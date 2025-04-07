Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news

Baseball

The baseball team began UAA play this weekend, facing Brandeis University in two doubleheaders at home on Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5.

The team split both days, losing the first game 4-3 and coming back to beat the Judges 12-3. In the second game, junior Max Oliveira opened the scoring with a two-run double in the bottom of the second. In the bottom of the seventh, runs were scored by graduate student Dakota Barbet, first-year CJ Franchini, junior Harrison Blueweiss and first-year Sam Moseman. After singling to right field, Blueweiss stole second base and scored on graduate student Cam Dunn’s at-bat.

On Saturday, the Violets won the first game by an impressive 16-3 and lost the second game 14-0. In the first game, NYU scored four runs on three hits in the first inning, assisted by Oliveira’s two-run single. In the bottom of the fourth, the Violets scored eight runs on 13 at-bats, with two-run singles from Oliveira and Barbet, sealing the victory early.

NYU will play at home again next, hosting Washington University in St. Louis for four games between April 11-13.

Golf

The women’s golf team traveled to Richmond, VA, for the Max & Susan Stith Invitational at Randolph-Macon University on Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1.

NYU finished second out of the 15 teams competing, shooting 23 over par overall across both days of the tournament. Junior Tiya Chowdary tied for first place, shooting 4 over par on the weekend. First-year Naomi Tan tied for third, shooting 5 over par at the tournament.

Softball

The softball team competed at Stevens Institute of Technology in a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 1, in Hoboken, NJ. Sophomore Alyssa Quary scored the first run of the day for the Violets, but the Ducks quickly responded in the second inning. The tie continued throughout the game, with both NYU and Stevens matched at 4-4 by the end of the seventh inning. After the game went into extra innings, the Ducks took the lead in the ninth inning, scoring two runs to NYU’s one.

NYU only managed to score one run during the second game of the day, falling to Stevens 3-1. Sophomore Karleigh Kluever pitched a complete game and struck out five batters.

The Violets opened conference play with a series against Washington University in St. Louis that started on Friday, April 4. The first game resulted in a 3-0 loss for NYU.

The second game against the Bears started on Saturday, April 5, and concluded on Sunday, April 6, after the game was suspended due to rain. The Violets ended the week with another loss. Despite NYU scoring the first two runs of the game, WashU recovered in the fourth inning with three runs and another in the fifth. NYU scored once more in the sixth inning, but a scoreless seventh inning gave WashU a 4-3 win.

Tennis

On Sunday, March 30, both the men’s and women’s tennis teams swiftly defeated Ithaca College at the Stadium Tennis Center in Bronx, NY, 5-2 and 7-0, respectively.

On the men’s side, NYU dominated in all three doubles matches: Graduate student Philip Martin and junior Boren Zheng led 6-4 at the No. 1 spot, first-year Bryan Hui and graduate student Jingyuan Chen also notched a 6-4 win at No. 2, and senior Alex Lee and sophomore Louis Frowein claimed the No. 3 with a 6-1 win. Sunday’s win increased the Violets’ win streak to eight in a row.

The women, on the other hand, dominated the singles and took all six matches. Senior captain Jimena Menendez dominated the No. 1 spot with a 6-3, 6-3 win, graduate student Isabella Hartman secured a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 and first-year Victoria Wang swiftly clinched her No. 3 match with a 6-0, 6-2 win.

The women traveled to Williamstown, MA, on Saturday, April 5, where the team lost 4-1 to Williams College in a match played to decision. This weekend’s loss brings the team’s record to 6-4.

The only win of the weekend was from Menendez, who won in straight sets in the No. 1 match. Wang lost a three-set battle at No. 3, with scores of 7-5, 4-6 and 6-2.

The women’s team will face Wellesley College on Sunday, April 6, on the road in Wellesley, MA.

Track & Field

Both the men’s and women’s track teams competed at the Metropolitan Championships on Roosevelt Island on Friday, April 4.

The men’s distance team rounded out the weekend with multiple personal records, where graduate student and middle-distance runner Jon Diaz took first place in the 1500m run with a meet-leading time of 3:57.19. First-year Jacob Christy placed fourth with a time of 4:01.84 in his first outdoor meet with NYU.

The men’s sprint team also posted multiple personal bests at a successful showing for the Violets: Junior Travis Perry ran personal bests in both the preliminaries and the finals of the 100m dash, placing third overall with a time of 11.16, while sophomore Flynt Whitworth notched third in the 200m and junior James Thompson earned sixth in the 400m.

Women’s field members junior Emma Grunin placed third in the javelin, and senior Michelle Uvieghara notched fifth in the shot put.

Four distance runners competed at Princeton University in the Sam Howell Invitational and Distance Carnival on Friday, April 4, where senior Katherine Cheng and sophomore Grace Rowley placed first and third, respectively, in the 5000m unseeded final.

Volleyball

The No. 1-ranked men’s volleyball team secured an undefeated regular season with a hard-fought win on Wednesday, April 2, in which they defeated Vassar College in five sets.

The Violets won the first two sets easily, never trailing and winning each 25-19. The team then dropped the third and fourth sets, 25-23 and 25-22, respectively.

When the fifth set was tied 13-13, senior Ry Kagan stepped up with consecutive kills to push the Violets into the lead. Kagan and sophomore Emerson Evans recorded 11 kills each behind senior Lucas Osiecki’s 15. Sophomore Devyn Nguyen notched 40 assists and 16 digs — each match highs.

NYU will host the United Volleyball Conference Championships April 11-13 at the Paulson Center. The Violets will play on Saturday, April 12, at 2:30 p.m.

