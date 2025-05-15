Mills booed again as graduates walk out at 2025 commencement

Dozens of graduates booed and some wearing keffiyehs walked out of Yankee Stadium during NYU President Linda Mills’ commencement address on Thursday, marking the second year in a row that students left the arena in protest of NYU’s continued crackdown on pro-Palestinian speech amid a federal attack on higher education.

Mills, whose speech focused on a research-oriented review of happiness, said that its “best predictor” is “having close relationships.” She did not directly mention President Donald Trump’s onslaught against U.S. colleges, which in the last few months have included cuts to federal funding, threats against student visa holders and the dismantling of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the country.

“Here at NYU, you discovered your found family — those who support you and lift you up in return,” Mills said. “Your graduation today marks not the end of these relationships. Instead, it’s your first true test of them.

Two days ago, Mills sent an email to the NYU community congratulating its class of 2025 and encouraging them to build and maintain relationships beyond their time at the university. She did not address any developments affecting higher education in her email.

NYU is currently on a list of 10 schools facing pushback from the Trump administration for its response to complaints alleging antisemitic harassment on college campuses, and is named among 52 schools to be investigated for diversity-related programming. There has not been additional information regarding specific probes into NYU since the investigations were announced.

In the last few weeks, an undisclosed number of international students at NYU faced changes to their immigration status as Trump cracked down on noncitizens at universities across the country. All students affected by the federal government’s immigration orders had their legal statuses reactivated three weeks ago. Mills has not publicly addressed the changes to NYU policies in the wake of Trump’s executive orders.

