5 beauty product recommendations from AAPI-owned brands

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month shouldn’t be the only time to uplift AAPI communities, but one meaningful way to celebrate during May is to purchase from AAPI-owned businesses. The makeup industry is seeing the gradual rise of AAPI-owned beauty brands whose products are establishing themselves as staples in makeup routines. Not only would you be supporting AAPI businesses, but your next holy grail product might be waiting for you.

Priyanka Ganjoo founded Kulfi Beauty in 2021 to celebrate South Asian culture and foster diversity in the beauty community. Glittery eye looks can be intimidating for the makeup newbie, but Kulfi Beauty’s cream eyeshadow is super beginner friendly. With a simple swipe of your fingers, the potted eyeshadow will give the illusion that you just spent hours meticulously applying your eye makeup. The eyeshadow is a cream-to-powder formula, so it has a forgiving application but sets in place to be smudge and crease proof. All of the shades are stunning, but my personal favorite is Sona Sona, a beautiful champagne gold that’s perfect for special occasions. Sona Sona’s glitter is more on the chunky side rather than a fine shimmer, which makes it great at catching the light and adding sparkle to an otherwise bland makeup look.

Tower 28 is a beloved makeup brand founded in 2019 by Taiwanese American Amy Liu. Diverging from the dewy cream blush trend, Tower 28 recently launched its GetSet Matte Powder Blushes. As the product name suggests, the blushes are matte but not chalky or cakey. The blushes are pigmented and blurring, making your skin look soft and smooth while leaving a vibrant pop of color. I personally love that the blushes are matte — a welcomed change from the monotonous glossy blush scene. I’ve also been into beige blushes recently, so the Long Beach Ice Tea color is right up my alley as the perfect natural shade for the summer.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta is a first-generation Vietnamese American celebrity who co-founded his namesake makeup company in 2019, which has since amassed a huge cult-following. Even though his Major Glow Balm is super popular, it requires a brush for mess-free application and can easily become sticky and transfer if you put too much. Instead, check out his Major Glow Nourishing Bronzing Body Oil, which delivers similarly radiant results but in the more convenient form of a pump dispenser. Simply pump the product in your palm and rub it onto wherever you need a hydrated glow — your decolletage, shoulders, arms or legs. Another plus is that it smells amazing, a mix of bergamot, jasmine and sandalwood. I highly recommend packing this product with you on a tropical vacation — it photographs beautifully and is a necessity during the warmer months.

ONE/SIZE was launched in 2020 by Patrick Starrr, a well-known Filipino American makeup artist and influencer. Taking off a full face of makeup before bed is always a tedious process, but with the GO OFF Makeup and Wig Adhesive Dissolving Mist, there’s no reason to procrastinate makeup removal. The spray quickly and efficiently melts off makeup, which saves time and is perfect for sensitive skin. The mist was discontinued, but Starr has now brought it back for a limited time. I recommend stocking up on this spray for people who find it tiring to remove makeup after a long day — just be careful not to mistake this for setting spray!

Eadem, cofounded by Taiwanese American Alice Lin Glover and Ivorian American Marie Kouadio Amouzame in 2020, is a vegan and cruelty-free brand that emphasizes melanin-compatible products designed for skin of color and derived from clinically-proven yet gentle formulas. The Le Chouchou Lip Softening Balm comes in sleek silver packaging with a cooling metal applicator, which feels smooth and luxurious on the lips. The balm’s formula is thick and cushy, and its colors have a soft and sheer finish reminiscent of watercolor. My favorite shade is Bissap Glaze, an effortless and wearable berry color. Le Chouchou Lip Softening Balm is shiny like a lip gloss, yet it isn’t sticky like one, so it’s super versatile. It’s the perfect finishing touch on its own for no-makeup days or paired with your favorite lip liner for a night out.

