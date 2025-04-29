NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court

For the first time since 2015, the Dean’s Cup — an annual charity basketball game between NYU and Columbia University’s law schools — was held on NYU’s campus. NYU, the defending champions with a 15-7 overall record since the tradition began in 2002, hosted this year’s match in the Paulson Center.
NYU’s Dean’s Cup team forms in early February, when the School of Law hosts tryouts for interested players. From there, the team practices weekly to prepare for game day.
“You learn to perform under pressure,” said Cedric Lewis, third-year student and three-time NYU Dean’s Cup team member. “That’s what law school exams are all about — You have four hours to turn up and show out; the only difference here is that the game’s about two hours.”
Most of the team played basketball in high school or college, and the Dean’s Cup allows the players to keep at the sport that they love while also showing out for their school.
This year, NYU Law had a national champion on its side. Honor Culpepper, a graduate of NYU’s Class of 2024 and last year’s captain of the undefeated women’s basketball team, returned to the court as a first-year law student and a member of the Dean’s Cup team.
“I came to NYU Law because of the community and, of course, the Dean’s Cup team,” said second-year law student Hamza Malik. The community certainly did show up — there wasn’t a single empty seat on NYU’s side of the court. The stands were jam-packed with students decked out in purple, waving pompoms and inflatable batons, and cheering on the players. While Columbia’s side wasn’t as full as NYU’s, they made sure to match the home team’s energy with just as much fervor.
The competition was fierce this year. NYU and Columbia’s teams gave their all, and neither team was afraid to get physical.
Despite its intensity, the Dean’s Cup unites the two New York City law schools in a way that’s unique to these programs.
“These are probably the closest two law schools in the country,” said Malik. “Because of this game, because of the interactions we have with other student organizations prior to this game. It really stems from this tradition.”
Columbia Law took the trophy back uptown this year, turning the tables on NYU Law after its win at Levien Gymnasium, Columbia’s home court, last year.
Win or lose, the match raises money for NYU’s Public Interest Law Center, which provides career support and funding to students and alumni who incorporate public service into their legal careers. Though NYU lost 50-63 to Columbia, the team’s spirit never wavered, and neither did the fans.
“We gave everything we could. And, you know, the result’s the result, but I’m proud of our team,” said Malik. “We wanted to inaugurate Paulson. The energy was incredible, and there was a great turnout from NYU. We couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
