Markarian manifests Old Hollywood glamour at Fashion Week

Designer Alexandra O’Neill threw the most intimate of gatherings for Markarian’s Fall/Winter 2023 presentation at a house in the West Village. The venue, 632 on Hudson — which spanned over three floors connected by a wooden spiral staircase and was complete with a working bar — offered a rare opportunity to scrutinize the brand’s handwork in detail.

Inside, guests were met by a jazz band playing softly while sunlight poured in from the skylight overhead. Flowers were draped over the staircase, so many that it appeared as if they were wild, growing from the ground and hanging along the banister of the 1930s interior.