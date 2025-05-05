The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine

Dear readers,

The role of a student newspaper is to serve its university community. This is what fundamentally drives WSN’s mission, whether in the form of its rigorous news reporting, hard-hitting opinion journalism or substantive arts, culture and sports coverage. But at its core, a student publication exists to document student life — its capacity to capture and reflect the relationships between partners, classmates and even within ourselves provides a unique opportunity to look inwards into the traits that define the NYU community.

In the Under the Arch Magazine’s final issue of the academic year, our team came together to create The Romance Issue — an intimate, thoughtful documentation of the multifaceted connection between members of our campus community. From a collection of date ideas in the city to a contemplation on technology’s impact on romantic relationships, our latest issue — available both online and in print — explores the nuance at the heart of NYU’s relationship scene.

The Romance Issue would not have been possible without our Deputy Under the Arch Editor Maggie Turner, who helped design the magazine’s layout, and our Illustration Editor Kyra Reilley, who inspired and executed its scrapbook style. A special thanks to Multimedia Editor Julia Smerling for leading the photo shoot for this issue. Thank you to Emily Genova, Anna Baird-Hassell, Isabella D’Erasmo, Katherine Welander, Tina Nejand and Krish Dev for helping oversee the production of this issue, and to our copy team — Anjali Mehta, Lauren Donnelly, Ella Sabrina Malabanan and Ethan Li — for helping edit each piece. Your work does not go unrecognized.

Finally, to our readers: WSN thanks you for supporting us, and we hope you enjoy this issue as much as we enjoyed creating it.

Sincerely,