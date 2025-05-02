Students and faculty join citywide May Day rallies

NYU students and faculty joined thousands at demonstrations across the city on Thursday in honor of International Workers’ Day, calling for the university to meet bargaining demands of its RA and faculty unions and revise its safety protocols to address heightened concerns about the visa security of noncitizen students and faculty.

“We felt it was important to show up, especially since this May Day was very focused on immigrant rights,” Ebtesham Ahmed, a representative from NYU’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society, told WSN. “It’s horrendous because this entire country has been built up by the exploitation of immigrant workers — we have to continue fighting for immigrants.”

At the first demonstration, around two dozen members from NYU’s contract faculty union, Young Democratic Socialists of America and SDS gathered in Garibaldi Plaza for a series of speeches linking NYU’s worker unions to rights for international students. The group chanted “ICE off campus” and “NYU, shame on you.”