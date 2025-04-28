Golf, tennis and track & field teams compete in conference tournaments, baseball plays away games and other news

Baseball

After picking up a loss, a win and a tie against No. 19-ranked Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH, the NYU baseball team lost the fourth and final game of the series 7-3 on Sunday, April 20. Four Violets had doubles in the loss.

On Saturday, April 26, NYU travelled to Chicago, IL, for a doubleheader to kick off the series against the University of Chicago. NYU won the first game 16-3. Graduate students Cam Dunn, Nate Pallotta and Connor Roggero each hit home runs in the lopsided victory. Graduate student Jonathan Hyman threw six strikeouts in six innings and earned the win — his third of the year.

After the dominant victory, the Violets could not keep their momentum going, losing the second game 18-3. Dunn, Pallotta, Roggero and senior Kosta Mocklis each had doubles.

The Violets finished off the series on Sunday with an 8-3 win and a 3-1 loss.

NYU next plays the University of Mount Saint Vincent at home at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park on Staten Island, NY, on Thursday, May 1.

Golf

The NYU men’s golf team finished the final day of the Farmingdale State College Spring Invitational in Bethpage, NY, on Sunday, April 20. The Violets finished fifth out of 16 teams with a total score of +18. Senior Kevin Kim shot a +3 over both days, which was the best score for NYU.

The team next competed in the Liberty League Championship in Verona, NY, from April 25-27. After day two, the Violets placed third out of seven teams, shooting a +5, ending with a final overall score of +9.

The Violets stayed consistent on Sunday, with Kim finishing in second place with -3 overall, and first-year Oscar Uribe tied for third place with -2. The team finished the tournament in third place overall.

The women’s golf team ended day one of the Liberty League Championship in Guilderland, NY, tied for first place with Wellesley College out of seven teams on Saturday, April 26. Junior Tiya Chowdary led NYU with a +2 score and three birdies after day one.

The Violets were not able to keep pace with Wellesley College on the final day of the tournament on April 27 and finished in second place.

Softball

The NYU softball team lost all three games of the series against Emory University from Friday, April 25, to Saturday, April 26, in Atlanta, GA.

The Violets were shut out in the first two games, losing the first 8-0 and the second 4-0. In the second game, sophomore Monique Kamrowski had a scoreless inning of relief pitching.

NYU lost the third and final game of the series 9-1. First-year Siena Kiefer had a hit and a stolen base in the loss.

The Violets will look to find some late-season success in the Bronx, NY, where the team will face the University of Chicago on Friday, May 2.

Tennis

The men’s and women’s tennis teams travelled to Altamonte Springs, FL, for the UAA Championships from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27.

In its first matchup, the men’s team narrowly beat Carnegie Mellon University 4-3. After NYU secured the doubles point, first-year Bryan Hui kept the momentum going with a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles. Graduate student Jingyuan Chen won a three-set battle at No. 3 singles to clinch the victory for the Violets.

The Violets fell to the University of Chicago on day two of the UAA Championships by a score of 4-1. Sophomore Louis Frowein earned NYU’s only victory of the day at No. 5 singles.

On Sunday, NYU lost to Emory University 4-0 on the final day of the UAA Championships.

The women’s team faced Carnegie Mellon University and Brandeis University for their first two matchups. The team was unable to secure any points and lost both matches 4-0.

On day three, the Violets defeated the University of Rochester 4-0. The team did not lose a match in doubles, and senior Jimena Menendez started off singles play well with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles. First-year Victoria Wang had a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles.

The women’s tennis team will have to wait and see if it qualifies for the NCAA Championships in Claremont, CA.

Track & Field

The NYU men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the first day of the UAA Championships on Saturday, April 26, at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in Manhattan. Both teams finished the day in seventh place out of seven teams.

Graduate student Jon Diaz finished third overall with a time of 1:52.38 in the men’s 800m. In the men’s 10000m, graduate student Mubeen Zainul also finished in third with a time of 31:17.49.

Junior Dasha Jackson set a personal best of 15:14 in the 100m hurdles, which earned her a spot in the finals on the women’s side. First-year Gianna Dawson placed seventh in the women’s 800m with a time of 2:16.95.

The men’s team finished sixth, and the women’s team finished seventh after day two of the UAA Championships on Sunday, April 27.

