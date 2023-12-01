Staff Rants: Holiday Overload

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Four police officers standing in a line in Washington Square Park. One of the officers is leaning on a metal bar fence. Behind them are pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters congregated around a fountain.
NYU releases report on student conduct since start of Israel-Hamas war
Adidas Ultraboosts standing on top of a box under the Washington Square Arch.
The Soapbox: Smoking ban in France, new economy minister in Argentina, environmental conservation in Spain
To the right there is a sign on a brick wall that reads, “New York University School of Law.” Behind that wall is the entrance to a brick building.
NYU facing discrimination lawsuit from conservative legal group
People are standing in front of the Washington Square Arch beneath a large Palestinian flag.
At pro-Palestinian protest, students continue to pressure NYU to shut down Tel Aviv site
Three people wearing purple graduation gowns and black graduation caps are standing raising diplomas. To the left is former N.Y.U. president standing behind a purple-and-white N.Y.U. sign.
What is NYU’s Prison Education Program?
A crowd of people stands in front of a building with many windows labeled “STARBUCKS COFFEE.”
Students and faculty join nationwide strike at Astor Place Starbucks
A crowd stands and applauds a speaker during the memorial held for the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
Hundreds gather at Triangle Fire Memorial unveiling
Photo collage of two photos side by side. Left photo of Pro-Palestine protester waving a green, red, black, and white Palestinian flag. Right photo of Pro-Israel protesters standing with blue and white Israel flag.
NYU students respond to Israel-Palestine conflict at citywide protests
A group of protestors wearing green shirts with the words “S.O.S. SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET ” printed on them, march along a sidewalk. A woman on the right holds a sign that says “SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET”.
Village residents rally at Bobst to save local Morton Williams
A man stands in front of the fountain at Washington Square Park holding a sign labeled “Free Expression Not Suppression” with his other hand outstretched in a fist. A police officer dressed in uniform stands to the man’s right, facing him.
WSP artists claim uptick in law enforcement ‘intimidation’
(Graphic by Manasa Gudavalli)
A look inside the student government’s budget
A purple banner with white letters that read N.Y.U. and a symbol of a torch hangs from the facade of The Silver Center of Arts and Science.
Israeli alumni suspend ‘any cooperation’ with NYU over handling of antisemitism on campus
A group of students, both sitting and standing around a large white banner which reads “N.Y.U. is Complicit.”
Pro-Palestinian students and faculty call JPMorgan, universities ‘complicit’ in Israel-Hamas war
The front view of a stage with a black podium, two chairs, a small black, round table and a blue board that says “N.Y.U. ARTHUR L. CARTER JOURNALISM INSTITUTE” on it.
Journalism students criticize department silence on journalist deaths in Israel-Hamas war
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
An illustration of a colorful portrait of Trinity Mouzon Wofford above black-and-white text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: A wellness entrepreneur’s journey from Violet to Golde
A man with his head tilted back holding a microphone on a stage in front of a large crowd under red lights. Behind them is a man on a guitar.
Beyond NYU: Del Water Gap on exploring creative vulnerability
A colorful portrait of Miguel Guerrero on top of text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: Building entrepreneurial success
A colorful illustration of Ryan Cole with lettering below displaying ‘Beyond NYU’
Beyond NYU: Enhancing sound in film and television
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
An illustration of a cup of yellow beverage, with black boba at its bottom, blocks of ice floating at its top, placed in front of a sky blue backgroundwith white bubbles all around.
Ranked: 10 boba flavors to try before you graduate
A white food truck that reads on the side “Fafu Traditional Chinese Cuisine” and photos of different menu items posted on its exterior parks outside N.Y.U.’s Stern School of Business. Three people are standing outside the food truck waiting for their food.
Behind Fafu, Washington Square’s beloved Chinese food truck
Six buckets of chocolate chip cookies stacked on a wooden shelf. Behind them is a black sign that says “ULTIMATE DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES” in white letters.
Friendsgiving dorm dinner classics you need this break
A collage of four pairs of different outfits on brown, pink, green and blue backgrounds.
Serve up style with these Thanksgiving outfits
A storefront with a black door and red walls is inside the restaurant at the entrance. A red sign that says “FONDA” is hung above the entrance.
Fonda serves up a fiesta of flavor
A collage of four pairs of different outfits on brown, pink, green and blue backgrounds.
Serve up style with these Thanksgiving outfits
A girl has black headphones around her neck. The headphones have red and white vinyl paint designs on them.
Tuning in to students’ headphones: A fashion trend and college essential
Three colorful dresses are hanging on white hangers. The dress on the left is yellow with silver beads, the one in the middle is purple, pink, orange, and blue, and the one on the right is cream-colored with colorful stripes and circles.
Review: New House of Chloé exhibition guides us through groundbreaking fashion eras
There is a man sitting on a bench in a park. He is wearing a brown jacket and faded white pants.
Breeding entrepreneurship at NYU: Wesley Breed’s streetwear universe
Three people are entering through a brown doorway. On the left side of the entrance, there is a sign that says, “OPEN,” and one that reads, “260 SAMPLE SALE.”
Luxury on a budget: Build your wardrobe shopping NYC sample sales
A storefront with a black door and red walls is inside the restaurant at the entrance. A red sign that says “FONDA” is hung above the entrance.
Fonda serves up a fiesta of flavor
The storefront of the restaurant which has “KOLACHI” and “ROLLS AND FRIES,” written in yellow text.
Kolachi’s rolls put Pakistani food on the campus map
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
There is a man sitting on a bench in a park. He is wearing a brown jacket and faded white pants.
Breeding entrepreneurship at NYU: Wesley Breed’s streetwear universe
Three medicine boxes and one tube of ointment on top of a table.
As the weather cools, students lean into family medicinal practices
People are sitting around a table with red solo cups and bottles of Canada Dry. Some of them are holding paint brushes.
Need a creative safe space? The Collective has Black students covered
Two women dancing while surrounded by a cheering crowd.
Hispanic and Latine organizations come together through dance
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
From left to right: a model wearing a gray oversized jacket and a pair of gray oversized pants with white and yellow accents; a model wearing a free-form, white knitted top and a pair of gray shorts; a model wearing a black sequin dress with white accents.
Not your traditional runway show: Flying Solo breaks barriers at Paris Fashion Week
Multiple models dressed in a variety of clothing are sitting, standing or posing. The background is white and to the left of the photo is a camera and a canvas.
Paris Fashion Week: Fashion meets art at Jarel Zhang’s SS24 exhibition
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A model wearing a baggy, red V-neck overshirt with two purple stripes on each sleeve and a purple letter W on the center walks on a runway. The model is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt under the overshirt, and baggy, red leather-like pants. The model wears two stud earrings, and black shoes. A model wearing a floor-length, denim button-up overcoat with only the top two buttons closed and jeans with the fly unbuttoned walks on a runway. The model is pregnant, with the open coat revealing a pregnant stomach. The model wears brown lace-up boots, with thumbs hooked in the pants’ pockets. A model wearing a black, seemingly leather, crop top, closed in the front by two buttons, walks on a runway. The model wears a white beanie and baggy, purple pans with big pockets on both legs. The model’s boxers are slightly visible above the pants. The model wears small, gold-colored hoop earrings, and brown lace-up boots.
WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway
From left to right: a model walking down the runway in a blue blazer and teal high-low skirt; a model walking down the runway in a yellow one-piece body suit with a beige overcoat;; a model walking down the runway in a blue silky see-through dress.
Chuks Collins creates waves at New York Fashion Week
Two art prints hang on a white wall. They are both mustard yellow with the print on the right having the word “Adios”
Review: MoMA honors Ed Ruscha’s creative play on words
Ennio Morricone sits with his eyes closed and his hands moving in front of his face.
MoMA features Ennio Morricone in upcoming film retrospective
An iPhone screen displaying an image of Lana Del Rey on a purple background. Various artist and song names are in white text. The phone is being held by a hand over a brown wooden table.
How unlimited music is changing our listening habits
A man wearing a top hat being lit up by a spotlight. Around him are various people all looking up toward him.
Review: 2023’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street’ revival brings more than blood and guts
A man wearing glasses, a plaid shirt, and black blazer is sitting and looking to the side. He has a gray beard and a scaly metal hand that is clutching a brown chair.
Review: Nicolas Cage is everybody’s nightmare in ‘Dream Scenario’
A pink book cover with a black and white illustration of a person turning to smoke on a blue background. The cover reads “SLOW DAYS, FAST COMPANY THE WORLD, THE FLESH, AND L.A.” above “EVE BABITZ” and “INTRODUCTION BY MATTHEW SPECKTOR.” An illustration of a book cover which reads “ELIZA CLARK PENANCE” featuring three people sitting on a dock with one of them scribbled over. The cover is on top of a light pink background. An illustration of a yellow book cover featuring a face covered with white and blue flowers with the text “IF I HAD YOUR FACE” and “FRANCHES CHA”. The cover is placed over a green background. An illustration of a book cover which reads “THE SECRET HISTORY” and “DONNA TARTT” over an illustration of a male sculpture’s face. The cover is placed over a brown background.
Books beyond Bobst: A fictionalized memoir, a true crime-inspired novel and more
A man in a blue sweatshirt and a baseball cap with a bee on it is reading a newspaper. Behind him are shelves with magazines and a stand surrounded by candy with a register on it.
Print is not dead: 5 local magazine shops to support
A collage of four illustrations of books titled Acts of Service, Couplets, everything I know about parties, dates, friends, jobs, life, love, and Stay True.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a Pulitzer-winning memoir and more
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
Recent literary releases for when you’re tired of fall festivities
A large crowd of people stand and walk around by blue, white and red tents. Behind the tent area is a white building with two banners that read “Brooklyn Book Festival.”
The Brooklyn Book Festival: A must-visit for literary lovers
A man wearing a light blue shirt with a dark blue suitcase walks on a countryside road. Behind him is a yard with two rows of trees and a tall mansion
Review: ‘Saltburn’ is a rave at an old gothic British mansion
An illustration of a person with blond hair and a white top holding a telephone to their ear. Another person wearing a blue suit and red tie stands behind her with a blindfold.
Off the Radar: ‘Dial M for Murder’ and the ominous shadows cast by modern surveillance
A woman with blond hair wearing a black shirt with her arms crossed across her chest. She has silver rings on her hands and is standing in front of a wall lit with blue lighting.
Every tiny thing: Chiara Collin-D’Augelli on balance and opportunity
Rachel Zegler dressed as her character Lucy Gray Baird faces an area with rubble and a rooftop with a gaping hole in the middle.
Review: ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ soundtrack creates a world of haunting acoustics
An illustration of a girl wearing a white dress with brown hair is sitting on a black chair. She is outside a building in front of stairs, and red light is coming out of the entrance door. A white dove is flying.
Review: PinkPantheress’ ‘Heaven knows’ is the pinnacle of modern internet-pop
A girl with blond hair is holding a fruitcake in front of her face. She has a red top and white headband.
Review: Sabrina Carpenter delivers evergreen holiday hits with ‘fruitcake’
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as their characters in “Priscilla” sit on a red wall wearing roller skates. Sofia Coppola stands next to them leaning against the wall.
Review: The ‘Priscilla’ soundtrack adds a fresh take to an old story
A man wearing a top hat being lit up by a spotlight. Around him are various people all looking up toward him.
Review: 2023’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street’ revival brings more than blood and guts
Two posters, a red one with white text printed on it on the left, and a black one with red and white texts and a black and white portrait on the right, is posted on the entrance of a theater.
Review: ‘All The Devils Are Here’ summons Shakespeare’s villains
A blue marquee sign with the image of a rainbow outside of the Booth Theatre reading “Kimberly Akimbo.” Below the sign are two smaller signs, the top has a list crediting the creators of the musical and the bottom is a yellow sign that reads “Winner of 5 Tony Awards Including Best Musical”.
Review: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ tells an unexpected story of teenage adolescence
An illustration of a human-form collage of arboreal textures and human-figure illustrations.
NYU’s ‘Here Lies Love’ syllabus dives deep into the controversial musical
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
Two art prints hang on a white wall. They are both mustard yellow with the print on the right having the word “Adios”
Review: MoMA honors Ed Ruscha’s creative play on words
A collection of artwork is hung up in front of an orange background, with the exhibition name “ALLOW ME TO GATHER MYSELF” and description on the left.
The Latinx Project’s current exhibition allowed me to reflect on the diasporic histories of Latinx people
Three colorful dresses are hanging on white hangers. The dress on the left is yellow with silver beads, the one in the middle is purple, pink, orange, and blue, and the one on the right is cream-colored with colorful stripes and circles.
Review: New House of Chloé exhibition guides us through groundbreaking fashion eras
A white wall in a corridor with the words “Sanford Biggers Meet Me on the Equinox” printed on it. The corridor leads to an exhibition space.
Sanford Biggers’ ‘Meet Me on the Equinox’ reclaims repatriation
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
A white and green sign on a white wall. It says, “Organics,” and has images of food items and utensils on it. Beneath it, there are two black garbage bins that have “Thank You,” written on them in white letters.
Opinion: NYU Residence halls need composting bins
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a figure with a turquoise head and purple body wearing a white bracelet with “N.Y.U.” written on it. It is hugging the Chat G.P.T. logo.
Guest Essay: NYU wants your opinion about AI tools
A large, beige chateau. There is a circular garden with flowers in the middle and trees on the sides. There is a statue of a man on a horse in front of the building, and stairs leading up to the building.
Guest Essay: A call to support the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
People are kneeling and standing on blue carpeting, a few holding blue and white signs that read ‘U.A.W.’ There is a white banner behind them that reads ‘N.Y.U. Researchers United-UAW,’ and a sign held by a woman kneeling in the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity!’
Opinion: NYU should recognize the researchers union
Three students sit around a table studying at Bobst library.
Opinion: Group projects are more useful than you think
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A purple calendar with a hand pulling the start of Thanksgiving Recess from Nov. 22 back to Nov. 18.
Opinion: Thanksgiving Recess leaves out-of-state and international students stranded
A graphic with a screenshot of an email from Senior Vice President for University Life Jason Pina addressing N.Y.U’s commitment to enforcing its student conduct policies displayed on a purple background
Opinion: NYU’s conduct policies do more to silence students than protect them
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A glass sign that says “Walker Hotel” illuminated by yellow light bulbs above the entrance of the Walker Hotel.
Housing overflows returned to NYU, despite additional residence hall
A logo of the N.Y.U Office of Equal Opportunity being printed on a glass door. The interior of the office can be seen through the glass door.
NYU knew about allegations against former Athletics Director, source says
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
A girl in a white jersey that says “Violets” and the number 13 is jumping and hitting a volleyball over the net. Two women from the opposing team with red jerseys are jumping and trying to block the ball on the other side of the net.
Violets volleyball win second UAA title in three years
A woman in a white jersey with a bib with the number 682 is running with a group of other women in jerseys.
NYU women’s cross country clinches second at national championship
A group of women athletes wearing running outfits standing in a row in a park getting warmed up for a run.
Men’s and women’s cross country teams to race in national meet
Men wearing white jerseys with purple numbers on them stand in a huddle with their arms raised in the center. Behind them are purple bleachers with people sitting on them.
NYU men’s basketball 2023-24 season preview
A side by side photo of N.Y.U.’s men’s and women’s basketball teams. On the left half of the photo junior and guard Zay Freeney shoots a basket in N.Y.U. men’s basketball season opener against Manhattanville College. On the right side of the photo graduate student and guard Megan Bauman tries to find an opening to shoot the basketball in the team’s game against Johns Hopkins University.
NYU men’s and women’s basketball debut at Paulson Center
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Giovanni (right) sits with his mentor on Bleecker Street. (Sheridan Smith for WSN)
Love Dissolution | Under the Arch Magazine
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage
An actor sitting in front of a mirror in a dressing room, wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and applying makeup with a brush.
Tisch Drama students call for cooling off exercises in acting classes
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload

It’s the end of the term, which means it’s the holiday season! WSN staff shares their thoughts about it — the good and the bad, but mostly the bad.
Krish Dev, Alisha Goel, Alexa Donovan, Molly Koch, Qianshan Weng, Sabrina Lee, Bruna Horvath, Natalie Thomas, Katherine Welander, and Naisha Roy
Dec 1, 2023
An+illustration+of+a+megaphone+with+the+phrase+%E2%80%9CStaff+Rants%E2%80%9D+written+on+it.+The+megaphone+wears+a+red+Santa+hat+and+the+background+is+white+with+blue+snowflakes.
(Charlie Dodge and Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)

On giving gifts

Krish Dev — Deputy News Editor 

Whenever I have to buy gifts for the holidays, I feel like I am walking on a tightrope — it’s a delicate balance between practicality and playfulness. It’s difficult finding a gift that is both useful but also imaginative, sparking joy that transcends mere function.

 

On finals

Alisha Goel — Photo Editor

Tell me why I have two in-person finals on Dec. 22? It’s like NYU doesn’t want me to get in the Christmas spirit.

 

On timing

Alexa Donovan — Deputy Arts Editor

Hanukkah may not be the most important Jewish holiday, but it’s certainly the most fun. If only it coincided with break … I am not sure pretending to light candles alone in a present-less dorm will bring me that same cheer.

 

On money

Molly Koch — Opinion Editor 

I spent over $600 on Black Friday — aka, my entire paycheck. I truly blacked out because I forgot I need money for groceries.

 

On too much relaxation

Qianshan Weng — Multimedia Editor

For Thanksgiving break, I decided to go nowhere, do nothing and get a lot of sleep. That worked out so well, but then I discovered yesterday that I missed an extra credit assignment that I desperately needed for my journalism class that was due by the end of the break. Now I am screwed. Cheers everyone.

 

On mindfulness

Sabrina Lee — Identity & Equity Editor

When everything at the end of the year races to a close, I’ve been making an effort to take my sweeeeet time to complete mundane tasks as therapy: folding clothes, peeling vegetables and strolling to class.

 

On holiday movies

Bruna Horvath — Deputy News Editor

The worst holiday movie is The Nightmare Before Christmas. It sucks for both Christmas and Halloween. Hot Topic please stop mass producing Jack Skellington merchandise. 

 

On weather and movies

Natalie Thomas — Deputy Managing Editor

Snow lands on top.

 

On holiday spirit

Katherine Welander — Deputy Copy Chief

I’m tired of being judged for wanting to get into the holiday spirit early. It should be acceptable for me to start putting up Christmas decorations and listening to Christmas music as soon as it hits 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1.

 

On fashion

Naisha Roy — Deputy Managing Editor

I thought this would be my season of iconic Pinterest outfits, but my entire winter wardrobe is currently hinging on one pair of funky tights and the superglue I bought to hold my six-year-old Kohl’s boots together.

 

WSN’s Opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are solely the views of the writers.

Contact the opinion desk at [email protected].

