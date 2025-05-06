A dive into NYU’s water polo teams

NYU’s men’s and women’s water polo teams are one of the many club sports available on campus, seeking to foster an inclusive yet competitive space for students who share a common love for the sport. Both teams compete in New York’s division of the Collegiate Water Polo Association, and the only requirement to join is passing a swim test where players must be able to complete four unassisted laps across the pool. Regardless of their water polo skill level, all players can improve their game and gain experience within the sport. With the semester wrapping up, players are looking forward to next year.

The men’s water polo team’s primary season is in the fall, while the women’s primary season is spring. Both teams practice three days a week, with co-ed practices running during the fall and spring semesters. Both teams practice together to run drills, scrimmage and promote team bonding. The club has become a closely knit group with a strong dedication to teamwork, passion for water polo and inclusivity.

“We appreciate [the men’s team] in the pool when they come practice during spring season, and we do the same for them during [the] fall season,” Charlotte Siow, current co-captain and senior on the women’s team, said. “There’s a lot of collaboration in the pool.”

During competition season, the men’s and women’s teams compete in a minimum of two CWPA tournaments, looking for the chance to qualify for the New York Division Championship held at the end of each season. If the club finishes in the top five at the championship, it successfully qualifies for the D-III National Collegiate Championship — but if it finishes in the top three, the team can compete in the Division I National Collegiate Club Championship.

On April 26 and 27, the women’s water polo team competed in the New York Division Championship against Columbia University, Cornell University and Hamilton College. Although the team only defeated Hamilton and suffered losses against Columbia and Cornell, it is still very grateful for its season and the opportunity to compete at a high level with other D-I club teams.

“As a team, we worked really well together and did a lot of work that we should be really proud of,” Siow said.

For members of the club, water polo has become an important aspect of their life at NYU and has provided them with countless opportunities for growth in and out of the pool. The club prioritizes member experience and encourages new and returning members to adopt an open mindset.

“It’s a really good experience for anyone who wants to try it, but especially because water polo is such a fun sport,” sophomore water polo team member Stephanie Sun said.

