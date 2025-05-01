New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

'Civil rights warrior': Title VI coordinator talks neutrality at student gov't meeting
Early education program at NYU canceled after federal funding cuts
Students and faculty join citywide May Day rallies
The Soapbox: Blackout in Spain, mosque murder suspect surrenders in France, weapons shipment thwarted in UAE
NYU has a 'moral obligation' to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
'A chilling effect': Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
Inside NYU's 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
'Extremely disturbing': Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU's former athletics director. Here's why.
Students and faculty join citywide May Day rallies
Artists join decadelong fight for Elizabeth Street Garden
'Just too complicated': NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
'Civil rights warrior': Title VI coordinator talks neutrality at student gov't meeting
Students and faculty join citywide May Day rallies
NYU has a 'moral obligation' to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
NYU Langone patient lives with pig kidney for 130 days
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
You may have seen federal law enforcement roaming around campus. It's Secret Service for Barron.
Over 100 NYU Law faculty condemn Trump attack on higher ed
Beyond NYU: Advancing women's health through global activism
Beyond NYU: From studying at Stern to producing 'Moana'
Beyond NYU: Creating and curating feminist art around the world
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
Guest Essay: The future of NYC can't be left to Cuomo or Adams
Opinion: This finals week, don't put studying before mental health
Opinion: Trump's tariffs are back, and New Yorkers will pay the price
Off Topic: Public lands deserve priority
Opinion: Gen Z is abusing therapy speak
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won't, follow Harvard
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community's right to free speech
Editorial: NYU, step up
Guest Essay: The future of NYC can't be left to Cuomo or Adams
Guest Essay: We, a small group of LS faculty, call on Mills to resign
Guest Essay: Emma Bell for SGA chair
Guest Essay: It's time to end legacy admissions in New York
Guest Essay: Ashlie Oxford for SGA chair
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN's mission
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on 'institutional restraint.' You won't believe who's on it.
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC's most disgraced mayor
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
Off Topic: Public lands deserve priority
Off Topic: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s autism solution is worse than the problem
Off Topic: Trump's war on the arts
Off Topic: Today's feminism prioritizes performance over action
Off Topic: The hysteria around trans athletes is a distraction
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
Staff Rants: Spooky season
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, the UK and Los Angeles
Navigating graduation as a student-athlete
NYU men's and women's tennis teams finding success and high rankings despite the challenges of New York City
A look inside the NYU Karate Club
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
Golf, tennis and track & field teams compete in conference tournaments, baseball plays away games and other news
Women's golf wins tournament, tennis ends regular season with wins and other news
Track & field program record, men's volleyball remains undefeated and other news
Men's volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU's historic season
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women's basketball team's monumental season
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, France and Spain
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, Spain and the UK
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, California and London
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
I asked ChatGPT to make my outfit — here's what happened
20 years in, this CAS department combines analysis and activism
Know your resources: NYU's wellness services
Brown bag your way through the 9-to-5
For these students, academic disciplines have no bounds
I asked ChatGPT to make my outfit — here's what happened
Inside Steinhardt's new Fashion Studies minor
Students strut and stun at NYU Program Board's fashion show
The Future Fashion Group blends fashion, sustainability and community
6 'Friends'-inspired outfits to get you through the week
Brown bag your way
Southeast Asian restaurants to check out near campus
Study abroad, eat like a local: Where to eat near NYU Paris
Technology and hospitality: Enemies or allies?
6 spring treats to cure your finals stress
20 years in, this CAS department combines analysis and activism
The fight for food security at NYU
Why are there huge inflatable rats in NYC?
4 LGBTQ+ organizations to join outside of NYU
‘A vile complicity’: Members of the Rwandan community recount 1994 genocide
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
Ranked: NYU core requirements
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
Ranked: NYU merch
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
Q&A: How studying abroad helped Aidan Mailley kickstart his music career
Q&A: Samantha Crain on redefining her roots
8 pop-punk albums for jamming out
Review: Emily Henry’s new book expands beyond romance
Off the Radar: ‘Jealousy’ tackles the artist’s dilemma
Review: Emily Henry’s new book expands beyond romance
NYU professor and journalist speaks about her new feminist novel
Books beyond Bobst: A conversation between Kublai Khan and Marco Polo, a Russian classic and more
10 thought-provoking poems for National Poetry Month
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
Off the Radar: ‘Jealousy’ tackles the artist’s dilemma
The Oscars will soon award stunts. Here’s what they missed out on.
Review: A ‘Black Mirror’ season with fragmented love and throwbacks
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
10 years later, ‘Ex Machina’ is electrifyingly relevant
Q&A: How studying abroad helped Aidan Mailley kickstart his music career
Q&A: Samantha Crain on redefining her roots
8 pop-punk albums for jamming out
Review: On ‘Bloodless,’ Samia teeters on the edge of rebirth
TikTok songs we actually like
Review: ‘Othello’s’ star-studded cast outshines its meaning
Review: ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ exists as just a live television episode
Review: ‘All Nighter’ takes on the college student’s psyche
Review: ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ wages war on the male abuser
Remembering William Finn: Finding joy in pain, at NYU and on Broadway
The Frick Collection’s Gilded Age time capsule has finally reopened
Review: ‘American Sublime’ at the Whitney responds to the Trump era
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
Cartoon: The commuter life
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
On the Street: Food
On the Street: Framing
On the Street: Solitude
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
Spring break adventures
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
I asked ChatGPT to make my outfit — here’s what happened

The chatbot surprised me with its bestie-like enthusiasm and sassy tone.
Sreya Nair, Contributing Writer
May 2, 2025
Kyra Reilley
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)

I am terrified of using artificial intelligence, I don’t know if it’s because of professors’ constant warnings, or the many socially dangerous ramifications of its use. Either way, I have a genuine fear of getting accustomed to life with AI. But recently, I’ve been wanting to try things that I wouldn’t typically try — which is why I decided to ask the elusive, all-knowing entity of ChatGPT to choose my outfits.

I began with a simple question: “Hi ChatGPT! Can you help me pick out outfits?” 

ChatGPT responded: 

Hey! Absolutely, I’d love to help you pick out outfits. Just let me know a few things:

    1. What’s the occasion? (Casual day out, work, date, party, etc.)
    2. What’s the weather like?
    3. Any specific pieces you want to include? (Like a certain pair of jeans, shoes, or accessories.)
    4. What’s your general style vibe? (Trendy, minimal, edgy, preppy, boho, etc.)
    5. Do you want me to build full outfits or just give you ideas for tops, bottoms, and so on?
    6. Give me the deets and we’ll build some killer looks together!

I was surprised by the amount of detail it asked for and then provided detailed prompts for each of my desired outfits. 

Outfit 1

“My outfit today is for a casual day with friends, walking around SoHo and hanging out in Washington Square Park. I want something trendy, yet comfortable — it would be great if it included either my low-waisted baggy jeans or combat boots. The weather is springtime.”

The enthusiasm I received was far from the mechanical response that I expected: “Okayyyy I see you — that’s a vibe. Spring in SoHo and Washington Square? We need something that looks effortlessly cool, but still lets you chill comfortably while you’re out and about.” 

What impressed me most were the creative, quirkily-titled options that ChatGPT cooked up:

Casual Cool-Girl Fit (Baggy Jeans + Combat Boots Edition)

    • Top:
      • Fitted baby tee or ribbed tank in a soft color (white, heather gray, muted lavender)
      • OR go bold with a graphic tee — maybe something vintage-inspired or band tee style
    • Outer Layer:
      • Cropped bomber jacket, light utility jacket, or even a slouchy cardigan if it’s warmer
      • If you want some contrast: a feminine layer like a light cardigan or mesh long sleeve under the tee = chef’s kiss
    • Jeans: Your low-waisted baggy jeans, slightly cuffed at the bottom to show off the boots
    • Boots: Combat boots (black, chunky — they anchor the whole look and give that edge)
    • Accessories:
      • Belt (optional — a little flash of hardware looks intentional and trendy)
      • Tiny silver or mixed-metal hoops, or layered chains
      • A casual shoulder bag, canvas tote, or even a mini backpack
      • Sunglasses for that ‘NYC girl on the move’ effect

The pieces recommended all have a similar vibe, and likely are pieces that you already have some variation of in your closet. Based on the recommendations, I chose a beige utility jacket, my old graphic t-shirt from third grade, low-rise baggy blue jeans and leather combat boots. I paired these with tiny sunglasses and carried a small leather shoulder bag. This is surely an outfit I have worn before — ChatGPT didn’t necessarily teach me anything new — but it was nevertheless casual, easy to walk in and comfortable to wear the whole day. 

Outfit 2

“My outfit today is for a study date at a coffee shop and then going to a bookstore. I want something flirty and cute while not looking like I’m trying too hard. It would be great if this outfit included either a denim miniskirt or a leather jacket. The weather is springtime.”

Just like the previous response, the ever-sassy ChatGPT did not disappoint with its introduction: 

Ugh YES — study date + bookstore in the spring? That’s such a dreamy vibe. You want to look effortlessly flirty, like ‘Oh this? I just threw it on’ energy, while still giving main character. Let’s build a look around both the denim mini-skirt and the leather jacket — we’ll make them work together in the cutest way:

Flirty Coffee Shop Date Fit (with denim mini + leather jacket)
Think soft meets edgy, like Meg Ryan x modern Pinterest girl

    • Top: Fitted ribbed knit or lace-trim cami in a light shade (white, blush, pale blue — soft colors give a gentle vibe)
    • Skirt: Denim mini (medium wash looks great for spring; bonus if it has a little raw hem or button detail)
    • Jacket: Cropped or slightly oversized leather jacket (black or brown — both work depending on the rest of your palette)
    • Shoes:
      • Ballet flats or Mary Janes for a feminine touch
      • OR classic sneakers like Converse or platform Vans for cool-girl comfort
    • Accessories:
      • Small shoulder bag or a cute tote with a book sticking out 
      • Delicate gold or pearl jewelry — think subtle, not statement
      • Optional: Sheer tights if it’s breezy, and a soft headband or clip to finish it off

If you want to swap the cami for a button-up shirt half-tucked or a simple graphic baby tee, that also works and adds to the ‘I’m not trying too hard but I still look amazing’ aesthetic.

Following ChatGPT’s suggestion, I wore my low-rise dark-wash denim miniskirt, a long-sleeve ribbed button-up, a black leather jacket, sheer black tights and leather Camper sneakers. I accessorized the outfit with my small leather shoulder bag and tied a scrap strip of flannel fabric as a headband. Needless to say, ChatGPT did well — I ran into some of my friends when wearing this outfit who confirmed the effortlessly cute vibe I wanted.

Ultimately, these AI-generated outfits are objectively good. By feeding the program with clothing pieces, it was able to pair them with appropriate garments and accessories. Though the outfits are rather basic, this was expected. At its most basic level, ChatGPT synthesizes information from across the web, which in this case, meant borrowing heavily from pre-existing fashion media. But even as someone who usually avoids using AI at all costs, this was honestly a fun experiment. I would urge others to try it at least once, especially if you’re struggling to choose an outfit for the day. While you might not be satisfied with ChatGPT’s unoriginal suggestion, you’ll still get a laugh out of its sassy tone. 

Contact Sreya Nair at [email protected]

About the Contributor
Kyra Reilley
Kyra Reilley, Illustration Editor
Kyra Reilley is a sophomore studying interactive media arts at the Tisch School of the Arts. She loves walking around Central Park, obsessing over film scores and collecting pieces of life for her scrapbook. You can find her @kyra.reilley on Instagram.