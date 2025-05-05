The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine

May 5, 2025

Under the Arch

The Romance Issue

Spring 2025

Letter from the Editors

Dear readers, 

 

The role of a student newspaper is to serve its university community. This is what fundamentally drives WSN’s mission, whether in the form of its rigorous news reporting, hard-hitting opinion journalism or substantive arts, culture and sports coverage. But at its core, a student publication exists to document student life — its capacity to capture and reflect the relationships between partners, classmates and even within ourselves provides a unique opportunity to look inwards into the traits that define the NYU community.

 

In the Under the Arch Magazine’s final issue of the academic year, our team came together to create The Romance Issue — an intimate, thoughtful documentation of the multifaceted connection between members of our campus community. From a collection of date ideas in the city to a contemplation on technology’s impact on romantic relationships, our latest issue — available both online and in print — explores the nuance at the heart of NYU’s relationship scene. 

 

The Romance Issue would not have been possible without our Deputy Under the Arch Editor Maggie Turner, who helped design the magazine’s layout, and our Illustration Editor Kyra Reilley, who inspired and executed its scrapbook style. A special thanks to Multimedia Editor Julia Smerling for leading the photo shoot for this issue. Thank you to Emily Genova, Anna Baird-Hassell, Isabella D’Erasmo, Katherine Welander, Tina Nejand and Krish Dev for helping oversee the production of this issue, and to our copy team — Anjali Mehta, Lauren Donnelly, Ella Sabrina Malabanan and Ethan Li — for helping edit each piece. Your work does not go unrecognized.

 

Finally, to our readers: WSN thanks you for supporting us, and we hope you enjoy this issue as much as we enjoyed creating it.

 

Sincerely,

Yezen Saadah

Editor-in-Chief

Grayson Stotz

Under the Arch Editor

Mikaylah Du

Under the Arch Editor

Relationships, from start to finish

Rom-com worthy first date ideas in NYC

By Alessa Alluin, Staff Writer

Who says cinematic love stories are just for the movies? These date ideas inspired by iconic rom-coms will make your first date unforgettable.

Love is in the air — and on your screens

Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor

Picking the right first date flick is just as important as finding the person to watch it with.

 

Swoon-worthy dorm dinners

Kyra Mehta, Contributing Writer

Say goodbye to boring recipes and hello to these simple yet effective recipes that make every bite unforgettable.

 

Communication 101

 

Mikaylah Du, Under the Arch Editor

A guide to communicating effectively in relationships, specifically designed for college students.

The 5 stages of heartbreak

Grayson Stotz, Under the Arch Editor

A step-by-step guide to moving on with dignity.

 

Photo Essays

The Romance Issue photoshoot

By Julia Smerling

Love in the city

 

The city may be big but love is all around us. Here are some of WSN photographers’ favorite snapshots.

By Alisia Houghtaling, Kiran Komanduri, Ivy Chan, Krish Dev, Henry Bayha and Kaleo Zhu

Man on the Street: “What’s your relationship status?”

By Annie Emans, Dani Biondi and Maya Joy Randolph

We asked strangers in Washington Square Park about their love lives. Here’s what they said.

A guide to birth control resources at NYU

Anjali Mehta, Copy Chief

Here are a handful of contraceptive and reproductive health resources around campus.

Modern Love

Maggie Turner, Deputy Under the Arch Editor

As our lives become increasingly digitized, romantic relationships will never be the same.

Ranked: Relationship statuses

By Dylan Henschen, Staff Writer
There’s much more to a relationship than just boyfriend and girlfriend.

Created by Mikaylah Du using PuzzleMe's free crossword puzzle builder

Developed for web by Grayson Stotz, Krish Dev, Maggie Turner and Mikaylah Du