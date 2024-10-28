The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine

October 28, 2024

Under the Arch

The Election Issue

Fall 2024

An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.

Letter from the editors

Dear readers,

 

It is no surprise that this year’s presidential election has left the United States in quite a precarious position — a precarity that has inevitably made its way to NYU. Members of our community view this upcoming election as one of great consequence. This moment of turbulence stems from a variety of issues, including abortion, climate change, foreign policy and, frankly, every policy at the national level that will undoubtedly affect our country over the next four years. 

 

For most students, this is the first presidential election we are eligible to vote in, and the complex political climate and never-ending influx of information can often feel confusing and overwhelming. The Election Issue was created to provide much-needed insight into all the goings-on around campus pertaining to the election and to act as a guide to navigating NYU’s political scene — as ambitious of a task as that may seem. From an investigation into faculty endorsements of political campaigns to spotlighting underrepresented voices, we hope this project can serve as a guide to help you navigate the struggles of casting your ballot.

 

This issue would not have been possible without the help and support of the rest of the WSN staff. A huge thanks to Emily Genova, Adrianna Nehme, Anna Baird-Hassell, Tina Nejand, Krish Dev, Katherine Welander, Anjali Mehta, Isabella D’Erasmo and Lauren Donnelly for helping edit each piece. A special shoutout to Alisia Houghtaling for her work in coordinating the multimedia for this edition of UTA — it does not go unrecognized. 

 

To our readers: WSN is able to thrive due to your readership. Thank you for supporting us, and we hope you enjoy this issue as much as we enjoyed creating it.

 

With hope and sincerity,

Yezen Saadah

Editor-in-Chief

Karina Rower

Under the Arch Editor

Mikaylah Du

Under the Arch Editor

The election at NYU

92% of NYU employees’ political donations go toward Democratic committees

By Mariapaula Gonzalez, Deputy News Editor

 

According to the Federal Election Commission, faculty, staff and administrators at NYU donated over $2 million to political campaigns and organizations in nearly two years.

﻿

Read >

 

An illustration of a navy blue “D” with a white icon of the N.Y.U torch placed in the middle.

Guest Essay: Why Kamala Harris is our choice

NYU College Democrats

Young people are told that they need to vote every election because the stakes are higher than ever, and having lived through four years of a Trump presidency, we know it’s the case in 2024.

 

Read>

A logo with a white elephant on a red background and the text "C.R. | N.Y.U."

Guest Essay: Living fearlessly and embracing Trump’s vision for change

NYU College Republicans

We may disagree on what the United States needs, but this election feels as existential for us as it does for you.

 

Read>

Why NYU students are voting third party in the 2024 presidential election

Liyana Illyas, Deputy News Editor

Students spoke with WSN about the issues that matter to them — and why those problems have led them to vote in defiance of the two-party system.

Read >

Opinion: The case for voter disenchantment

Noah Zaldivar, Opinion Editor

Disillusionment with the 2024 election is not about apathy, it’s a response to a broken two-party system and candidates who have lost their edge.

Read >

WSN’s guide to student voting

Where Trump and Harris stand on 6 key young-voter concerns

Emily Genova, Karina Rower, Krish Dev and Mehr Kotval

WSN summarizes both candidate’s statements on top issues this upcoming election.

Read >

An illustration of a burgundy silhouette of New York State against a blue map of the United States? with the words “VOTE?” on it. The words “NEW YORK” are seen on the sides against the state.

Opinion: Strategic voting is the solution to the Electoral College

Grayson Stotz, Staff Writer

Students have the unique opportunity to choose where to vote between their home state and New York.

 

Read>

An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”

Editorial: Think globally, vote locally

WSN Editorial Board

The presidential race may steal the spotlight, but the impact of local elections on our daily lives is undeniable. Stay informed and make your vote count where it matters most.

 

Read>

From the archives

Trump talks tough at NYU

Russell Berman, Editorial Adviser

Exactly 20 years ago, the former president spoke to hundreds of Stern students during his rise to television fame — and, of course, WSN was there to document it. 

Read >

International voices

Four world leaders from Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan and India respectively with their country’s flag behind them stare at an American flag in the middle of them.

International voters at NYU: How students from abroad view election season on campus

By Aashna Miharia, News Editor

 

Students from nations electing their government’s leaders this year spoke with WSN about the culture of voting back home in the wake of the U.S. presidential election. 

Read >

The Soapbox: Elections abroad

Krish Dev, Director of Creative & Digital Strategy

The Soapbox is a weekly column by WSN covering major news developments at NYU’s campuses and study away sites abroad. Global consciousness for a global university.

Read >

Opinion: Voting abroad can seem daunting — but it’s essential

Amanda Chen, Contributing Writer

NYU provides varying levels of guidance for voting abroad to its study-away students. Young voters need to be made aware of these initiatives.

Read >

Instagram   ·   X   ·   Facebook

Subscribe to WSN

 

Developed for web by Karina Rower