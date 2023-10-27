Staff Rants: Spooky season

On still having class

Molly Koch — Opinion Editor

It’s simple, wear your halloween costume to class.

On trick-or-treating — or the lack thereof

Krish Dev — Deputy News Editor

Why go through all the effort of putting on the costume with no sweet reward at the end? It’s like staying up all night cramming for a test only for it to get canceled.

On Halloweekend

Nikkala Kovacevic — Deputy Opinion Editor

Let’s normalize wearing one costume all weekend long. How am I supposed to curate three equally cute and niche costumes that all reference a movie that’s not too popular but still popular enough that people know who I am but not so much that the film students will think I’m too mainstream?

On fear

Yezen Saadah — News Editor

You know you’re an adult when your greatest fears go from ghosts to being a mere cog in the corporate machine, also known as being confined to the blood-red walls of the WSN basement.

On costumes

Kevin Wu — Digital Director

I’m gonna dress up as a senior who is totally not stressed out about life after graduation.

On inflation

Naisha Roy — Deputy Managing Editor

My friends and I wanted to coordinate Bridgerton costumes, but the only coordinating we did was dropping the idea when we learned that gloves at the Dollar Tree were actually ten dollars. The scariest thing this year is how expensive everything’s gotten.

On group costumes

Ania Keenan — Features Editor

My roommates wanted me to be the father of The Powerpuff Girls. I love them.

On origin

Abi Rivera — Opinion Editor

Did you know that back in the day, the Irish carved turnips instead of pumpkins?

On holidays

Julia Diorio — Music Editor

I am counting down the days ‘til it’s socially acceptable for me to listen to Christmas music.

