‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty

Gelman, a Jewish adjunct professor and union organizer, said he considered dropping one text from his syllabus this semester due to concerns about disciplinary action but kept it, confident he could defend it under academic freedom if challenged. He called the new guidelines “obviously tendentious,” “absurd” and “offensive,” and said that he was not alone in his concerns.

A professor in the Department of Cinema Studies, who requested to remain anonymous due to concerns of being doxxed or penalized by NYU’s administration, said they had planned to discuss police brutality in Palestine as part of their course curriculum this semester. The professor said they were “very uncomfortable” and “nearly self-censored” out of fear that students would misinterpret films watched in class and file a report to the university.

“There’s something intangible about the kind of inherent trust that one has in the classroom of the people that are sitting there,” the professor said in an interview with WSN. “But if you can’t trust that they’re going to interpret the film in a way that is appropriate, if they’re going to interpret the film as anti-Zionist or something, it would be very tempting to just skip this stuff because it’s controversial and I don’t want to rock the boat.”

A previous WSN investigation found that NYU had filed more than 180 conduct cases against students and faculty related to protests over the war in Gaza — many of which originated from reports to the university’s Bias Response Line. One faculty member called the disciplinary proceedings “depressing and demoralizing.”

A professor in the journalism department, who also requested anonymity, said they regularly host guests in their class to discuss topics related to world news, including U.S. foreign policy in Israel and the war in Gaza. The professor told WSN they felt “not safe” continuing to do so and elected to omit speakers from their syllabus in the wake of NYU’s new guidelines.

“That’s a shame because that was a really popular and successful event that brought people together,” they said. “I’m inviting students into something where they may be violating the policy simply by having the critical discussion necessary to understand those things better.”

When asked about faculty concerns, NYU spokesperson John Beckman reiterated his August sentiment that the updated guidelines did not alter university policy. Beckman said that the university’s guidelines are based on suggestions from the Office of Civil Rights, and that other institutions had received “numerous” concerns regarding “the reference to Zionist as a potential codeword.”

Over the last year, students and faculty have participated in several pro-Palestinian demonstrations where protesters have repeatedly criticized Zionism amid Israel’s ongoing siege in the Gaza Strip, including with signage reading “WE DO NOT ENGAGE W/ ZIONISTS” and “ZIONISTS NOT WELCOME.”

“There is nothing incompatible about upholding academic freedom and upholding civil rights laws and NYU’s policies against discrimination and harassment,” Beckman said in a statement to WSN. “Let’s remember what this is all about: clarifying for members of the NYU community that the use of codewords or dog-whistles to engage in harassment and discrimination will not insulate you from the enforcement of our policies.”

Beckman clarified that NYU “does not presume” all uses of the word violate its NDAH policy and referenced a section of the guidelines that states it does not ban “scholarly discussion, academic research or pursuits or the study and/or critique” of issues relating to Zionism or the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Gabriel Levine-Drizin, a representative of NYU’s graduate student union, said the new policy was especially concerning because it came at a time when many staff already felt at risk of university sanctions.

“The university says that the policy hasn’t changed, but what has changed is the triggers or means by which they enforce that policy,” Levine-Drizin said. “What we’ve been arguing this whole time is that that is clearly a change to the terms of our conditions of employment.”

In an Instagram post this weekend, the union shared a testimony from an anonymous TA who said that “despite largely steering clear of conversations about Zionism for my safety, I have had students ask if I support terrorism, question my qualifications, harass me in course reviews and report me to both HR and the Office of Student Conduct despite my clear lack of violations.”

Levine-Drizin said that the new guidelines only serve to worsen this environment, citing a series of modules on Brightspace mandating that students comply with the updated conduct policies.

“Our members very quickly realized that signing and going through a module in which you have to click that you agree that Zionism is a code word for Jewish and being anti-Zionist is being antisemitic, and very explicitly said that you could be subject to punishment and discipline, was not only a step way too far to take during a genocide but also just a horrible mockery of academic freedom,” Levine-Drizin said.