Your May horoscope: Summer sentiments

As those last few assignments and exams hang over your head, remember that the torture will soon cease. Come May 14, the dark ages will officially end, and summer will be in full swing. There are a million ways to spend your summer: From bed rotting to globetrotting, it’s hard to figure out what option will be the right fit. Thankfully, the constellations are here to help you iron out your summer plans.

Aries: March 21-April 19

For many, summer is the optimal time to let loose — but let’s be real, you’ve been letting loose all year. Although it’s fun to be compulsive and adventurous, sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself is keep it low-key. Do something chill that still fulfills you, whether that means tanning, starting a long book series or finally going through all the worthless stuff in your childhood bedroom.

Try: Chilling

Avoid: Wilding out

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You are a creature of habit, but the next three months are an optimal time to switch things up. At the risk of sounding like a Facebook mom, I advise you to try something new every day. For instance, instead of binge-watching your favorite show for the 10th time, find a new series to obsess over. Too scary? Perhaps start by swapping out your old coffee order for the daily special.

Try: Letting go

Avoid: The same old stuff

Gemini: May 21-June 20

You have a lethal personality combination. Even though you long for social interaction, you also have horrific commitment issues. This summer, it’s time to say yes. The rules are simple: No canceling on plans for no reason, no ignoring text messages and no ghosting potential relationships. By the end of the summer, you’ll have a lot of great memories and stronger connections with others.

Try: Turning off Do Not Disturb

Avoid: Canceling plans

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Like always, your inner saboteur and anxiety have been loud this year. As we enter May, try enjoying a soothing summer. Fill your days with calming nature hikes, painting in the park and listening to your favorite music — which is probably depressing, given your emotional track record.

Try: Meditation

Avoid: Crashing out

Leo: July 23-Aug. 22

Three words: hot girl summer. We’re entering one of your favorite times of the year, and for good reason. The clubs? Hopping. The drinks? Flowing. The number of potential lovers? Promising. Everybody knows that you’re the life of the party, so embrace your strengths and go hard this summer. Yes, it’s difficult work, but someone’s gotta do it.

Try: Befriending the bouncer

Avoid: Stay-at-home nights

Virgo: Aug. 23-Sept. 22

As one of the most practical signs, you never have your head in the clouds. But it’s summer, and in the words of Ellie Goulding circa 2012, “anything could happen.” Instead of assuming the worst, tell yourself that the impossible will happen. To start, try these simple affirmations:

“The bouncer WILL accept my fake ID at the club.” “That hottie on Hinge WILL respond.” “That job recruiter WILL hit me up for fall job opportunities.”

Try: Happy thoughts

Avoid: Acting like Sadness from “Inside Out”

Libra: Sept. 23-Oct. 22

You avoid confrontation at all costs, but luckily, I do not, so I can happily say that your lack of combativeness is annoying as hell. This summer, face your issues head-on. It’s time to confront your qualms with others, and either sort them out or cut them off. I know you hate rocking the boat, but staying in frustrating situations to avoid sticky situations is even more harmful.

Try: Fighting

Avoid: Fleeting

Scorpio: Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Why so serious? You’re always brooding, but summer is an opportunity to switch it up — it’s time to make a fool of yourself. Believe me, it’s fun. Go obnoxiously sing at a karaoke bar, frolic on a grassy hilltop or pay a stranger in the park to read your fortune. In short, don’t resist whimsy during the most joyful time of the year.

Try: Being goofy

Avoid: Looking pensive

Sagittarius: Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Adventure fuels you. You probably wish you could have a hot European summer full of Aperol spritzes and nights at questionable hostels, but you and I both know you can’t afford a plane ticket right now. Instead, treat every day like a vacation. If you’re in your hometown over the summer, spend a day as a tourist exploring the nearest city. If you’re working 40 hours a week in the city, kick back on St. Marks Place with your drink of choice during the weekends. Given your sunny disposition, any summer situation can be fun if you make it.

Try: Curating a vibe

Avoid: The mundane

Capricorn: Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Based on your packed Google Calendar, we all know you’ve got a lot going on. On top of your academics and extracurriculars, you find yourself signing up for random things that you know you don’t have time for. Knowing you, you probably already have a job or volunteer position lined up for the summer. However, when you’re not working, try doing things purely for your enjoyment. Stop committing to things you don’t want to do, and embrace a self-interested summer.

Try: Living in the moment

Avoid: Filling up your schedule

Aquarius: Jan. 20-Feb. 18

As an Aquarius, one of your biggest fears is being alone. Although your summer should be filled with social outings, I challenge you to take yourself on a solo date occasionally. In true Carrie Bradshaw fashion, treat yourself to a nice dinner and explore your inner thoughts. When you spend time alone, you can learn so much about yourself, meaning you can come back to the fall semester refreshed and ready.

Try: Carrie Bradshaw-ing

Avoid: Distractions

Pisces: Feb. 19-March 20

With the chaos of the academic year, you’ve been forced to put your creative pursuits on the back burner. Thankfully, you can finally lock back in and let your imagination run wild. It’s time to paint that painting, film that short film and write that book. Your imagination can often cause you to fall behind in your studies, but for the next three months, you can finally embrace your true artist.

Try: Exploring your creative side

Avoid: Wasting freedom

Contact Annie Emans at [email protected].