WSN at New York Fashion Week

Sep 12, 2022

Top stories

New York Men’s Day offers a glimpse into the promising future of modern vintage menswear

Paving the way for innovative, contemporary menswear, up-and-coming designers debut their collections.

Read Article >

From left to right: A male walks in a pink shirt and shorts; a female model walks in a light green gown; a female model walks in a polka dot dress

Cotton candy & candy canes in Son Jung Wan’s delectable designs

Son Jung Wan’s 11th NYFW collection flaunts eccentricity.

Read Article >

A woman walks the runway in a draped fringe maxi dress.

PatBO blends signature Brazilian flare with mid-20th century glamour

While showcasing tropical, vintage and Haute couture, Patricia Bonaldi stays true to her vibrant originality.

Read Article >

Woman walks down runway in a black two-piece dress and sunglasses

Flying Solo show features 25 designers challenging social norms

Flying Solo’s collaborative Spring/Summer 2023 collection confronts conventional representations of culture and gender to create social impact.

Read Article >

Featured photos

  • Women modeling the Deity New York Spring/Summer 2023 collection walk down the runway. A woman in a ruffled pink top and skirt is seen in the center.
  • A model wearing a jacket made of multicolored looped fabric and pants made of matching material with platform opened toed sandals reading “dreamer” pauses at the end of the runway.
  • A model dressed in a black suit walking down a runway while another model dressed in a white ruffle dress walked in the opposite direction.
  • Eight models pose, five standing and three sitting in front of them. One looks at the camera wearing all black.

Additional coverage

Woman walks down the runway in a green dress.

Deity New York showcases the Manhattan woman

Renee Bishop’s Deity New York SS23 collection captures the essence of New York City through fashion.

Read Article >

A woman walks down the runway in a black down jacket, brown skirt and black boots.

Bosideng’s down jacket dystopia

With a futuristic flair, Bosideng’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection was all things puffer.

Read Article >

Models pose in outfits as a runway show ends. A woman in a pink-and-black tracksuit holds a dog in a pink dress. A woman in a blue dress holding a dog in a similarly blue outfit, a woman in a dark blue dress and a dog in a similarly colored outfit, and a woman in a yellow dress holding a dog dressed in gold and blue.

Funari debuts eco-friendly line for canines

Catwalk? No, dogwalk.

Read Article >

A model wearing a white open-tied skirt, white platform sandals and a knotted black cropped top pauses at the end of the runway.

Deviate amplifies resilient dreams and repressed doubts

The Tucker sisters behind Deviate reach the “Land of Dreamers” in their new Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Read Article >

