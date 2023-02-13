Victor de Souza brings the past to the present at NYFW

Victor de Souza unveiled his Fall Winter 2023 collection on Feb. 9 at Room and Board, an artisan furniture store in the heart of Chelsea. Though childhood memories of the bright colors and tapered silhouettes of Schiaparelli, Chanel and Dior in his grandmother’s closet heavily inform his aesthetic, de Souza’s true passion lies in adding an element of surprise to familiar looks from bygone eras.

As a self-declared adversary to trends and “being cool,” he wants his customers to feel “special, and a little afraid that they are wearing something odd.” How, then, does Victor de Souza’s sartorial identity appeal to his audience?