The Frick Collection’s Gilded Age time capsule has finally reopened

A photo of a building. A purple "N.Y.U. Law" flag is on the side of the building.
Law students call for defined suspension policy, divestment in meeting with dean
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Federal gov’t gave NYU $732 million in research spending last academic year
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU researchers to help create antidepressants targeting the gut
An NYU administrator said that all affected students' legal statuses have been restored. (Renee Yang for WSN)
Immigration status restored for all affected NYU students
Dozens of students, many wearing keffiyeh scarves, walked out of last year’s commencement ceremony as NYU president Linda Mills gave her address to graduates. (Krish Dev for WSN)
GSAS bans ‘decorated’ attire at grad ceremonies
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Artists join decadelong fight for Elizabeth Street Garden
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
Demonstrators on Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Washington Square Park, Monday, March 31, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
Federal gov’t gave NYU $732 million in research spending last academic year
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU researchers to help create antidepressants targeting the gut
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
A vehicle, parked on LaGuardia Place outside Bobst Library, displaying authorization from federal law enforcement. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
You may have seen federal law enforcement roaming around campus. It’s Secret Service for Barron.
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
Over 100 NYU Law faculty condemn Trump attack on higher ed
An NYU administrator said that all affected students' legal statuses have been restored. (Renee Yang for WSN)
Deans hold info sessions on recent visa revocations
(Courtesy of Padmini Murthy)
Beyond NYU: Advancing women’s health through global activism
(Courtesy of Beau Flynn)
Beyond NYU: From studying at Stern to producing ‘Moana’
(Courtesy of Augusta Lecaros)
Beyond NYU: Creating and curating feminist art around the world
(Courtesy of Marin Driguez)
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
Pinnacles National Park. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Off Topic: Public lands deserve priority
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Opinion: Gen Z is abusing therapy speak
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
(Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s autism solution is worse than the problem
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Opinion: The United States has a literacy problem
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Guest Essay: We, a small group of LS faculty, call on Mills to resign
(Courtesy of Emma Bell)
Guest Essay: Emma Bell for SGA chair
(Chelsea Li for WSN)
Guest Essay: It’s time to end legacy admissions in New York
(Courtesy of Alisa Vvedenskaia)
Guest Essay: Ashlie Oxford for SGA chair
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On celebration
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
Pinnacles National Park. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Off Topic: Public lands deserve priority
(Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s autism solution is worse than the problem
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Matt Petres for WSN)
Off Topic: Trump’s war on the arts
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: Today’s feminism prioritizes performance over action
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
Off Topic: The hysteria around trans athletes is a distraction
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Golf, tennis and track & field teams compete in conference tournaments, baseball plays away games and other news
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Germany, Spain and London
The extended Argenziano family gathered at Christmas. (Courtesy of the Argenziano Family)
A team can feel like a family — for the Argenzianos, it is one
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
A recap of NYU men’s basketball’s historic season
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Golf, tennis and track & field teams compete in conference tournaments, baseball plays away games and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s golf wins tournament, tennis ends regular season with wins and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Track & field program record, men’s volleyball remains undefeated and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, France and Spain
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, Spain and the UK
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, California and London
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Staff Recs: Seniors’ best pieces of advice
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
The Steinhardt Undergraduate Student Government food pantry in Pless Hall. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
The fight for food security at NYU
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Look into these NYU student research journals
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
‘I’m not Superman’: 13-year-old NYU student Suborno Isaac Bari speaks at TEDxNYU
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students strut and stun at NYU Program Board’s fashion show
(Alessa Alluin for WSN)
The Future Fashion Group blends fashion, sustainability and community
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television)
6 ‘Friends’-inspired outfits to get you through the week
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
For minimal work and maximum volume, try these 6 top-rated mascaras
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
How to conduct a DIY personal color analysis
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
6 spring treats to cure your finals stress
(Brian Choi for WSN)
Taking my fears out for dinner
(Isabel Albors for WSN)
How to reduce food waste in college kitchens
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Here’s a tip: don’t
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
The Steinhardt Undergraduate Student Government food pantry in Pless Hall. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
The fight for food security at NYU
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Why are there huge inflatable rats in NYC?
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
4 LGBTQ+ organizations to join outside of NYU
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
‘A vile complicity’: Members of the Rwandan community recount 1994 genocide
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Where did all the gays go?
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
The Garden Court (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)
The Frick Collection’s Gilded Age time capsule has finally reopened
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: A ‘Black Mirror’ season with fragmented love and throwbacks
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Review: ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ exists as just a live television episode
(Courtesy of Valheria Rocha)
Ranked: THE DRIVER ERA’s 4 albums
(Courtesy of Amanda Eisenberg)
NYU professor and journalist speaks about her new feminist novel
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A conversation between Kublai Khan and Marco Polo, a Russian classic and more
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
10 thought-provoking poems for National Poetry Month
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a journalism-centered drama and more
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: A ‘Black Mirror’ season with fragmented love and throwbacks
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
10 years later, ‘Ex Machina’ is electrifyingly relevant
(Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classic)
Review: ‘On Swift Horses’ is a slog
(Courtesy of A24)
Review: Watch out Baby Yoda, it’s Ochi’s turn
(Courtesy of Valheria Rocha)
Ranked: THE DRIVER ERA’s 4 albums
(Courtesy of Graham Tolbert)
Review: In Bon Iver’s ‘SABLE, fABLE,’ everything is sparkling
(Courtesy of The Wrecks)
Review: The Wrecks’ ‘INSIDE:’ is perfectly heartbreaking and upbeat
(Courtesy of Devin Derose)
Q&A: For queer Christians, indie artist Semler is bringing a great awakening
(Courtesy of Numero Group)
Review: Margo Guryan’s ‘28 Demos’ invites you under her musical umbrella
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Review: ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ exists as just a live television episode
(Courtesy of Evan Zimmerman)
Review: ‘All Nighter’ takes on the college student’s psyche
(Courtesy of Damon Baker)
Review: ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ wages war on the male abuser
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
Remembering William Finn: Finding joy in pain, at NYU and on Broadway
(Courtesy of Marc Brenner)
Review: Sarah Snook redefines live theater in ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’
The Garden Court (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)
The Frick Collection’s Gilded Age time capsule has finally reopened
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
Review: ‘American Sublime’ at the Whitney responds to the Trump era
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
A reproduction of Jan Lievens' 1625 painting “The Feast of Esther” at the entrance to “The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt.” (Katherine Welander for WSN)
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
On the Street: Floral
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
On the Street: Escapism
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
On the Street: Floral
On the Street: Escapism
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Frick Collection’s Gilded Age time capsule has finally reopened

After five years of renovations, the Frick Collection reopened on April 17, 2025 with new galleries, exhibition spaces and restored decor.
Katherine Welander, Deputy Managing Editor
April 29, 2025
The Garden Court (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)

Walking off East 70th Street and into the home of industrialist and art collector Henry Clay Frick feels like you are stepping back in time. The 19th-century mansion is the home of the Frick Collection, and, after five years of renovations that began in March 2020, the museum finally reopened to the public on April 17, 2025. Featuring the addition of second-floor galleries, a brand new exhibition space and restorations throughout the house — as well as other educational spaces and infrastructure-related updates — the renovations have given new life to the mansion and art collection.

The West Gallery (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)

On the first floor, the West Gallery stands out, highlighting Frick’s passion for collecting and displaying art. The large, well-lit, rectangular room has been preserved as it was originally constructed in 1913 — with the exception of a 1930s renovation that added arched doorways — including even the Italian Renaissance furniture purchased in Frick’s lifetime. The five-year renovation restored the West Gallery’s ceiling and velvet green walls, the latter of which involved reweaving the fabric to resemble the original 1914 silk made in Lyon, France.

Veronese’s “Wisdom and Strength” (Left) and “The Choice Between Virtue and Vice” (Right) (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)

Beyond restoration efforts, the West Gallery features masterpieces of the collection, including Paolo Veronese’s 1565 “The Choice Between Virtue and Vice” and “Wisdom and Strength,” two seven-foot-tall allegorical canvases with monumental figures, rich fabrics and moral themes about the values of virtue and wisdom. Also on view are Rembrandt van Rijn’s 1658 “Self-Portrait” and Diego Velázquez’s 1644 “King Philip IV of Spain,” as well as works by Johannes Vermeer, El Greco and Francisco Goya, attesting to Frick’s eye for art at a time when Spanish and Dutch art was not as widely collected. The grandeur of the portraits display the wealth and opulence that defined the lives of the Frick family.

Velázquez’s “King Philip IV of Spain” (Left) and Rembrandt’s “Self-Portrait” (Right) (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)

Many of the mansion’s rooms feel as though they are frozen in time. A personal favorite of mine is the library, where a posthumous portrait of Frick by John C. Johansen hangs above the fireplace and rows and rows of bookshelves wrap around the room. On these bookshelves are 25 volumes of none other than Giorgio Vasari’s “The Lives of Artists,” as well as books on artists like Rembrandt and Leonardo da Vinci, historical topics like the queens of Scotland and the Spanish conquest of the Americas, and material culture, such as John K. Mumford’s “Oriental Rugs.” With the era-specific decor, the hundreds of books in the library gallery emphasize Frick’s avid scholarly interest in art, history and other subjects, adding depth and character to this particular room.

The Library (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)

The second floor, one of the primary additions to the reopened mansion, includes 10 new permanent collection gallery spaces that first served as the Frick family’s private living area and then as administrative offices following the museum’s opening in 1935. Two rooms on the second floor appear as they did during the Frick family’s lifetime — the Breakfast Room and the Boucher Room — providing insight into the private lives of the home’s original owners. The latter is named for the eight painted panels by French painter François Boucher that adorn the walls, while in the Breakfast Room hang mid-to-late 19th-century French landscapes that carry an early-morning tranquility. The artworks on this floor are less monumental than those on the ground floor and, along with the lower ceilings and smaller rooms, lend a more intimate environment to the upstairs galleries and highlight how the Fricks lived day-to-day.

The Boucher Room (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)

In the five years since the start of renovations, the Frick Collection temporarily relocated some of its holdings to the Frick Madison in the Breuer Building, which was previously the location of the Whitney Museum of American Art. The modern, brutalist architecture offered a new space for viewing the museum’s most famous works, as the early modern curation juxtaposed the architecture and placed pieces near each other that are not displayed together in the Frick House. But seeing the collection largely as it was arranged during Frick’s lifetime offers a lived context that the Breuer could not, creating the sense that the collection has returned to its proper home. The renovations, from the West Gallery’s rewoven walls to the library bookshelves to the upstairs galleries’ private, cloistered environment, have brought both the art and lives of the Frick family to the present, immersing visitors in the collection and its history.

The Frick Collection is open Wednesday through Sunday, with discounted admission for students and pay-what-you-wish admission from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Advanced timed tickets are required.

Contact Katherine Welander at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Katherine Welander
Katherine Welander, Deputy Managing Editor
Katherine Welander is a senior majoring in art history and anthropology. She is from the San Francisco Bay Area and spends her free time reading, baking, wandering around art museums, playing Animal Crossing and drinking lots of iced lattes. You can find them on Instagram @katherine.el3na or email her at [email protected].