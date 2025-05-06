6 restaurants near campus for your post-graduation celebration

Graduating from college is an achievement that must be celebrated, and what better way to celebrate such a special occasion than with dinner on your parents’ card? Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining, intimate family dinner or a boisterous graduation party, indulgence after four years of hard work and a three-hour ceremony is worth celebrating.

Via Carota | $$

51 Grove St.

Just a four-minute walk away from the West Fourth Street subway station is Via Carota, known as Taylor Swift’s favorite restaurant in the West Village. Famous for its simple, authentic and delicious Italian food, Via Carota has classics from bruschetta to risotto. While Swift’s exact order is a secret, the pop star always starts with a salad, like the $23 insalata verde with leafy greens in a sherry vinaigrette. Choosing an entree is easy; the $28 pappardelle with wild boar ragu is one of the most ordered pasta dishes at Via Carota. And for dessert, a classic tiramisu is a must. Due to the high popularity of the restaurant, reserving a table in advance is recommended.

Semma | $$

60 Greenwich Ave.

Semma made history in 2021 as the first and currently only Indian restaurant with a Michelin star in New York City. Serving traditional food from Southern India with a twist, Semma’s welcoming, relaxed atmosphere is complemented by the aromatic food. If you are feeling adventurous, the $21 gunpowder dosa — a traditional South Indian pancake made from fermented lentil and rice — is a spicy, crunchy, explosion of flavor. Nothing is as indulgent as the $36 Kaikari Kurma, a creamy vegetable soup perfect for a luxury comfort food after the three-hour-long graduation. Semma is also known for its unique drinks, such as the $20 Yajaman Sour — a mezcal cocktail with an Indian twist — or $13 Manjal Saaru — a lemon, turmeric soda. Reservations are needed, and recommended to be made one to two weeks in advance.

Chow House | $

181 Bleecker St.

Tucked away on Bleecker Street, just two blocks from Washington Square Park, Chow House is a hole-in-the-wall Chinese restaurant. But don’t let its small dining room deceive you, Chow House is a powerhouse of bold, authentic Sichuan flavors. Its signature dish is the Sichuan Slice Beef with Tripe with enoki mushroom, bean sprout and their specialty sour broth. For those who like a little more kick, the Spicy Mung Bean Noodle with chili and vinaigrette sauce is the perfect dish. As a bonus, NYU students get a 10% discount on all meals, and reservations can be made online through their website.

Sant Ambroeus | $$$

259 W. Fourth St.

Located nine minutes from Washington Square Park, Sant Ambroeus brings a small part of Milan to the West Village, transporting diners to the old world era of Italy. Luxury, gourmet meals, lavish drinks and desserts make it the perfect place for a magnificent graduation celebration. Treat yourself to the fettuccine alla bolognese, the definition of indulgence, or for a daring twist, the seared ahi tuna. And because you can’t skip dessert, the Principessa is a must — a lemon sponge with pastry cream, whipped cream and marzipan. Sant Ambroeus also has a store where customers can buy espresso, cookies and cookbooks. Even though the restaurant is popular, they have two other locations with large dining rooms, which makes snagging a reservation in the city during grad season a little more manageable.

Hasaki | $$$

290 E. Ninth St.

Founded in 1984, Hasaki is famous for bringing the hand-rolled taste of authentic Japanese cuisine to the East Village. The essence of minimalistic sophistication, Hasaki serves high-quality sashimi and Edomae-style sushi. You can’t miss the Wagyu Yaki Shabu, wagyu beef with onion and asparagus, or any of the sushi and sashimi a la carte — a myriad of seafood including $6 yellowtail, $9 lean tuna, $6 scallop, $6 eel and many more. Hasaki’s cozy ambience makes it an intimate, tight-knit place to celebrate with friends and family. Reservations can be made via Resy.

Boucherie | $$

99 Seventh Ave

A few blocks from Washington Square Park is Boucherie, an old-school Parisian-style bistro with a grand, luxurious dining room perfect for a celebratory lunch or dinner. If you really want to eat like a Parisian, the $22 Omelette Au Choix with jambon and gruyère or classic $42 boeuf bourguignon brings French charm straight to your table. And it would be remiss if the dessert wasn’t mentioned — nothing says decadence like the $17 tarte chocolat et caramel with Valrhona 62% dark chocolate ganache. Reservations are recommended and can be made through OpenTable.

Contact Kyra Mehta at [email protected].