The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine

Dear readers,

It is no surprise that this year’s presidential election has left the United States in quite a precarious position — a precarity that has inevitably made its way to NYU. Members of our community view this upcoming election as one of great consequence. This moment of turbulence stems from a variety of issues, including abortion, climate change, foreign policy and, frankly, every policy at the national level that will undoubtedly affect our country over the next four years.

For most students, this is the first presidential election we are eligible to vote in, and the complex political climate and never-ending influx of information can often feel confusing and overwhelming. The Election Issue was created to provide much-needed insight into all the goings-on around campus pertaining to the election and to act as a guide to navigating NYU’s political scene — as ambitious of a task as that may seem. From an investigation into faculty endorsements of political campaigns to spotlighting underrepresented voices, we hope this project can serve as a guide to help you navigate the struggles of casting your ballot.

This issue would not have been possible without the help and support of the rest of the WSN staff. A huge thanks to Emily Genova, Adrianna Nehme, Anna Baird-Hassell, Tina Nejand, Krish Dev, Katherine Welander, Anjali Mehta, Isabella D’Erasmo and Lauren Donnelly for helping edit each piece. A special shoutout to Alisia Houghtaling for her work in coordinating the multimedia for this edition of UTA — it does not go unrecognized.

To our readers: WSN is able to thrive due to your readership. Thank you for supporting us, and we hope you enjoy this issue as much as we enjoyed creating it.

With hope and sincerity,