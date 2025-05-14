NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant

At the director’s dinner, Sulman sat among Bar-Sagi, Abramson and other administrators and confirmed that they rescinded admission to nine prospective MSTP students, according to an audio recording of the event obtained by WSN. Sulman also said that, for admitted students who had canceled their applicant interviews at other institutions after receiving admission to NYU, he was contacting those schools’ program directors to try and get applicants a second chance to study the dual-degree curriculum elsewhere.

Sulman also told students that the decision to pause admissions came after the National Institutes of Health did not renew the program’s grant funding. The T32 training grant — which will expire in June and covers around 15% of the MSTP’s total cost, according to Sulman — has financially backed NYU’s MD-Ph.D. program since 1964, making NYU one of the first institutions to host a MSTP.

“Grants don’t get funded all the time. This is not to say that we’re never going to have the T32 — as part of the discussions that are going to go on over the next weeks and months, we’re going to decide the strategy for that,” Sulman said at the meeting. “There’s no doubt in my mind that NYU is committed to physician scientists as a career, as a discipline and in the training. That commitment has never been stronger than it is now.”

Lawrence Brass — the MSTP director at the University of Pennsylvania and former president of the National Association of MD-PhD Programs — told WSN that although there is no public data on the success rate of federal grant renewal proposals, getting the T32 grant renewed is a “highly competitive” process. Brass explained that the NIH evaluates if institutions are presenting a program that sufficiently merges scientific study with the practice of medicine, including a “strong pool of candidates for admission” and a “strong track record of attracting and training MD-Ph.D. students who go on to have successful careers as research-focused physicians.” From 2020 to 2024, the NIH granted about 50.4% of T32 grant applicants their requested funding.

At the director’s dinner, Sulman told students that “for now,” he intended to resubmit the T32 grant proposal but that he could not estimate the specific timeline for the process. Ritea also told WSN that despite federal grant cuts, the university has “maintained financial and programmatic support” for current MSTP students and is “currently working to develop alternative models and funding sources for MD-Ph.D. training.”

Several MSTP students said that upon learning that their program lost its federal funding, their primary concern was with NYU’s “unprecedented” response to halt admissions and rescind acceptances. Students also expressed concern for administrator’s vague language about reapplying for the NIH grant, saying that their MD-Ph.D. program’s reputation and designation as an MSTP, which is defined by its federal funding, is beneficial for students when applying to residency and individual federal grants.

“We have an upper administration that is unwilling to recognize that it itself is the problem when it comes to how it’s running an academic institution,” an MSTP student said. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to put two and two together to realize what happened. They probably submitted the most half-dashed, confused grant resubmission, and the NIH took one look at it — you really have to bungle it up for the NIH to say no.”

Sulman also said that the nationwide attrition rate for physician scientists is exceptionally high, citing that only a third of MD-Ph.D. graduates pursue research, and that administrators hope to establish NYU as a leading institution in combatting the yearslong concern by drastically restructuring its MSTP. He also said that Grossman leadership has considered restructuring the program since last year after recently seeing four students drop out of the MSTP over six months, without clear understanding as to what challenges they may have faced in the program.

Bar-Sagi and Abramson discussed that an aspect of the MSTP restructure might be to reduce the time commitment needed to complete a Ph.D. without compromising on the quality of education. They referenced Grossman’s 2013 initiative to condense the MD curriculum into three years instead of four — which MSTP students said was implemented into their curriculum in the summer of 2021 — and questioned whether it would be better for students to complete Ph.D. research while in residency programs, rather than during medical school.

MSTP students said that the prospective plan to incorporate Ph.D. research into the same time frame as residency was floated in the program’s community through word of mouth, and expressed concern that students’ quality of research would diminish if urged to prioritize speed. They alleged that with continuous pushes to condense the time for graduate degrees, Grossman was placing too much emphasis on maximizing profit by reducing its operating costs of hosting MD students — who all receive full-tuition scholarships, while MSTP students get an additional annual stipend of around $50,000.

“I just don’t think it’s necessary to rush people doing a Ph.D.,” an MSTP student said. “We’re in a really rich institution in a developed nation, the richest country on earth, and our life expectancies are way longer than they were in the past. So, what’s the point in rushing? I think that’s ridiculous.”