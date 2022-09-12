WSN at New York Fashion Week
Anna Lin for WSN
New York Men’s Day offers a glimpse into the promising future of modern vintage menswear
Paving the way for innovative, contemporary menswear, up-and-coming designers debut their collections.
Cotton candy & candy canes in Son Jung Wan’s delectable designs
Son Jung Wan’s 11th NYFW collection flaunts eccentricity.
PatBO blends signature Brazilian flare with mid-20th century glamour
While showcasing tropical, vintage and Haute couture, Patricia Bonaldi stays true to her vibrant originality.
Flying Solo show features 25 designers challenging social norms
Flying Solo’s collaborative Spring/Summer 2023 collection confronts conventional representations of culture and gender to create social impact.
Deity New York showcases the Manhattan woman
Renee Bishop’s Deity New York SS23 collection captures the essence of New York City through fashion.
Bosideng’s down jacket dystopia
With a futuristic flair, Bosideng’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection was all things puffer.
Deviate amplifies resilient dreams and repressed doubts
The Tucker sisters behind Deviate reach the “Land of Dreamers” in their new Spring/Summer 2023 collection.