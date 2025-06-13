Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries

Amid heightened threats from Washington and a turbulent year for local politics, New York City is facing soaring rents, growing public safety concerns and one of the nation’s largest income gaps — all culminating in a critical mayoral election this November. Faced with a crowded slate of candidates who have spent months vying for the title of Donald Trump’s biggest critic, NYU students have the opportunity — and obligation — to select the Democratic party’s frontrunner this June.

Any U.S. citizen who has lived on or off-campus in New York City since May 27, 2025, can register to vote online — so long as you no longer claim your right to vote elsewhere. The process takes around five minutes but must be completed by Saturday, June 14, which is also the deadline to request an early mail or absentee ballot. The early voting period will then take place until June 22, with an official election date set for June 24.

This election will implement ranked-choice voting in all city-based categories, giving voters the opportunity to order their selection of favorable candidates. Election commissioners count all first choice options and eliminate the least popular candidate, until one individual receives more than 50% of the vote. This means that your entire list counts — rank your genuine preference first, and do not rank anyone you do not want in office.

Despite its reputation as a melting pot for progressive advocacy, New York City’s youth voting rate is consistently subpar, struggling to hit just 20% in the last mayoral primaries. With NYU holding out as the city’s second largest landlord and notoriously frustrating locals with its endless expansions, students — who reap the city’s vibrant community and resources — have a responsibility to engage in local democracy.

The winner of this mayoral race will go head-to-head with independent Eric Adams — but given the incumbent’s plummeting popularity and New York’s deeply blue voting history, many are already calling it a de facto election. This is a critical period for municipal leadership, and anyone with the privilege to vote should be educated enough to do so.

Here are our top picks for the local elections.

Mayoral election

No. 1. Zohran Mamdani

Regardless of qualms with his left-leaning policies, nobody can doubt Zohran Mamdani’s commitment to solving the citywide affordability crisis his own way. As rent steadily rises under the Adams administration, Mamdani has outlined plans to freeze rents for stabilized tenants while ramping up construction for affordable housing, allowing the city to compensate for negligent landlords and encouraging tenants to initiate inspections of their units. While established property owners view Mamdani’s vision as a threat to “mom-and-pop landlords,” this is a cheap attempt to besmirch a candidate committed to helping the residents that need it. Additionally, Mamdani advocates for free bus fares, city-owned grocery stores and free childcare. To fund his vision, he vows to scale taxes on corporations and individuals making over $1 million annually.

Mamdani has also affirmed his support for the LGBTQIA+ community and the immigrants who look to New York City as a sanctuary. He publicly confronted Tom Homan for his role as Trump’s border czar and has consistently advocated for the underprivileged who come to New York City seeking employment and opportunity.

A watershed moment for voters came during the first mayoral debate, when candidates were asked about their first international trip as Mayor — all of whom except Mamdani immediately said they would visit Israel. However, Mamdani asserted that he would stay in New York City, and “address New Yorkers across the five boroughs,” emphasizing his commitment to localized issues. While former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Whitney Tilson have made it their objective to pander to establishment causes, Mamdani remains wholly committed to helping the underprivileged of New York City, even if it means putting himself in the crossfire of alarmist fearmongers falsely painting him as an antisemite.

Mamdani’s mandate is clear — he’s focused on everyday New Yorkers that are passed over in favor of courting wealthy big business donors, a slap in the face to the lie of trickle-down economics.

No. 2. Brad Lander

Polling in a distant third place behind Cuomo and Mamdani, Brad Lander has proven himself as a progressive leader with reliable results. Currently serving as New York City Comptroller, or the city’s chief financial officer, the Brooklyn resident has put pressure on financial firms to comply with the city’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2040 and proposed a transparency initiative to crack down on government corruption. He also released an extensive plan detailing his effort to make citywide transportation — via bike, bus and Subway — more safe, accessible and efficient.

Lander has repeatedly named ending homelessness for New Yorkers with serious mental illness his top priority, with concrete strategies to back his claims. In March, he promised to declare a citywide housing emergency if elected — part of an ambitious plan to place approximately 2,000 homeless New Yorkers in single-occupancy apartments, with access to robust mental health care from professionals and peer responders.

Throughout his political career, Lander has been a consistent critic of President Trump — something that he would continue to uphold as mayor, having expressed support for both gender-affirming care and immigrant families at risk of detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

No. 3. Adrienne Adams

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is one of the most accomplished candidates in the race, with a track record of efficiency and no-nonsense leadership. Leading City Council, Adams has passed numerous contentious bills including the Reproductive Health Act in 2019 and a more recent plan to build 80,000 homes in the next 15 years — although she drew criticism last year for removing three progressive council members from their committee chair positions after they voted against her budget plan.

The moderate Democrat’s sweeping guaranteed income plan, a major aspect of her mayoral campaign, aims to support more than 20,000 homeless children and parents by providing them with unconditional monthly payments for three years. The Queens native, known for her harsh criticism of incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, has also said that she would create more support programs to address serious mental illness, fill New York City Police Department vacancies and continue with the closure of Rikers Island prison.

No. 4. Zellnor Myrie

The New York state senator who once sued the NYPD for violating his civil rights now promises to hire 3,000 more police officers as mayor, with the aim of reducing gun violence and improving public safety — although increased police presence doesn’t seem to make New Yorkers feel safer. Still, Myrie’s longstanding commitment to affordable housing — he was a major advocate for the state’s 2019 Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act — and his “housing first” approach make him a solid candidate. The Brooklyn native is also known for his “mandate for a million homes” and plans to start a universal after-school care program, which would provide parents with child care until 6 p.m. on weekdays.

No. 5. Michael Blake

Like all of his fellow Democratic candidates, Michael Blake has a lofty plan to address the city’s affordable housing crisis — though his solution is on the riskier side. As mayor, the Bronx native would get rid of credit scores in housing applications, which are used by lenders to grant loans, credit card approval and other financial benefits. Though Blake is correct that the usage of credit scores contributes to persistent racial disparities, the plan would be unlikely to pass in City Council and fails to address other factors that disproportionately subject people of color to housing-related issues.

An aide to former President Barack Obama, Blake has also campaigned on creating a “local median income” standard that would better reflect true wages, proved his willingness to stand up to Trump and expressed interest in running for chair of the Democratic National Committee — where he previously served as vice chair.

Leave Cuomo off your list:

Since announcing his campaign in March, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been riding on name recognition and leading the polls for months. But don’t be fooled by his popularity — ranking Cuomo anywhere on your ballot is a mistake. New York City deserves an accountable mayor, and Cuomo’s record is defined by scandal.

During his time as governor, Cuomo subjected at least 13 women to a “sexually hostile work environment.” He also intentionally understated the pandemic’s toll on New York by as much as 50% and tried to dismantle an ethics commission that was investigating him. The total legal costs from his scandals have set taxpayers back over $60 million, a figure set to rise as he sues the New York State Comptroller’s Office and faces federal investigation.

Cuomo’s political comeback is bankrolled by Republican donors, a super PAC representing landlords and over a dozen billionaires — all while he claims to promote affordable housing in a plan with a “hint of ChatGPT.” In an interview with The New York Times, Cuomo said that he “can’t think” of an issue on which he has changed his mind. Yet, when pushed about his flip-flopping on congestion pricing, he said “yes” to supporting it — despite having written a New York Post op-ed criticizing the policy just two months prior. In another op-ed in April 2024, Cuomo likened pro-Palestinian protesters to pro-al-Qaeda protesters after Sept. 11 — a false equivalence that reveals both his contempt for student activism and his willingness to weaponize fear for political points.

As governor, Cuomo slashed MTA funding while supporting upscale ski resorts, defunded essential public health services and handed Elon Musk a $1 billion subsidy for a failed project. Despite his extensive failings, Cuomo has held that he holds no regrets. When directly questioned about his lament in the first mayoral debate, he stuck to unimpressive rhetoric: “that the Democratic Party got to a point that we allowed Mr. Trump to be elected.”

If you don’t want a mayor who will outshine Eric Adams’ record of incompetence, do not rank Cuomo — or state Sen. Jessica Ramos, who endorsed him earlier this month. New York City will regret it.

So what else is on your ballot?

While it’s the most contested race of the season, New York’s next mayor is far from the only election you’ll see this year. Seats critical for mayoral accountability — including Public Advocate, City Comptroller, Borough President, District Attorney and City Council Representative will also be open.

Public Advocate: Jumaane Williams

Tasked with representing public interests, investigating civil complaints and stepping up to mayoral duties in the case of a sudden vacancy, Public Advocate is the second-highest ranking spot on the ballot. Since taking the position in 2019, incumbent Jumaane Williams has demonstrated clear commitment to establishing equity-based policy by introducing hundreds of bills and passing more than all other Public Advocates combined. His most recent legislation has focused heavily on ensuring concrete rights for tenants by defining and fining tenant harassment, incentivizing landlords to keep their units in good shape and expanding the use of vacant buildings. He has also passed legislation supporting victims of bias-based policing, prohibiting discrimination based on reproductive health choices and protecting immigrants from having identifying information disclosed. In a realm that hits closer to campus, Williams is also one of few politicians to dispute police escalations at Columbia University.

Williams is strongly leading competitor Jenifer Rajkumar, who abruptly diverted from her run for City Comptroller earlier this year — with recent polls landing him 41 points ahead. Rajkumar, who staunchly supported Eric Adams and pledged indifference on the mayoral election, has since resorted to immature cartoons stereotyping Williams rather than articulating her own goals.

City Comptroller: Mark Levine

Throughout the campaign season, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and City Council Member Justin Brannan have expressly agreed on hot button issues. If elected City Comptroller — a watchdog and advisorial position for municipal finances — both have vowed to consolidate the city’s investments in public resources and protect funds from Trump’s looming budget cuts. However, Levine’s clear plans to expand housing, ongoing climate resilience projects and record of support for congestion pricing give him an edge in the race. Reputed among residents for following through with his commitments, Levine’s proposal to reserve funds in anticipation of a federal crackdown also demonstrates a sense of realism that couldn’t be more critical at the moment.

Manhattan Borough President: Brad Hoylman-Sigal

In a close race against City Council Member Keith Powers, Greenwich Village resident Brad Hoylman-Sigal’s success as a State Senator sets him apart. His role in passing nearly 400 bills in Albany, appraised by several of New York’s most influential lawmakers and Attorney General Leticia James, indicates an effective performance as Borough President. His focus on affordable housing, hate crime prevention and mental health support has been clear throughout his tenure as senator, where he positioned himself as a particularly passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights — a targeted subject by the Trump administration. While both candidates tout their support for rent freezes, congestion pricing and more bike lanes, Hoylman-Sigal’s familiarity with the state government could prove a pivotal asset in a prospective face-off with Washington.

Manhattan District Attorney: Alvin Bragg

While the race for Manhattan’s top prosecutor lacks substantive polling, incumbent Alvin Bragg will likely coast to re-election, beating challenger Patrick Timmins — and with a justifiable reason. Despite facing extensive criticism for his lenient approach to infractions and misdemeanors, Bragg has focused on mitigating gun violence and yielded results. Following a crime spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, shootings have gone down by more than 30% and other major crimes have followed. Bragg’s office has also launched major initiatives to address mental health crises, expand the city’s Hate Crimes Unit and support sexual assault victims. Timmins, on the other hand, has vowed to reverse progressive policies and crack down on fare evasions, shoplifting and other violations that could grossly inhibit policing disparities.

City Council Representatives

District 1: Jess Coleman

Challenger Jess Coleman, an attorney from Tribeca, is looking to unseat incumbent Christopher Marte, who has led the district since 2021. Marte has falsely claimed to hold endorsements he has not earned, and voted against expanding outdoor dining at restaurants in his district — including local favorite bar Le Dive. While anti-displacement, his voting record has only obstructed the necessary steps toward building affordable housing. In contrast, Coleman believes new affordable housing must be prioritized for “transit-rich” neighborhoods and is willing to talk more bold approaches to eliminate restrictive zoning laws. With plans to expand access to gender-affirming care, offer agency to tenants and pass a Social Housing Development Authority to create new affordable units, Coleman offers a new voice for the district that can sustain its diverse and powerful community through secure and welcoming policy.

District 2: Harvey Epstein

In an open seat race that’s packed with progressives and covers the communities from the Lower East Side to Kips Bay, Assemblymember Harvey Epstein offers a seven-point housing plan that would mandate and preserve permanently affordable housing and fully fund the New York City Housing Authority, which provides housing to the city’s most vulnerable groups. He has legislatively supported reform of the criminal justice system’s most inequitable practices, advocated heavily for environmentalism and joined the NYU community in rallies to support higher education. With plans to guarantee free class at CUNY and explicit support for free transportation, meals and housing for students, Epstein looks to secure a strong educational foundation for future generations, displaying the forward-thinking voice the district and city deserves.

District 3: Erik Bottcher

With a mission of “making New York City a better place to live,” incumbent Erik Bottcher was elected in 2021 to serve communities spanning the West Village to Times Square. He is now running to serve another term, vowing to continue his work to bolster homeless shelters with mental health resources, reduce single-use plastic and create new bike lanes on the west side of Manhattan. Bottcher kicked off his political career in 2009 as a community liaison for LBGTQ+ and HIV/AIDS issues and now serves as Co-Chair of the Council’s Manhattan Delegation and the LGBTQIA+ Caucus, emphasizing his grassroots approach that does not accept contributions from lobbyists, super PACs or the fossil fuel industry.

District 4: Ben Wetzler

With present member Keith Powers seeking election for Manhattan Borough President, an open race in the district that stretches from Stuyvesant Town to the Upper East Side has become highly competitive. Wetzler, a former Former Lenox Hill Democratic District Leader who lives in StuyTown, wants to ensure that every resident in his district can live in neighborhoods that are “accessible for families and seniors, walkable, with lots of green space.” With an extensive background in housing policy and data-based approach, he has a practical but ambitious approach to making the district more affordable. Wetzler has also focused his campaign on enhancing the area with community-tailored safety initiatives and stronger cleanliness protocols.

