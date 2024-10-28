The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Election Issue
Fall 2024
Letter from the editors
Dear readers,
It is no surprise that this year’s presidential election has left the United States in quite a precarious position — a precarity that has inevitably made its way to NYU. Members of our community view this upcoming election as one of great consequence. This moment of turbulence stems from a variety of issues, including abortion, climate change, foreign policy and, frankly, every policy at the national level that will undoubtedly affect our country over the next four years.
For most students, this is the first presidential election we are eligible to vote in, and the complex political climate and never-ending influx of information can often feel confusing and overwhelming. The Election Issue was created to provide much-needed insight into all the goings-on around campus pertaining to the election and to act as a guide to navigating NYU’s political scene — as ambitious of a task as that may seem. From an investigation into faculty endorsements of political campaigns to spotlighting underrepresented voices, we hope this project can serve as a guide to help you navigate the struggles of casting your ballot.
This issue would not have been possible without the help and support of the rest of the WSN staff. A huge thanks to Emily Genova, Adrianna Nehme, Anna Baird-Hassell, Tina Nejand, Krish Dev, Katherine Welander, Anjali Mehta, Isabella D’Erasmo and Lauren Donnelly for helping edit each piece. A special shoutout to Alisia Houghtaling for her work in coordinating the multimedia for this edition of UTA — it does not go unrecognized.
To our readers: WSN is able to thrive due to your readership. Thank you for supporting us, and we hope you enjoy this issue as much as we enjoyed creating it.
With hope and sincerity,
Yezen Saadah
Editor-in-Chief
Karina Rower
Under the Arch Editor
Mikaylah Du
Under the Arch Editor
The election at NYU
92% of NYU employees’ political donations go toward Democratic committees
By Mariapaula Gonzalez, Deputy News Editor
According to the Federal Election Commission, faculty, staff and administrators at NYU donated over $2 million to political campaigns and organizations in nearly two years.
Why NYU students are voting third party in the 2024 presidential election
Students spoke with WSN about the issues that matter to them — and why those problems have led them to vote in defiance of the two-party system.
Opinion: The case for voter disenchantment
Disillusionment with the 2024 election is not about apathy, it’s a response to a broken two-party system and candidates who have lost their edge.
WSN’s guide to student voting
Where Trump and Harris stand on 6 key young-voter concerns
WSN summarizes both candidate’s statements on top issues this upcoming election.
From the archives
Trump talks tough at NYU
Exactly 20 years ago, the former president spoke to hundreds of Stern students during his rise to television fame — and, of course, WSN was there to document it.
International voices
International voters at NYU: How students from abroad view election season on campus
By Aashna Miharia, News Editor
Students from nations electing their government’s leaders this year spoke with WSN about the culture of voting back home in the wake of the U.S. presidential election.
The Soapbox: Elections abroad
The Soapbox is a weekly column by WSN covering major news developments at NYU’s campuses and study away sites abroad. Global consciousness for a global university.
Opinion: Voting abroad can seem daunting — but it’s essential
NYU provides varying levels of guidance for voting abroad to its study-away students. Young voters need to be made aware of these initiatives.
