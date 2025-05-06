As summer sets in and finals come to an end, Governors Ball Music Festival returns to the city — a three-day music festival held from June 6-8 in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Aside from a star-studded lineup of artists ranging from Tyler, the Creator to Olivia Rodrigo, Gov Ball welcomes stylish and eccentric outfits from festival-goers all weekend. If you’re staying in the city for summer — and were lucky enough to get tickets — this guide offers options on how to dress for Gov Ball based on your favorite headliners.

Tyler, the Creator

Whether you’re an “okay, okay, okay” or “la-la-la,” you’ll be needing a pair of Adidas Originals for your Tyler, the Creator Gov Ball fit. It’s in your “best interest” to pair it with a striped, trimmed cable-knit sweater vest with a white long sleeve underneath or a colorful collared striped sweatshirt. If you’re not in the mood to sweat it out during Tyler’s performance, a sports-printed V-neck jerey will do the job if you know “what’s good.” As for bottoms, keep it breezy with some jorts or khaki shorts. Despite the heat and a potentially “sticky” summer, a faux fur aviator hat is the final piece to look “like him.”

Glass Animals

Survive the “heat waves” this summer with loose bohemian pants, a cami top and stacks of necklaces. Create “a tear in space” — or just at Gov Ball — with an alternative option of baggy blue jeans with a faux leather belt and a lace short-sleeved top. Discover “the other side of paradise” in some Mary Janes, vintage round sunglasses and a bandana in your hair when you have an out-of-body experience watching these “creatures in heaven” perform.

Feid

Teach everyone “classy 101” at Gov Ball with your streetwear style with a twist. A green oversized t-shirt with baggy black cargo pants will have you more likely than not matching with Feid. You’re only “19” once, so wear what shows your musical appreciation but still feels “normal” for you, like a green tube top with a cropped black crochet sweater top and a white cap. Gov Ball may be in June, but in case it gets too breezy, bring a racing jacket. Top off the outfit with white New Balance 550s and a chain necklace.

Benson Boone

Show off all the “beautiful things” that you’ve got with denim on denim fits and a light sparkly belt. You can brave the heat in bell-bottom jeans, or opt for a denim mini-skirt. Keeping the denim theme, some star patchwork jeans with a ruched crop-top will make Benson Boone fans look like they’re “in the stars.” For whichever denim ensemble you choose, pick out a pair of white go-go boots and show off at Gov Ball. As for accessories, some star sunglasses and space buns will make you look like a “work of art!”

Olivia Rodrigo

During COVID-19, when we dressed solely in pajamas, Olivia Rodrigo became a hit and stayed a hit. Now, Gov Ball is your chance to spill your “guts” and wear your best stuff this summer. Think corset tops, sequined mini skirts, fishnet stockings, sheer black tops and more purple than anything in the NYU Bookstore. Dance to your favorite hits from “SOUR” in classic black Converse or platform boots so dancing isn’t too “brutal” on your feet. If you want to go all-out, try a bedazzled purple cowboy hat to stick out in the crowd. Rodrigo and Gov Ball can never be a “bad idea, right?”

Hozier

You may not be running through a castle or the Scottish Highlands at Gov Ball, but with the proper outfit and Hozier’s amazing acoustics, you can recreate that feeling. A flowy skirt, plain white cropped tee and a vest are the perfect combination for a Hozier performance. In addition, nothing says Hozier more than some Dr. Martens or brown cowboy boots. For Hozier, simplicity works — you can pair a cardigan with corduroy pants or a denim maxi skirt to make you feel like “someone new.” Opt for a studded belt around your waist and accessorize with stacks of rings that will get people to “talk.”

