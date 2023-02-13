Spring’s on the way at New York Men’s Day

Color flooded New York City’s Midtown neighborhood on Friday, Feb. 10. From 23rd Street to 57th Street, the roads were brimming with warm tones and long, unwieldy spring jackets, and people marched to the beat of New York Fashion Week. With all the unzipped jackets, loose tops and minimal layers, it was as if there had been a universal realization: spring is on its way.

Daylight Studios was the perfect backdrop for the New York Men’s Day afternoon show. Three floors worth of brands fulfilled a collective desire to embrace fashion that differed from previous seasons. An impatient crowd packed into the elevators, and were soon rewarded by the variety displayed in each showroom.