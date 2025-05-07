On the Street: Reflections

Over the course of this semester, I took 11,648 photos of NYU’s women’s basketball team. When I stepped into the Paulson Center for the first UAA game of the season, I’d only ever done sports photography once before and had never taken on a project this in-depth and time-consuming. I was sure that it would crash and burn. Luckily, it didn’t.

For as many photos that hit the mark, there were four times as many that ended up out of focus, poorly framed, or just slightly off. It was difficult, and frustrating at times, but it’s by far my favorite photography project I’ve ever done, and was one of the best learning experiences — for both writing and multimedia — that I’ve had during my time at WSN.

Ivy Chan – Social Media Editor