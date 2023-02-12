Madonna says to ‘Express yourself.’ Son Jung Wan agrees

The beginning of the show embodied that sentiment, opening with a padded dress, faux fur pink sleeves, gold sequin shorts and Madonna’s voice echoing through the speaker. All the light New York City had to offer flooded into the studio, and the gallery was cast in a deep orange glow.

Apricot crush and galactic cobalt — a few of the featured colors — shone bright enough that they blinded camera lenses as each model sauntered forward and faced the crowd. Though their colors were bold, the pieces weren’t overdone. There was something modest in the combination of jarring color and slim cuts paired with a variation of black-and-white pump boots — the designs’ unifying element.