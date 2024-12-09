The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine

Dear readers,

New York City has an incredibly rich sports history with iconic teams ranging from hockey to baseball. However, despite the number of colleges in the city, collegiate athletics are not often included in its history. Within Division III sports, NYU Athletics has made a name for itself while cultivating an environment where student-athletes can thrive and play with passion and enjoyment.

In WSN’s latest issue of the Under the Arch magazine — our second print edition of the fall semester — our team of editors and designers sought to give an inside look into our university’s world of varsity sports. Coaches and athletes alike tell the story of their teams’ past seasons, shedding light on the ins and outs of the life of student-athletes at NYU.

Our cover story features two captains from the men’s and women’s soccer teams — both seniors, and both coincidentally named Bryce. Their conversation brings up the most relevant themes of our issue: building community through teamwork and the various opportunities for leadership in collegiate athletics. Passion is the driving force behind this issue — other stories share the perspectives of NYU Athletics’ coaching staff, and how love for athletics brought them to their career.

This issue would not have been possible without the help of our sports editors Jonathan Mak, Sidney Snider, Levi Langley and Logan Holland. A huge thanks to Emily Genova, Adrianna Nehme, Anna Baird-Hassell, Tina Nejand and Krish Dev for helping oversee the production of this issue. As always, to our copy team — Katherine Welander, Anjali Mehta, Isabella D’Erasmo and Lauren Donnelly — for helping edit each piece. A special shoutout to our multimedia editor Alisia Houghtaling, as well as our photo editors Julia Smerling and Kiran Komanduri for bringing this issue to life with their impeccable photography. Julia contributed further as both the photographer and coordinator of our cover photo shoot.

Finally, to our readers: WSN thanks you for supporting us, and we hope you enjoy this issue as much as we enjoyed creating it.

Sincerely,