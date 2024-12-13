Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique

Andrea Lui is a junior at the Stern School of Business majoring in Business with concentrations in finance and computing and data science and is minoring in business of entertainment, media and technology. She developed a profound love for writing while performing slam poetry, prose and drama for 10 years as a competitive public speaker. At NYU, she's also an Admissions Ambassador and serves as the external relations co-director of the Board of Undergraduate Stern Women in Business. If she's not power napping at the WSN office or yapping with her friends, you can probably find her trying as many restaurants as humanly possible across New York City.