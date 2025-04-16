In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

NYU’s rendering for the renovated Grand Staircase at the Kimmel Center for University Life. (Courtesy of Joseph Tirella)
NYU to add ‘seating pods’ to Kimmel stairs, redesign lobby
Students protest Nike outside of the NYU Bookstore in October 2023. (Connor Patton for WSN)
Students protest NYU’s contract with Nike
(Courtesy of Angela Chou)
SGA chair candidates debate plans for student engagement
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Dozens protest NYU response to College Republicans’ anti-immigration panel
NYU’s Marron Institute of Urban Management is located on the 12th floor of 370 Jay St. (Andy Lee for WSN)
NYU Marron pushes to bolster support for unhoused youth in NYC
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
Demonstrators on Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Washington Square Park, Monday, March 31, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Courtesy of Philip Pantitanonta)
City Council candidates take on student questions at NYU Dems forum
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Opinion: NYU has built itself on diversity — now it needs to defend it
President Linda Mills sent an email Tuesday night confirming that "some members" of the NYU community have been affected by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (Jake Capriotti for WSN)
‘Some’ students and faculty affected by visa revocations, Mills says
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone cancels ‘anti-governmental’ humanitarian presentation
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Trump chooses 5 NYU Law alumni for top administrative roles
(Amelia Hernandez Gioia for WSN)
Students petition for clearer protections against ICE
(Courtesy of Augusta Lecaros)
Beyond NYU: Creating and curating feminist art around the world
(Courtesy of Marin Driguez)
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
(Courtesy of Aneesa Sheikh)
Beyond NYU: Merging music and advocacy
(Courtesy of Chris Maguire)
Beyond NYU: A Gallatin alum’s journey to crafting Etsy
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Matt Petres for WSN)
Off Topic: Trump’s war on the arts
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Opinion: It’s time to end the stigma around gap years
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Opinion: Betar has no place at NYU
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Opinion: The false choice between housing and green space in NYC
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
(Chelsea Li for WSN)
Guest Essay: It’s time to end legacy admissions in New York
(Courtesy of Alisa Vvedenskaia)
Guest Essay: Ashlie Oxford for SGA chair
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
(Jake Capriotti for WSN)
Guest Essay: The call for a reparations committee
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: At NYU, we cannot afford to be passive in the face of fascism.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Matt Petres for WSN)
Off Topic: Trump’s war on the arts
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: Today’s feminism prioritizes performance over action
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
Off Topic: The hysteria around trans athletes is a distraction
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
(Akshay Prabhushankar for WSN)
Off Topic: We must protect our libraries’ federal funding
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season recap of NYU women’s basketball’s historic back-to-back national titles
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Men’s volleyball wins UVC Championship for second straight season
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Track & field program record, men’s volleyball remains undefeated and other news
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Sweet 16, softball opening weekend and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s basketball ends season undefeated, wrestling and diving regionals and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, California and London
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Here’s a tip: don’t
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television)
6 ‘Friends’-inspired outfits to get you through the week
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
For Tamir Omari, ‘freaky’ is a lifestyle
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
For minimal work and maximum volume, try these 6 top-rated mascaras
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Here’s a tip: don’t
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Courtesy of Max La Manna)
Q&A: Navigating the NYC service industry through a chef’s lens
(Qianshan Weng and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Can Beli help you find love?
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 spots for outdoor dining near campus
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Where did all the gays go?
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
How millennial cafes are fueling NYC gentrification
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
As Bobst prayer room is vandalized, Muslim students gather to celebrate Eid
The main reading room in the Jefferson Market Library (Isabel Albors for WSN)
The forgotten history of the Women’s House of Detention
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
What’s happening to St. Marks?
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
(Courtesy of Atlantic Records)
Review: Skrillex’s newest album brings a new meaning to all killer, no filler
(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
Review: ‘The Amateur’ doesn’t understand its message
(Courtesy of Levantine Films)
Review: ‘A Nice Indian Boy’ celebrates the bigness of LGBTQ+ love
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
Some sad songs for rainy days
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a journalism-centered drama and more
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 books written by Irish authors
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A gory dystopian novel, an eccentric love story and more
(Mehr Kotval for WSN)
5 books to kick off Women’s History Month
(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
Review: ‘The Amateur’ doesn’t understand its message
(Courtesy of Levantine Films)
Review: ‘A Nice Indian Boy’ celebrates the bigness of LGBTQ+ love
(Courtesy of Warrick Page/Max)
Review: ‘The Pitt’ strips American health care to its core
(Courtesy of Fabio Lovino/HBO)
Review: Greed and desire reach full bloom in ‘The White Lotus’ season 3
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)
Review: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ is barely a movie
(Courtesy of Atlantic Records)
Review: Skrillex’s newest album brings a new meaning to all killer, no filler
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
Some sad songs for rainy days
(Courtesy photo by Isaac Wheatley)
Q&A: New York natives Laundry Day on coming full circle
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
A night at Berlin NYC with 4 emerging NYU musicians
(Courtesy photo by Travis Shinn)
Review: ‘Wave the Bull’ brings back old-school hard rock for a new generation
(Courtesy of Emilio Madrid)
Review: Cursing, cutthroat comedians duke it out in ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’
(Courtesy of Marc J. Franklin)
Review: ‘Purpose’ stages a contemplative family reunion
(Courtesy of Julieta Cervantes)
Review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ fails its mission
Eli Lane performs his monologue as the character Zak in the play “The Ball.” (Ivy Chan for WSN)
At the Fresh Fruit Festival, NYU students bring gay to the stage
(Courtesy of James Leynse)
Review: ‘Amerikin’ offers a wild subversion of the American Dream
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
A reproduction of Jan Lievens' 1625 painting “The Feast of Esther” at the entrance to “The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt.” (Katherine Welander for WSN)
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
4 Central Park monuments and the historical women behind them
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Julia Smerling, AnMei Deck, Alisia Houghtaling and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Love
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
In photos: Game on!
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
WSN spoke with the standout sophomore ahead of the NCAA tournament.
Sidney Snider, Sports Editor
April 16, 2025
Sidney Snider
(Sidney Snider for WSN)

WSN: Welcome back to “In the Huddle,” a podcast by the Washington Square News. I’m Sidney Snider, sports editor at WSN, and today I’m here with Emerson Evans, a sophomore men’s volleyball player from Huntington Beach, California. On Sunday, Evans was named the United Volleyball Conference Tournament MVP following NYU’s conference win over Nazareth University. He has played in every match of the Violets’ undefeated 2025 season, leads the team in kills and was named all UVC Second Team. Thank you for joining me today, Emerson. 

Evans: Thank you for having me. Excited to be here. 

WSN: First off, congrats on this weekend and the whole season. NYU is ranked first in the nation right now, which is so impressive. How has it felt coming hot off of last year with your freshman season being the best in program history?

Evans: I mean, it’s definitely a different vibe this year. Like last year was, I feel like, was sort of an underdog story. It was, sort of, turning our culture around, changing the program into one that has a winning culture. Whereas this year, the whole goal in mind has just been getting back to the tournament, giving us all the chance to play for a national championship. So it feels pretty good to, you know, see that we’ve done that now, winning the UVC, going undefeated and we just got our bracket a couple hours ago. So it’s nice to know that we’re back in the same spot we were at last year and at least have a chance to, you know, get a ring this season.

WSN: Like you mentioned, the NCAA tournament starts this coming weekend and you’re hosting. How are you guys prepping? What’s the mindset going into it? 

Evans: Well, we’re prepping first by taking the day off today, which is nice. 

WSN: Awesome.

Evans: I think everybody’s a little bit tired for the weekend, but we’re gonna go hard and practice this week and probably watch a lot of film. I mean, our first round matchup will be against [Baruch College] or [Buffalo State University], but teams that we’ve played before. And so we’ll watch some film, scout, and I mean, we know — at least with the first match — if we play our game, like we, we have the team to win. Even with the second round, like, [Coach José Piña] is saying this whole season has been, it’s always and only about us.

And while we know that other teams have the talent to do damage, we also know that we have the squad to win it. And if we keep it on our side, stay in the right mindset and play on like how we know how to play, we’ll win. And so just going into the week, we’re gonna watch some film, practice hard, probably take a light week on lifting, just make sure everybody’s healthy and motivated going to the tournament. I mean, it’s a big weekend, so. 

WSN: Yeah. Totally. I think the team’s dominance over every other team has just been so apparent. So I’m wondering what your guys’ practice schedule is like to prepare you for that? 

Evans: Uh, usually it’s five days a week, Monday to Friday, and then we’ll lift Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Uh, it’s sort of complicated. Sometimes there’s a lot of people in Tisch or in programs that have weird class schedules or, even with lifts, that can’t make it. But this year the team has been really, uh, focused and balanced in terms of when you miss a lift, you make it up. Uh, if you’re not at a practice, you’re always coming hard the next day, ready to play. When we’re in the gym, we’re always working hard, getting focused reps, which I think has been a key component to our success this season.

WSN: You’ve mentioned a couple times the team mindset is really just grinding and going for that win. What was your mindset specifically going into the season? 

Evans: Well, last season I switched positions. In high school I played middle blocker my whole career and switched to opposite last year. And I didn’t, at least statistically, didn’t have the season that I was hoping for. I was definitely still kind of adjusting and so my goal this season was just to, like, develop more confidence on the right side, get a lot more, like, ability to deal with a lot more out-of-system sets and junk and be able to just provide more to the team. Uh, last year I felt like I was kind of, whole teams would, like, leave me on the other side and just not focus on me at all. I, I think I’ve done a pretty good job with that, at least with taking a larger production on the offensive side, and at least becoming one of the key contributors to our offense, which is — which I don’t know — been happy. I’ve been happy. 

WSN: Yeah, totally. And I think the stats reflect that. Do you have any role models on the team or people that you’re really looking up to? You have a very large graduating senior class. 

Evans: I really look up to both of our senior captains. I think the way that Buddy Cohen, one of our captains, a middle blocker, handles himself on the court is the most, just controlled and calm attitude I’ve ever seen in a game. Like I don’t understand how he can be so collected and relaxed in every tight situation. He hits the ball out, he’s smiling, he’s good, I hit a ball out, he’s smiling. He is the first one to tell me I’m okay. Like I, I mean, I tore my jersey earlier this season in the game that we lost.

WSN: I remember that one.

Evans: So it was, it was definitely a lowlight, so definitely Buddy. I think he’s just such a great role model and leader, especially in clutch situations during games. And then also our other captain, uh, [Zach Knudsen]. Zach is just so amazing with keeping the team focused and I mean, I think that just as a libero, his position kind of goes unnoticed. But without him, we’re not where we are today. He gets every single ball up. He’s always there. I mean, I, I’m not a good defender and basically [if] a ball comes over, I’m just praying Zach’s there and somehow he always is. 

WSN: Yeah, I think your guys’ connection on the court and off is super apparent. And continuing with that, I think your connection with Devyn Nguyen is also super apparent. Can you talk about him a little bit? 

Evans: I mean, it helps to be roommates with a setter. I’ve known him for two years now. I mean, he is one of my best friends in the world. It’s, it’s pretty awesome to be able to play with one of your best friends. Like, my dad always tells me his favorite moments are when Devyn gets kills in the game because it’s the hardest that I celebrate. So whenever he does something cool, I celebrate. Whenever I do something cool, he’s the first person to be there. It’s pretty cool that we’ve both been able to grow together and get better together. And his, I mean, I think he has a chance at winning national Player of the Year. I know for sure he’s the best setter in the nation. And it’s pretty cool just to see how great his offense is. I mean, the way he distributes the ball to everybody, our whole team’s hitting above 300 this year. It’s pretty cool. And I’m, I’m proud of him, I’m happy for him. Um, I hope that he continues his success for the next two years.

WSN: You have this kind of fun, behind-the-back thing you do with the ball when you’re about to serve. 

Evans: Last year in the playoffs, I started bouncing the ball eight times. That was always my routine. And in high school, when I was still more of a basketball player than a volleyball player, I would always go back and like dribble the ball between my legs or do something stupid. And so this year I kind of just mended the two, like pass-service rituals together. And so I always catch the ball at the end line, ball behind the back. I take three or four like dribbles, alternating hands, and then my eight bounces, uh, it’s been working for me. I mean, I do miss much more than Coach Piña wants me to. But in my opinion, I’m doing a pretty decent job in service line. So it, it just helps me, like, calm myself before big points when it comes to the serving. 

WSN: Yeah, definitely. You always looked very locked in when you’re up to that. Going into this weekend, you’ve been to this round in the NCAAs before. What are you telling the team and what’s the conversation like? 

Evans: Like I said before, our motto this season has been, it’s only and always about us. I think our team is just very focused on doing what we can do and controlling the controllables. I mean, there are things that are out of our control — the other team makes a great kill, um, they get a lucky up. You know, there’s not much we can do in scenarios like that. And so it’s kind of focusing on optimizing every touch that we have and making everything as perfect as possible on our side. And once again, we know that if we play the way we can, we have the talent to win this weekend.

And I, I mean, I’m a little nervous. It’s a hard draw. Like [Cal Lutheran] was last year’s champions. [Vassar University], we have a rivalry with ’em. They’re always hard to play, especially in the playoffs, like last year, when we lost. And so I think the team’s just extra motivated. Like I think it helps that we have a hard draw. We know that we have to work this weekend to get — pull out a win — and we’re just hoping to get back to the Final Four. And once you’re there, anything can happen.

WSN: So last year going into NCAAs, you didn’t have an undefeated record. You mentioned to me last year that you wanted revenge on the teams that you had lost to. Does it feel any different coming into the tournament undefeated this year? 

Evans: I think it definitely does. Last year, I mean, NYU hadn’t had too much previous success. We won the UVC — it was pure, just we’re stoked to be here. We got our draw. I didn’t even think about [Southern Virginia University]. I didn’t even think about the Final Four. I was just happy to be there. And we kind of went with it with this like, let’s-just-play-and-see-what-happens mentality. And we won and it was, it was great. I think this year is definitely different. Our goal the whole season has been to win a national championship.

Not just to make the playoffs. And so, I mean it, it’s different in that sense, but the team is still very confident going into the weekend. I think that’s the main difference, it’s just like, we’re here, we’re ready to play. We see ourselves as genuine contenders. And so people say, like, being undefeated is a bad thing because you haven’t been tested. And that’s what happened last year with Southern Virginia. Because they lost to us having not lost all season. But I, I, I would argue that we have been tested this year, I mean, against Vassar again, against [Stevens Institute of Technology], against [North Central College], we’ve played close five-set matches and we’ve been in those situations before. We know how to compete. I, I think we’re gonna be ready. 

WSN: Thank you so much for speaking with me and good luck this weekend. 

Evans: Thank you for having me. Let’s go get a national championship.

Contact Sidney Snider at [email protected].

