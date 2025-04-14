Track & field program record, men’s volleyball remains undefeated and other news

Baseball

The baseball team continued UAA play with a doubleheader against Washington University in St. Louis at Staten Island Hospital Community Park on Staten Island, NY, on Friday, April 11.

NYU dropped the first game 13-6 as the bullpen struggled. NYU trailed closely behind WashU for the majority of the game, but the Bears earned six runs in the eighth inning to secure the win. First-year CJ Franchini hit the first home run of his college career.

The Violets also lost the second game of the day with a score of 6-4. After giving up three runs in the first inning, NYU was unable to fight its way back into the game. First-year pitcher Antonio Turco-Rivas gave up one earned run in four innings.

NYU again returns to the diamond at home against WashU on Sunday, April 13.

Golf

On the first day of the Dr. Tim Brown Invitational on Saturday, April 12, the NYU men’s golf team placed third out of 20 teams with a +6 score. The two-day tournament took place at Ballston Spa Country Club and was hosted by Skidmore College.

Both senior Kevin Kim and sophomore Jomyuth Luangtana-anan scored a -2, which earned them a three-way tie for sixth place.

Luangtana-anan was consistent all day and did not record a bogey on the back nine. Kim also had a strong back nine in which he shot three birdies.

NYU continues competition on Sunday, April 13.

Softball

The softball team lost 8-1 to No. 18-ranked Washington University in St. Louis on Sunday, April 6, in the Bronx. Sophomore Karleigh Kluever had NYU’s only RBI for the day.

NYU next travelled to Cleveland, OH to take on No. 15-ranked Case Western Reserve University on Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12.

In the first game of the series, NYU lost 9-1, and on Saturday, the Violets lost by scores of 5-0 and 7-0.

The Violets will face Carnegie Mellon University at Bahoshy Softball Complex in the Bronx, on Friday, April 18.

Tennis

The men’s tennis team lost 4-2 to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, MA, on Sunday, April 6.

NYU lost the doubles point after defeats at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Graduate student Philip Martin won his singles matchup 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Sophomore Louis Frowein won at No. 5 singles by a score of 7-5, 6-3, but the rest of the lineup lost their singles matches.

The men’s tennis team returns to play on senior day at the Stadium Tennis Center in the Bronx, against the University of Rochester on Sunday, April 13.

The women’s tennis team faced off against Wellesley College in Wellesley, MA, on Sunday, April 6, losing 5-2.

After the team lost its three doubles matches, senior Jimena Menendez got NYU on the board with a hard-fought 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles. Graduate student Isabella Hartman won the only other match for the Violets, winning 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.

The women’s tennis team plays next on Sunday, April 13 at the Stadium Tennis Center in the Bronx, for senior day against the University of Rochester.

Track & Field

Members of the men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the Silfen Invitational hosted by Connecticut College on Friday, April 11.

Sophomore Olivia Jackson finished fourth in the women’s 3000m steeplechase with a time of 11:25:63. First-year Luke Munoz placed seventh in the 1500m with a time of 4.01.66.

On Saturday, April 12, members from both teams competed in the Bison Outdoor Classic hosted by Bucknell University and the Oscar Moore Invitational hosted by Rowan University.

At the Bison Outdoor Classic, junior Janie Cooper finished third in the 5000m and broke an NYU program record in the event with a time of 16:35.47. Graduate student Jon Diaz finished seventh in the men’s 800m with a time of 1:51.65.

In the Oscar Moore Invitational, junior Drew Boyce earned second in the men’s triple jump with a distance of 13.36m. For the women, senior Michelle Uvieghara finished fourth in the discus with a distance of 34.61m.

The men’s and women’s track and field teams return to action for the Virginia Challenge hosted by the University of Virginia on Friday, April 18 in Charlottesville, VA.

Volleyball

The No. 1-ranked men’s volleyball team won its semifinal matchup in the UVC Championship 3-1 against State University of New York, New Paltz on Saturday, April 12, at the Paulson Center. NYU was the No. 1 seed in the tournament and had a first-round bye.

The Violets won the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-16 before losing the third set 25-23. NYU put the match away with a 25-19 victory in the fourth set.

Sophomore Emerson Evans had 19 kills to lead both teams, and senior Lucas Osiecki added 17, while sophomore Devyn Nguyen led the game with 45 assists.

The Violets will look to win the UVC Championship on Sunday, April 13, facing Nazareth University in the finals.

