Mark Badgley and James Mischka bring elegance to the table

“It feels reminiscent of the ’70s,” said Jae Gurley, a TikTok personality and an alum of the Tisch School of the Arts. “It’s a mix of disco and old, classic glamor, like a fun party scene.”

Among an entirely sequined suit set — complete with a matching dress and a sequined belt to cinch the waist — glitter was also embedded into a tulle-sleeved dress that shimmered under the lights hanging above. The glitter remained consistent throughout the showcase of colors, beginning with green sequins and moving to a neutral, glimmering honey shade. One gold knotted dress had diamanté detailing that trailed down the back, while other flower appliques were enhanced by glittered seeds in their pistils. Flowers and bows reigned in various iterations, ranging from muted pleated bows to tops and sleeves entirely shaped into roses and lilies. The drama of the details in even the simplest of outfits was red carpet worthy, preserving an idea of exclusivity with barely visible beadwork, but remaining openly romantic in the silhouettes.