Thousands walk Fifth Avenue for ‘No Kings’ protest

Tens of thousands of protesters flooded Fifth Avenue Saturday afternoon as part of nationwide “No Kings” rallies, where millions denounced the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts, proposals to purchase the Gaza Strip and deep cuts to higher education and federal programs.

The group first rallied at Bryant Park, where speakers including actors Ilana Glazer and Mark Ruffalo criticized President Donald Trump’s breaches of political precedent and called for a democratic country “for the people, by the people.” Thousands more emerged from packed subway stations to join the march down Fifth Avenue before dispersing at Madison Square Park around two hours later.

The demonstration saw a diverse group, holding signs with phrases such as “TRUMP IS THE LORD OF THE FLIES” and “RESIST LIKE IT’S 1930’S GERMANY” while chanting, “This is what democracy looks like.” Hundreds of police lined the streets, although there were no apparent altercations.

“I’m disgusted by everything our president is doing, especially seeing New Yorkers get abducted by ICE,” Hallie, who requested to use her first name out of fear of retaliation, said. “People who deserve to live here are getting kidnapped and families are separated, and I want to do everything I can to stand up against that.”

The “No Kings” protest took place at the same time as a military parade celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary in Washington D.C., which also coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday. They took place across more than 2,100 communities, with the American Civil Liberties Union estimating a combined attendance of more than five million.

At around 6 p.m., dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at Foley Square outside the Supreme Courthouse and ICE headquarters. The protesters covered their head and face in keffiyehs and masks to avoid identification as they held Palestinian and Puerto Rican independence flags.

More than 300 New York City Police Department officers lined Centre Street and the Federal Plaza, blocking off the area and kettling protesters with nearly three trucks worth of metal barricades. As three NYPD drones surveilled the crowd and protesters shouted at the police, at least five protesters were arrested, including an individual wearing a New York City Press Card.

The NYPD did not respond to requests for comment regarding the total number of protesters arrested and the reason behind the arrests.

The demonstration followed days of nationwide protests against immigration raids, particularly in Los Angeles, where Trump fueled unrest by deploying more than 4,000 National Guards and 700 Marines without the governor’s approval. In New York City, multiple immigrants have been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers as they attended court hearings, sparking nightly rallies in Foley Square and outside Federal Plaza since last Monday.

Trump has also held off nearly $3.2 billion in grants and contracts with Harvard University and prohibited the university from hosting international students after it refused to let the government restructure its academic programs and submit the information of international students who engaged in “known illegal activity.”

Despite promising to end the war in both Gaza and Ukraine, the Trump administration approved a $3 billion weapons sale to Israel starting next year, providing them with arms such as bombs and warheads to protect U.S. national security. Trump has also proposed a “final offer” for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, which would require Ukraine to cede control of Crimea and other Russian-occupied territories and agree not to join NATO.

“He’s just trying to do whatever he wants and he just wants power,” Ivan, who requested to use her first name out of fear of retaliation, said. “But that’s not how it is.”

