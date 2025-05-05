Baseball finishes season, track runners sets personal records and other news

Baseball

The baseball team ended its 2025 season on Friday, May 2 with a loss to the University of Scranton.

Graduate student Nick Argenziano hit a two-run home run in the top of the first, and Scranton answered quickly to even the score. In the top of the fifth, senior Kosta Mocklis’ hit allowed graduate student Dakota Barbet to score. By the bottom of the fifth, NYU was down 5-3 and was not able to come back. Scranton went on a nine-point run in the bottom of the seventh, and even with junior Bruno Damiani’s run in the top of ninth, NYU lost 15-7.

Friday marked the last game for the team’s four seniors and nine graduate students.

Track & Field

Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Larry Ellis Invitational hosted by Princeton University on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3.

Senior distance runner Ryan Tobin stood out in the 5000m run as the only Division III runner in the event. Tobin broke his own record yet again, running in at 14:01.51 in the 26-person field.

Women’s distance runners junior Janie Cooper and first-year Stella Kutner took 32nd and 27th overall in the 1500m race while notching new personal records. Junior thrower Emma Grunin took ninth place overall with a 34.85m javelin throw.

The Violets will travel to Williamstown, MA on May 9 to compete in the Farley Inter Regional hosted by Williams College.

Softball

The softball team ended its UAA campaign on Sunday, May 4, with a loss to the University of Chicago.

After the Maroons scored three runs in just the first inning and another three at the top of the third, the Violets’ offense could not recover.

The only two hits from Sunday’s games were from sophomore Nicole Ciccheti and first-year Siena Kiefer, which were left unanswered on the scoreboard.

The 10-0 defeat on Sunday came after a double-header against the Maroons on Friday, which the Violets dropped both 4-0 and 8-0.

The Violets wrap up their 10-28 season and play their final games of the season on Tuesday, May 6, against Hunter College on Randall’s Island.