesy of Sullivan Gaudreault)
These NYU students are getting the wrongly incarcerated out of prison
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Who gets to be represented during AAPI Month?
(Courtesy of the ROSES study)
Students confront youth incarceration through community-focused advocacy
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
20 years in, this CAS department combines analysis and activism
The Steinhardt Undergraduate Student Government food pantry in Pless Hall. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
The fight for food security at NYU
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Off the Radar: ‘City Lights’ challenges both sight and sound
(Ethan Li for WSN)
The Met’s newest exhibition puts visitors in the place of a Parisian art critique
(Courtesy of Alex Foster)
NYU Creative Writing alum on his debut sci-fi novel
(Courtesy of ​​Maddie McGuffey)
Q&A: A young songwriter on creating emotion through music
Tisch alum Maggie Rogers performing at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 19, 2024. (Anna Baird-Hassell for WSN)
Maggie Rogers to speak at Tisch graduation
(Courtesy of Alex Foster)
NYU Creative Writing alum on his debut sci-fi novel
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A book by a great American novelist, an art-centered romance and more
(Emma Foley for WSN)
Review: Emily Henry’s new book expands beyond romance
(Courtesy of Amanda Eisenberg)
NYU professor and journalist speaks about her new feminist novel
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A conversation between Kublai Khan and Marco Polo, a Russian classic and more
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Off the Radar: ‘City Lights’ challenges both sight and sound
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
6 pieces of Indian media to consume this AAPI Month
(Courtesy of Jonathan Wenk)
Q&A: Tisch alum on being the next ‘Karate Kid’
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Off the Radar: ‘Jealousy’ tackles the artist’s dilemma
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
The Oscars will soon award stunts. Here’s what they missed out on.
(Courtesy of ​​Maddie McGuffey)
Q&A: A young songwriter on creating emotion through music
Tisch alum Maggie Rogers performing at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 19, 2024. (Anna Baird-Hassell for WSN)
Maggie Rogers to speak at Tisch graduation
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Q&A: Milehin on art and student artistry
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
Man on the Street: “What’s your relationship status?”
Aiden Mailley photographed on the left with the white electric guitar. (Courtesy of Olivia Federici)
Q&A: How studying abroad helped Aidan Mailley kickstart his music career
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, starring as Othello and Iago. (Courtesy photo by Julieta Cervantes)
Review: ‘Othello’s’ star-studded cast outshines its meaning
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Review: ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ exists as just a live television episode
(Courtesy of Evan Zimmerman)
Review: ‘All Nighter’ takes on the college student’s psyche
(Courtesy of Damon Baker)
Review: ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ wages war on the male abuser
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
Remembering William Finn: Finding joy in pain, at NYU and on Broadway
(Ethan Li for WSN)
The Met’s newest exhibition puts visitors in the place of a Parisian art critique
The Garden Court (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)
The Frick Collection’s Gilded Age time capsule has finally reopened
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
Review: ‘American Sublime’ at the Whitney responds to the Trump era
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
On the Street: Reflections
On the Street: Reflections
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Love in the city
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
The fight to save Elizabeth Street Garden
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
On the Street: Reflections
On the Street: Reflections
On the Street: Floral
On the Street: Floral
On the Street: Escapism
On the Street: Escapism
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Love in the city
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
The fight to save Elizabeth Street Garden
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: Protecting your business from cybersecurity attacks: Essential security measures
SPONSORED: How to find your best college fit
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

On the Street: Reflections

On the Street is WSN’s photo column, published biweekly.
May 7, 2025

For this edition, we asked staff and contributors to reflect on the end of the academic year. 


Julia Smerling – Multimedia Editor

(Julia Smerling for WSN)

This semester, I really pushed myself to do a lot more editorial work, and it has meant the world to me. I have worked with such extraordinary people and learned so much about myself and the work I want to create. Doing this kind of work has shown me how powerful and impactful fashion and culture are in identity, especially with my own identity and the person I want to be. I feel so honored to have learned from others and I hope to continue to learn and grow. I wanted to include this photograph in particular because of the ceramic heart, as photography and the people I work with on these shoots truly have my entire heart. 

 

Kiran Komanduri – Photo Editor

(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)

Over the course of this semester, I took 11,648 photos of NYU’s women’s basketball team. When I stepped into the Paulson Center for the first UAA game of the season, I’d only ever done sports photography once before and had never taken on a project this in-depth and time-consuming. I was sure that it would crash and burn. Luckily, it didn’t. 

 

For as many photos that hit the mark, there were four times as many that ended up out of focus, poorly framed, or just slightly off. It was difficult, and frustrating at times, but it’s by far my favorite photography project I’ve ever done, and was one of the best learning experiences — for both writing and multimedia — that I’ve had during my time at WSN. 

 

Ivy Chan – Social Media Editor

(Ivy Chan for WSN)

I was doing my homework in my room when one of my roommates was like, “Oh my gosh, it’s snowing outside!” We went out, played with the snow and admired the chapel. It was one of the most wholesome moments during my first year at NYU.

 

Krish Dev – Director of Creative & Digital Strategy

(Krish Dev for WSN)

Last week, I visited the Bronx Zoo’s Congo Gorilla Forest as part of an assignment for my anthropology class. The award-winning exhibit is introduced with a video that tells viewers that by visiting the zoo, they are helping protect wildlife in the Congolian rainforests. After the screening, I was first met by the gaze of a western lowland gorilla. His eyes, alert and assessing, reminded me that the line between observer and the observed has always been thinner than it seems.

 

Anna Baird-Hassell – Deputy Managing Editor

(Anna Baird-Hassell for WSN)

I took this photo on my first day of classes at NYU, not knowing all of the crazy, happy, heartbreaking and mundane moments I would experience over the next four years. Now, on my last day of classes at NYU, I feel myself savoring the last moments, knowing they’ll soon slip away. But no matter where I go after graduation, I know some things will never change: The trees will be bright green in September, first-years will crowd the park, the fountain will spray unsuspecting passersby, and my memories from these four years will always stay with me.

Lauren Ng – Culture Editor

(Lauren Ng for WSN)

In October, I went to the 102nd floor of the One World Observatory to cover one of Food Network’s New York City Wine & Food Festival events for WSN. Surrounded by colorful cupcakes, macaron towers and fluffy clouds of cotton candy, my eyes drifted to the floor-to-ceiling windows, revealing 360-degree views of New York City and beyond. I was struck by the Jersey City skyline across the Hudson River — now, as I finish the first half of my undergraduate years at NYU, this photo reminds me to slow down, zoom out and enjoy the view.

 

Sidney Snider – Sports Editor

(Sidney Snider for WSN)

The photo of men’s basketball head coach Dave Klatsky cutting down the net was taken after the team clinched the UAA title outright on Feb. 23. I captured this moment of his team and his son, cheering him on below, and at the time I didn’t know this would be Klatsky’s final season with the Violets. He accepted a position coaching the reigning Division I championship program at the University of Florida for next year, and I’m excited to see the success he will achieve there.

 

I took the other photo at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9. This man wasn’t walking a runway, but I liked his hat and asked for a photo. Little did I know the Philadelphia Eagles would go on to win the Super Bowl that night, and — more personally — four months later, I’d be moving to Philadelphia to intern as a sports reporter. 

 

Kaleo Zhu – Staff Photographer

(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)

As one of my favorite photos from winter break, I thought this picture reflected the universal feeling of vastness — whether it’s under the evening sky or taking your first steps into Manhattan.

Contact the Multimedia Desk at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Julia Smerling
Julia Smerling, Multimedia Editor
Julia Smerling is a sophomore studying photography and imaging, and is one of WSN’s Multimedia Editors. She is from West Palm Beach, Florida, and you can find her writing poetry, obsessing over films, painting art on jeans and always having her headphones on. Also, she’s secretly Peter Parker. You can reach her on Instagram @juliasmerling or her art account @jul3sarchive (where mostly her mom hypes her up and likes her posts. Please give it a look — it’s becoming embarrassing at this point.)
Krish Dev
Krish Dev, Director of Creative & Digital Strategy
Krish is a junior studying computer science and linguistics at the College of Arts & Science. In his free time, he enjoys posting photos on @krish_dev.creations, obsessing over geography, watching films with friends, taking public transport to new places and letting Arsenal make or break his week.
Kiran Komanduri
Kiran Komanduri, Photo Editor
Kiran Komanduri is a junior studying English education at the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. She loves FaceTiming her two cats, listening to copious amounts of Taylor Swift and taking trips to Coney Island on the weekends. When she’s not in New York, you can find her splitting her time between Miami and San Francisco. You can find her on Instagram @kakomanduri1 or email her at [email protected].
Anna Baird-Hassell
Anna Baird-Hassell, Deputy Managing Editor
Anna Baird-Hassell is a senior studying sociology with a minor in Irish studies. She is an at-home barista fond of hugs, meditation and long walks and is currently completing an ethnographic thesis on the social benefits of urban green space. You can find her on Instagram @annabairdhassell or email her at [email protected].
Ivy Chan
Ivy Chan, Social Media Editor
Ivy is a first-year studying media, culture, and communication. In her free time, she’s rock climbing, walking dogs or making tiramisu with her friends. You can find her on Instagram @iivchn or @ivchan2.0 where she posts a weird combination of climbing and art.
Lauren Ng
Lauren Ng, Culture Editor
Lauren Ng is a sophomore studying a fun combination of food studies, journalism, data science and public policy. Her hobbies include eating, browsing restaurant menus and reading and writing about food. When Lauren isn’t partaking in food-related activities, you can find her binging sitcoms, playing the drums and taking hip-hop dance classes back home in Los Angeles. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @laurenn_nng.
Sidney Snider
Sidney Snider, Sports Editor
Sidney Snider is a sophomore studying journalism, public policy and business of entertainment, media and technology. When she’s not in the WSN office, you may see one of her alter egos around campus as the Sunrise NYU president, a sorority girl (sko piphi) or a Yerba Mate Ambassador. Find her on Instagram @sidsnid and send hiking trail recommendations around New York City.