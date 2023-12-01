Staff Rants: Holiday Overload

(Charlie Dodge and Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)

On giving gifts

Krish Dev — Deputy News Editor

Whenever I have to buy gifts for the holidays, I feel like I am walking on a tightrope — it’s a delicate balance between practicality and playfulness. It’s difficult finding a gift that is both useful but also imaginative, sparking joy that transcends mere function.

On finals

Alisha Goel — Photo Editor

Tell me why I have two in-person finals on Dec. 22? It’s like NYU doesn’t want me to get in the Christmas spirit.

On timing

Alexa Donovan — Deputy Arts Editor

Hanukkah may not be the most important Jewish holiday, but it’s certainly the most fun. If only it coincided with break … I am not sure pretending to light candles alone in a present-less dorm will bring me that same cheer.

On money

Molly Koch — Opinion Editor

I spent over $600 on Black Friday — aka, my entire paycheck. I truly blacked out because I forgot I need money for groceries.

On too much relaxation

Qianshan Weng — Multimedia Editor

For Thanksgiving break, I decided to go nowhere, do nothing and get a lot of sleep. That worked out so well, but then I discovered yesterday that I missed an extra credit assignment that I desperately needed for my journalism class that was due by the end of the break. Now I am screwed. Cheers everyone.

On mindfulness

Sabrina Lee — Identity & Equity Editor

When everything at the end of the year races to a close, I’ve been making an effort to take my sweeeeet time to complete mundane tasks as therapy: folding clothes, peeling vegetables and strolling to class.

On holiday movies

Bruna Horvath — Deputy News Editor

The worst holiday movie is The Nightmare Before Christmas. It sucks for both Christmas and Halloween. Hot Topic please stop mass producing Jack Skellington merchandise.

On weather and movies

Natalie Thomas — Deputy Managing Editor

Snow lands on top.

On holiday spirit

Katherine Welander — Deputy Copy Chief

I’m tired of being judged for wanting to get into the holiday spirit early. It should be acceptable for me to start putting up Christmas decorations and listening to Christmas music as soon as it hits 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1.

On fashion

Naisha Roy — Deputy Managing Editor

I thought this would be my season of iconic Pinterest outfits, but my entire winter wardrobe is currently hinging on one pair of funky tights and the superglue I bought to hold my six-year-old Kohl’s boots together.

