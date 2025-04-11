Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

London

Arsenal defeated defending champion Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal matchup in London on Tuesday, April 8.

Midfielder Declan Rice scored two incredible free kicks to lead Arsenal to victory, and Mikel Merino added a third goal for the Gunners. Before this game, Arsenal had failed to score a direct free kick since 2021. Both of Rice’s goals were picture-perfect, but the second one was particularly brilliant: The 25-yard strike had power and just enough bend to put it within inches of the top right corner post, giving Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois no chance at a save.

“In these big games, I always try to step up,” Rice said on the Paramount+ postgame show. “I just thought go out there and have no fear. What have you got to lose?”

Madrid was let down by uncharacteristically poor performances from their attacking trio of Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo Silva de Goes and Vinicius Junior. The team had few real chances outside of a scuffed shot that should have been converted by Mbappé.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has struggled this season to lead his team to the consistency that the Madridistas have come to expect, leaving his future with the club uncertain. Despite Madrid having their strongest roster on paper in years, rival Barcelona is on top of the league, and the team needs a near-miracle to advance in the Champions League.

“The possibilities [of qualifying] are quite low, but we have to try 100%,” Ancelotti said in a post-game conference. “We have to do all we can. It’s an opportunity to show a response to a poor game. If you look at the game tonight, there is no possibility. But football changes.”

The second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal matchup between Arsenal and Madrid will be played on Wednesday, April 16 in the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid.

Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Dodgers broke a three-game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, April 9.

Los Angeles trailed for most of the game, but in the top of the seventh inning, Andy Pages hit a solo home run to tie the score, and Teoscar Hernández hit an RBI single to take the lead, securing the Dodgers’ win. The victory was much needed, as the Dodgers have lost two out of three in the series against a rebuilding Nationals team.

Despite the rough series, the Dodgers are off to a strong start in the 2025 MLB season. Its 10-4 start is the result of a balanced team effort, as the team leads the league with 28 home runs from nine different players.

After winning the National League MVP last season, superstar Shohei Ohtani is hitting well again, and he leads the team in on-base plus slugging — which combines a player’s on-base percentage and their slugging percentage. Ohtani is building his case as one of the greatest athletes to play for a Los Angeles sports franchise.

Washington, D.C.

Washington Mystics legend Elena Delle Donne announced her retirement from the WNBA on Friday, April 4. The forward’s impressive career was highlighted by two WNBA MVP awards and seven All-Star selections.

Delle Donne made the announcement on Instagram — a post that received over 4,000 shares and significant online traction from WNBA stars such as three-time WNBA MVP A’Ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and two-time WNBA MVP and Syracuse native Breanna Stewart. 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere commented that Delle Donne was her “favorite player.”

Delle Donne was drafted by the Chicago Sky with the second overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft before she was traded to the Mystics in 2017. In 2019, she led the franchise to its first-ever championship. Delle Donne left the WNBA near her best, earning All-Star status in her final season in 2023.

Despite her accolades, the decision does not come as a major surprise. Delle Donne dealt with back injuries during her career and was diagnosed with Lyme disease during her senior year in high school. She decided to sit out the 2024 season to focus on her health.

Though she will no longer be making an impact on the court, Delle Donne is not leaving the game behind. She is taking a role as a special adviser to Monumental Basketball, one of the ownership groups of the Mystics.

“My body seemed to make this decision before my mind accepted it but I now truly know this is the right thing for me at the right time,” Delle Donne said on Instagram. “It feels good to close this chapter knowing I gave it my all and I can’t wait for what’s next!”