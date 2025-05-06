6 runway-inspired pieces to wear this summer

Being stylish in the summer heat is a challenge for those who love to enhance their outfits with layers, jackets and cold-weather accessories. However, these items, spotted across a variety of Spring/Summer fashion shows this year including Prada and Chloé, are sure to keep you cool in the heat, while also allowing you to express yourself and stay fashionable.

The superfluous belt

This summer, your belts don’t have to be worn just for functionality, but can be a statement piece for a stylish outfit. Featured in Miu Miu SS25, putting an extra belt on is a great way to wear this accessory in an unconventional way. Adding a wide or embellished belt to a pair of bottoms without belt loops, such as a plain mini-skirt or a pair of suiting trousers, can instantly elevate your look. For those looking to give their outfit a vintage, 2000’s-inspired vibe, a chain waist belt is a creative way to incorporate this upcoming trend for the summer.

Fringe

The boho-chic aesthetic is taking the internet by storm this season, seen in shows like Prada SS25 and Isabel Marant SS25. What better way to achieve this style than by adding pops of fringe to your wardrobe? This tactile texture can be woven into your outfit in the form of jackets, accessories or even footwear. Some easy ways to incorporate fringe is by opting for a skirt or bag that features this detailing to channel the Western, indie vibe.

Scarf-neck blouse

This chic, elevated piece was featured in shows like Ferragamo SS25, and is set to be one of the most fashionable tops this summer. The scarf-neck blouse is a simple, yet elegant top — ideal for a warm day out in the city. This loose, thin top stands out with its distinct collar that features a long chiffon scarf draping over the fabric. The subtle details and minimalistic design of this item will give the rest of your outfit a clean, effortlessly glamorous look that is perfectly in line with the latest trends of the season.

Capris

The capri has finally returned to mainstream fashion and is set to be one of the hottest pieces this year, as featured in Carolina Herrera SS25. Channel your inner Bella Hadid by adding a pair of capri leggings or black capri trousers to your closet. Incorporating this cut into your selection of jeans is guaranteed to add more personality to your denim collection. Overall, this quirky style of pants succeeds in capturing the fun and energetic nature of summer that many are looking forward to.

Drawstring bucket bags

The elongated bag and the Hobo bag were some of the biggest trends of 2024. This summer, it’s time for the drawstring bucket bag to make its way into the fashion realm. Seen in several major SS25 collections, such as Michael Kors and Chloé, this style of bag with its pouch-like design is a striking accessory that will upgrade the selection of bags in your closet. As a small, casual purse, it’s the perfect bag to bring outside on a relaxing warm day.

Kitten heels or mules

Embrace your inner Carrie Bradshaw this season by opting for a pair of kitten heels or mules for your summer footwear. Featured in runway shows like Alaïa Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear, these low-heeled shoes are a comfortable alternative to high heels, while also being a more sophisticated choice compared to typical sandals or flip flops. The more unique, the better — shoes with bright colors, bows, flowers or other playful detailings are perfect for adding a touch of charm to any warm-weather ensemble.

