The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Under the Arch
The Romance Issue
Spring 2025
Letter from the Editors
Dear readers,
The role of a student newspaper is to serve its university community. This is what fundamentally drives WSN’s mission, whether in the form of its rigorous news reporting, hard-hitting opinion journalism or substantive arts, culture and sports coverage. But at its core, a student publication exists to document student life — its capacity to capture and reflect the relationships between partners, classmates and even within ourselves provides a unique opportunity to look inwards into the traits that define the NYU community.
In the Under the Arch Magazine’s final issue of the academic year, our team came together to create The Romance Issue — an intimate, thoughtful documentation of the multifaceted connection between members of our campus community. From a collection of date ideas in the city to a contemplation on technology’s impact on romantic relationships, our latest issue — available both online and in print — explores the nuance at the heart of NYU’s relationship scene.
The Romance Issue would not have been possible without our Deputy Under the Arch Editor Maggie Turner, who helped design the magazine’s layout, and our Illustration Editor Kyra Reilley, who inspired and executed its scrapbook style. A special thanks to Multimedia Editor Julia Smerling for leading the photo shoot for this issue. Thank you to Emily Genova, Anna Baird-Hassell, Isabella D’Erasmo, Katherine Welander, Tina Nejand and Krish Dev for helping oversee the production of this issue, and to our copy team — Anjali Mehta, Lauren Donnelly, Ella Sabrina Malabanan and Ethan Li — for helping edit each piece. Your work does not go unrecognized.
Finally, to our readers: WSN thanks you for supporting us, and we hope you enjoy this issue as much as we enjoyed creating it.
Sincerely,
Yezen Saadah
Editor-in-Chief
Grayson Stotz
Under the Arch Editor
Mikaylah Du
Under the Arch Editor
Relationships, from start to finish
Rom-com worthy first date ideas in NYC
By Alessa Alluin, Staff Writer
Who says cinematic love stories are just for the movies? These date ideas inspired by iconic rom-coms will make your first date unforgettable.
Photo Essays
The Romance Issue photoshoot
By Julia Smerling
Love in the city
The city may be big but love is all around us. Here are some of WSN photographers’ favorite snapshots.
By Alisia Houghtaling, Kiran Komanduri, Ivy Chan, Krish Dev, Henry Bayha and Kaleo Zhu
Man on the Street: “What’s your relationship status?”
By Annie Emans, Dani Biondi and Maya Joy Randolph
We asked strangers in Washington Square Park about their love lives. Here’s what they said.
Ranked: Relationship statuses
By Dylan Henschen, Staff Writer
There’s much more to a relationship than just boyfriend and girlfriend.
Developed for web by Grayson Stotz, Krish Dev, Maggie Turner and Mikaylah Du
