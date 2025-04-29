Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters

The moviegoing experience is the glue that holds many of us NYU students together. While independent theaters are the backbone of the city, sometimes we just need to save a little bit of money and kick back in a signature recliner at the nearest AMC. `

If you lack an unemployed friend to explain the features of every AMC theater, never fear, Dani and Annie are here. For better or for worse, we’ve taken the time out of our schedules to visit every AMC in Manhattan — and we have opinions we’re itching to share.

Avoid at all costs

9. AMC Empire 25 (234 W. 42nd St.)

Leave it to Times Square to suck the fun out of everything, including cinema. Nestled in between Port Authority Bus Terminal, Dave and Buster’s and the egregiously overpriced Applebee’s, this theater knows how to make you work for your viewing experience. You only have to take 20 escalators up to heaven and wade through a gaggle of tourists to get to your seat. If you choose to come here, don’t be late.

You can do better

8. AMC Orpheum 7 (1538 Third Ave. (86th Street)

7. AMC 84th Street 6 (2310 Broadway)

Not an IMAX theater in sight — just two AMC locations living in the moment. Honestly, there’s nothing wrong with these locations, but there’s also nothing right. With only blockbusters available, there’s no good reason to leave your NYU bubble to catch a showing at these theaters. Instead, skip the subway fares and go to one of the unremarkable locations near campus.

You’re only going here because it’s close to campus

6. AMC 19th St. East 6 (890 Broadway)

5. AMC Village 7 (66 Third Ave (11th Street))

We get it: You live in Third Avenue North or Carlyle Court and you want to wear your slippers to the movies. If you’re not a pretentious Tisch student, these spots are more than satisfactory. Especially AMC Village 7, which is equipped with endless and unsupervised Coca-Cola Freestyle machines for your drinking pleasure. What AMC 19th St. East 6 lacks in beverage options, they make up for with their heated recliners.

Worth the trek

4. AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 (2309 Frederick Douglass Blvd.)

The Dolby Cinema alone makes AMC Magic Johnson a top contender. You might be gambling between recliners and standard seats, but these are the things we risk for a good Letterboxd review.

3. AMC 34th Street 14 (312 W. 34th St.)

If you can ignore the fact that Penn Station and Madison Square Garden are breathing down its neck, AMC 34th Street is great. With its IMAX and Dolby Cinema, decent movie selections and an interior as classy as an AMC can get, we suggest you don’t sleep on this one.

2. AMC Kips Bay 15 (570 Second Ave.)

Kips Bay is annoyingly far from any subway station, but it’s also home to every new release you could imagine. Compared to the touristy or close-to-campus AMCs, you’re guaranteed a little less foot traffic — and a spot in its IMAX theater.

We come to this place for magic

1. AMC Lincoln Square 13 (1998 Broadway)

AMC Lincoln Square is the crown jewel of Manhattan’s chain movie theaters. It boasts one of the largest IMAX screens in the country, complete with its own concession line and restrooms to make your journey to your seat a little less infuriating. Despite the sheer volume of theaters, the concessions employees run a tighter ship than that one masc lesbian who’d run McDonald’s like the Navy, ensuring that you won’t miss Nicole Kidman’s iconic commercial. Visiting Lincoln Square is a rite of passage for all AMC A-List members — we’re sure you’ll be back in no time for another visit.

Contact Dani Biondi and Annie Emans at [email protected].