NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court

NYU’s Dean’s Cup team forms in early February, when the School of Law hosts tryouts for interested players. From there, the team practices weekly to prepare for game day.

“You learn to perform under pressure,” said Cedric Lewis, third-year student and three-time NYU Dean’s Cup team member. “That’s what law school exams are all about — You have four hours to turn up and show out; the only difference here is that the game’s about two hours.”