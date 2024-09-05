Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty

Though most conduct proceedings at NYU are processed through the OSC, WSN obtained email chains and audio recordings of cases processed through multiple other offices at the university. These include the Office of Equal Opportunity — the only office that was found to have handled cases involving faculty — the School of Law’s Executive Committee and the Office of Residential Life and Housing Services.

Several emails and documents obtained by WSN showed that disciplinary proceedings at the OSC and NYU Law outlined sanctions including the removal of on-campus jobs or leadership positions and suspension. Many students involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations have reported challenges beyond the university’s disciplinary measures, including changes in their employment and challenges maintaining their academic performance.

One student at the law school, who was accused of violating NYU’s code of conduct for writing the names of children killed in Israel’s ongoing siege in Gaza on classroom chalkboards, said the charges could affect their application to the New York State Bar Association’s “character and fitness” evaluation — failure of which could lead to applicants being denied a license to practice law in the state.

“There’s always the risk that the character and fitness board decides to punish people who were under investigation for Palestinian speech,” the student said. “This is now building a pattern of me having to report all of these various incidents to the bar, and that could be consequential.”

In several other on-campus incidents surrounding the war in Gaza, NYU students and faculty have been penalized for promoting both pro-Palestinian speech and anti-Arab sentiments. In November, a physician at NYU Langone Health was removed from his residency program after reposting a message in support of Palestinian resistance on his private Instagram account. In a separate incident, NYU Langone professor Benjamin Neel faced backlash online for reposting cartoons many claimed to be “racist” and “anti-Arab.” In May, a labor and delivery nurse was fired after she spoke about the suffering of women “during the current genocide in Gaza” in an acceptance speech for a compassionate care award.

In June, a student’s acceptance to the Master of Social Work program at the Silver School of Social Work was rescinded because they had been “allegedly participating” in pro-Palestinian encampments last semester. The student had attended Silver’s undergraduate program, and was notified of the admission to the graduate school in March.

Earlier this year, the university suspended two professors after videos of them criticizing media coverage of Hamas surfaced online. In April, a postdoctoral instructor at the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences was terminated from his position after footage of him taking down hostage posters was reposted online.

In the initial email informing Al Shami of her disciplinary charges, the OEO warned her that she could be suspended as a result of her proceedings. While NYU did not suspend her, Al Shami said that the stress of these proceedings, which took place toward the end of the fall 2023 semester, hindered her academic performance.

“I had to get extensions on all my finals because I couldn’t get any work done at all while I’m literally thinking that I might get suspended,” Al Shami said. “I was doing my finals well into the new year.”

Another faculty member told WSN that the environment amid the university’s uptick in disciplinary action made it difficult to focus on work.

“It’s depressing and demoralizing,” they said. “A genocide is going on and then people are being punished for speaking out about it.”

In her lawsuit, Khalique — who had received mental health accommodations from the Moses Center for Student Accessibility before her suspension — said she was “unable to enroll in therapy” and was “unable to access health insurance when moving around” due to fear of harassment. She added that the suspension would revoke her financial aid scholarship and said the university “falsely informed” her that the scholarship would remain.

One resident assistant said they sent an email to their residents in October criticizing NYU’s response to on-campus protests. Two officials from the university’s Residential Life and Housing Services met with the student soon after, advising that they either apologize for the email or face removal from their position as an RA. After apologizing in another message to residents, the student said they relied on their role as an RA to afford housing in the city.

“Without ResLife, I really couldn’t stay at NYU,” the student said. “I couldn’t even really afford to live without going back to the homeless shelter where I stayed in the past, so I needed this job.”