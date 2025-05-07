Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Courtesy of Courtney Hirsch)
Mills and Dopico appoint new dean of libraries
(Isabel Albors for WSN)
Wagner’s urban policy program keeps top spot in US News ranking
(Courtesy of Danilo Trinidad Perez Rivera)
Grad student council member holds one-person ‘sit-in’ against election procedures
(Lauren Sanchez for WSN)
4 Tisch and CAS professors honored as Guggenheim Fellows
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Mayoral candidates talk housing affordability at Kimmel forum
(Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Early education program at NYU canceled after federal funding cuts
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students and faculty join citywide May Day rallies
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Artists join decadelong fight for Elizabeth Street Garden
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
A vehicle, parked on LaGuardia Place outside Bobst Library, displaying authorization from federal law enforcement. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Courtesy of Padmini Murthy)
Beyond NYU: Advancing women’s health through global activism
(Courtesy of Beau Flynn)
Beyond NYU: From studying at Stern to producing ‘Moana’
(Courtesy of Augusta Lecaros)
Beyond NYU: Creating and curating feminist art around the world
(Courtesy of Marin Driguez)
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
A letter from WSN’s sports editor
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU women’s golf team looks for support and success as the season nears its end
(Courtesy of NYU Water Polo)
A dive into NYU’s water polo teams
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Baseball finishes season, track runners sets personal records and other news
(Courtesy of NYU Lacrosse)
Women’s lacrosse off to nationals for the first time in NYU history
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ranked: Celsius flavors
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Your May horoscope: Summer sentiments
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
5 beauty product recommendations from AAPI-owned brands
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
6 restaurants near campus for your post-graduation celebration
Making an Exoneree students from NYU, Georgetown University and Princeton University at a conference in Princeton (Courtesy of Sullivan Gaudreault)
These NYU students are getting the wrongly incarcerated out of prison
Making an Exoneree students from NYU, Georgetown University and Princeton University at a conference in Princeton (Courtesy of Sullivan Gaudreault)
These NYU students are getting the wrongly incarcerated out of prison
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Who gets to be represented during AAPI Month?
(Courtesy of the ROSES study)
Students confront youth incarceration through community-focused advocacy
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
20 years in, this CAS department combines analysis and activism
The Steinhardt Undergraduate Student Government food pantry in Pless Hall. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
The fight for food security at NYU
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Off the Radar: ‘City Lights’ challenges both sight and sound
(Ethan Li for WSN)
The Met’s newest exhibition puts visitors in the place of a Parisian art critique
(Courtesy of Alex Foster)
NYU Creative Writing alum on his debut sci-fi novel
(Courtesy of ​​Maddie McGuffey)
Q&A: A young songwriter on creating emotion through music
Tisch alum Maggie Rogers performing at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 19, 2024. (Anna Baird-Hassell for WSN)
Maggie Rogers to speak at Tisch graduation
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A book by a great American novelist, an art-centered romance and more
(Emma Foley for WSN)
Review: Emily Henry’s new book expands beyond romance
(Courtesy of Amanda Eisenberg)
NYU professor and journalist speaks about her new feminist novel
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A conversation between Kublai Khan and Marco Polo, a Russian classic and more
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Off the Radar: ‘City Lights’ challenges both sight and sound
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
6 pieces of Indian media to consume this AAPI Month
(Courtesy of Jonathan Wenk)
Q&A: Tisch alum on being the next ‘Karate Kid’
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Off the Radar: ‘Jealousy’ tackles the artist’s dilemma
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
The Oscars will soon award stunts. Here’s what they missed out on.
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
Man on the Street: “What’s your relationship status?”
Aiden Mailley photographed on the left with the white electric guitar. (Courtesy of Olivia Federici)
Q&A: How studying abroad helped Aidan Mailley kickstart his music career
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, starring as Othello and Iago. (Courtesy photo by Julieta Cervantes)
Review: ‘Othello’s’ star-studded cast outshines its meaning
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Review: ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ exists as just a live television episode
(Courtesy of Evan Zimmerman)
Review: ‘All Nighter’ takes on the college student’s psyche
(Courtesy of Damon Baker)
Review: ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ wages war on the male abuser
(Daniel Yee for WSN)
Remembering William Finn: Finding joy in pain, at NYU and on Broadway
(Ethan Li for WSN)
The Met’s newest exhibition puts visitors in the place of a Parisian art critique
The Garden Court (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)
The Frick Collection’s Gilded Age time capsule has finally reopened
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
Review: ‘American Sublime’ at the Whitney responds to the Trump era
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Love in the city
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
The fight to save Elizabeth Street Garden
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
The fight to save Elizabeth Street Garden
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: Protecting your business from cybersecurity attacks: Essential security measures
SPONSORED: How to find your best college fit
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN

My time at the Washington Square News has come to an end as I wrap up my tenure as editor-in-chief — and, as sappy as it sounds, I couldn’t be more grateful for the lessons I’ve learned and the people I’ve met along the way.
Yezen Saadah, Editor-in-Chief
May 7, 2025
Alisia Houghtaling
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)

Dear readers,

Three years ago, I stepped into the basement of Third Avenue North and, unbeknownst to me, began a long journey at the Washington Square News. 

Coming to NYU, I was convinced I wanted to be a filmmaker, or at the very least work in something remotely cinema or arts-related. I was admitted into the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies for crying out loud, and whatever bit of journalism experience I had leading up to the start of my college years amounted to a review of “The Shining” and creative think pieces for my high school paper. At WSN, I was hell-bent on pushing that trajectory further by honing my arts journalism with festival coverage, attending press screenings, interviewing artists, writing about museums and reviewing books. This was my calling — that is, until I started writing three news pieces a week. 

Writing for WSN’s news desk was a decision that changed the course of my college career, for better and for worse. My phrasing could imply that my interest in news essentially appeared out of thin air, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. My first article for the section was published quite early on in that fall 2022 semester, when one of the deputy news editors at the time sent out a last-minute pitch in the Slack channel for someone to cover former NYU President Andrew Hamilton’s final Presidential Welcome speech. Naturally, being the people pleaser I am, I took the pitch and spent the rest of that evening in the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. I interviewed a student and an alum, got back to my dorm and started writing “Hamilton begins his final year at NYU.” 

The draft was bad — laughable, in fact. I believe I called his speech, “heartwarming, insightful and endlessly entertaining,” which was understandably cut. This was one of my many pieces that were heavily rewritten by senior editors, and looking back on that draft now, I can’t say I blame them. In complete honesty though, if it wasn’t for this event, I wouldn’t have known or even begun to care about who Hamilton was, who then-Interim Provost Georgina Dopico was, what the Student Government Assembly is — and they, among other key details about the university’s administration, have been deeply seared into my brain. My understanding of NYU leadership at large began with this one admittedly inconsequential story about an NYU Welcome event, which in hindsight I wouldn’t have even attended if it wasn’t pitched out by the news team. 

By the end of my first semester at WSN, I was writing an average of six articles a week across the news and arts desks, attending every pitch meeting and keeping in touch with editors and writers, some of whom would grow to be my closest friends. I was given the opportunity to cover protests, book talks, student government meetings and town halls, and I learned so much more about the NYU and Greenwich Village communities in the process. I was offered the position of deputy news editor by the end of that semester, and at the start of the spring, I was promoted to news editor, a prospect with which I couldn’t have been more thrilled. I was so eager to apply the skills I’d attained as a writer to a greater role, and serving as one of two people in charge of spearheading WSN’s news coverage was a challenge I was ready to take. 

Long story short, I was not ready. Far from it. The job was brutal. I was constantly checking my phone, coming into the office from around 2 p.m. to well past midnight on most days, maintaining avid communication with dozens of writers, photographers, administrators and other senior officials — and to top it all off, I was still a full-time student. I was tasked with staying on top of all news developments across NYU, its medical center and its slew of study away sites, all in addition to sustaining a somewhat decent work-life balance. I wasn’t sure how much of myself I would be able to give up in pursuit of that mission, stuck in a vicious cycle of self-doubt, overworking and burnout. Looking back on that semester, everything is a blur. All I remember is how intense it was and how unprepared I was — the long nights and feeling too afraid to ask for help. It soon dawned on me that I would have to do this job again in the fall, and I was terrified. All my mentors were either graduating or moving to a higher position at the paper, and I certainly wasn’t looking forward to the added responsibility of filling their shoes.

I’m not sure what it was — maybe it was the summer — but that fall 2023 semester, I was a machine. My co-editor and I pre-planned our production schedule and ensured we had a top story to run every day. I got news writing down to a science, strengthened WSN’s relationship with NYU’s administration and oversaw some of the most talented journalists I’ve ever met. The first month was defined by rigorous news coverage and a surprisingly healthy balance with my academic and personal life — probably because I knew what I was getting myself into this time. The job was still stressful, but I was good at it and made sure the work got done. But in a cruel twist of fate, I would soon be faced with what has been by far the toughest challenge I’ve ever had to face as a student journalist and, especially, as a Palestinian. 

Right from the beginning of my career at WSN, I made it a point to embrace my culture in as many articles as I could. This included covering a talk about Palestinian author Suad Amiry’s novel “Mother of Strangers” and a lecture on higher education in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip from Birzeit University professor Rami Salameh, among other events. My identity as a Palestinian Muslim is the most central part of my life, and I wanted to channel that weight through my work as a journalist. Then, Oct. 7, 2023 came along. I immediately took the lead in covering the news from an NYU angle — through the perspectives of students studying away at NYU Tel Aviv and covering President Linda Mills’ response. That article was the start of a semester defined by protest coverage, student and faculty suspensions, policy changes and a persistent crackdown on dissent — all of which started because of NYU’s failure to address the immense, and still ongoing, loss of Palestinian life. 

I can’t even describe how I felt. As a journalist, I am meant to separate myself from the stories I cover. That’s always how I approach every article I write or edit, and a situation like this should be no different. So that’s what I did. I tried my best to close myself off from the protests, the petitions, the terminations, all of it. I instead ensured that every article and every story, down to the headline, was reported as accurately, authentically and empathetically as possible without it affecting my work ethic or mental state — which, I suppose it goes without saying, was difficult. Consistently reporting on demonstrations for Palestine as the death toll ticked up was miserable. Holding NYU accountable for its apathetic response to people protesting the mass bombings of men, women and children as a Palestinian student who was also deeply affected destroyed me. But I did it, and despite immense backlash from both Zionists and pro-Palestinian activists, I like to think I did it well. 

The end of the year came around, and although I was proud of the work I did, I was exhausted beyond belief and — in total transparency — I was ready to quit. A full calendar year as news editor was enough to satisfy my sudden love for the craft of journalism, and I was convinced I didn’t have more to learn. I was content. But I was encouraged to stay by the editor-in-chief and managing editor at the time, not to continue my work as news editor, but to stay in a higher capacity as a deputy managing editor. And I loved it. Getting to take more of a managerial position at a publication I spent a whole year pouring my heart and soul into was indescribably gratifying. In the role, I was also able to reestablish my passion for the arts and began my now great love for opinion journalism. 

Perhaps above all else, being on the management team gave me the opportunity to connect with other members of staff in ways I simply could not have as news editor. I was surrounded by some of the smartest, most talented journalists ever and got to form relationships that will last a lifetime. It was a huge factor in my decision to apply for editor-in-chief and very much informed how I approached my leadership style. 

Of course, protests for Palestine continued throughout the spring 2024 semester and came to a head on April 22 when a group of protesters set up a Gaza Solidarity Encampment in Gould Plaza at 4 a.m. — and, in typical Yezen fashion, I was already up. I got my camera, my press badge, packed my bag for my 8 a.m. math class and walked on over from Carlyle Court. My colleagues and I covered the day minute-by-minute across our website and social media. We were taking turns writing from Bobst Library and reporting on the ground as the demonstration grew throughout the day, culminating in Mills’ authorized police sweep of dozens of students, faculty and alumni at around 7 p.m. After that night, we effectively shifted to a 24-hour news cycle, providing day-to-day updates on the encampment’s aftermath, calls for Mills to resign and increased demands for NYU to divest from Israel. This continued through June as I started my run as editor-in-chief.

This all sounds like it should be mentally and physically draining — which it very well was — but it was also exhilarating. Being the primary source of information about rapidly changing developments on campus was an honor in and of itself, but the messages we received from parents, alumni, students and faculty expressing gratitude for our coverage reminded me why I loved the medium so much. Student journalism is intrinsically a community-oriented mission, and to know that our work has served at least one person was enough to satisfy my commitment to keeping the NYU and Greenwich Village communities informed. Separately, as a Palestinian American student journalist, to have been part of spearheading national news coverage about this widespread support for my people meant the world to me, and it is still the most invaluable journalism experience I’ve ever had. 

I had quite the lead-up to my tenure as editor-in-chief, and couldn’t have been more fortunate for the chance to practice journalism with such diligence. That being said, having come from newsroom environments I would personally characterize as stressful and anxiety-inducing, I wanted to foster a community that was welcoming, compassionate and genuinely exciting for my staff. The challenge arose in whether or not I could maintain that kind of environment while improving upon the quality and quantity of the work we produced. And one year later, with the help of the best management team I could ask for, I am pleased to say I believe we’ve achieved that.

This past year, amid an unprecedented federal attack on higher education and free speech, student journalism cemented its already proven importance. The Trump administration tested the tenacity of student journalists across the country, but I am especially proud of the vital work my team of writers and editors has done in continuing to hold NYU accountable. That, in addition to overseeing the work done across all of WSN’s sections by our incredible editorial staff, has been a genuine honor, and I couldn’t be more indebted to those who’ve supported our mission. 

I was initially going to refrain from making a few shoutouts besides our news coverage, but this letter has gone on long enough so I’m doing it anyways: We revitalized our opinion section, including publishing a total of 10 house editorials throughout the school year; our Under the Arch magazine produced four exceptional print issues; our arts, sports and culture coverage have sustained and built upon its indelible quality and quantity; our copy team demonstrated a remarkable dedication to staying up late in pursuit of fact-checking; our multimedia team has continued to produce what I believe to be the best photography, illustrations and all-around visuals in the history of student journalism, and I’ll fight anyone who says otherwise; and, to cap it off, we were named an online Pacemaker winner as one of the country’s top college news sites. 

My experiences at WSN have pushed my mind and body to what I, a 20-year-old college student, believe to be its limits. I’ve pulled all-nighters in the newsroom, published breaking news stories in class, woken up to phone calls from university administrators, camped inside Bobst Library for hours on end — this place has truly put my colleagues and me through the ringer. But I’ve also gotten to practice my love for the field in other capacities, including the chance to attend the New York Film Festival which, to this day, is one of the most exciting things I’ve ever gotten to do as a student journalist — and this is coming from someone who covered encampments, police sweeps, immigration, civil rights lawsuits and protests. 

Between my time as a staff writer, later as news editor and now as editor-in-chief, I’ve been with WSN for three years. Yes, I will be taking a significant step back, but this organization has been my home for most of my college life. I am enormously grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given here, and I thank everyone I’ve met along the way for making it all possible. WSN has shown me that journalism would be futile if not for the independent crusaders who breathe the much-needed passion, rigor and empathy into the admittedly arduous medium, and I have no doubt in my mind that this place will continue to thrive.

With gratitude,

 

 

 

Yezen Saadah

Editor-in-Chief, 2024-25

Please consider donating to the Sarah Raybin Portlock Fund for WSN. Your generosity will help us keep the tradition of independent journalism thriving on our campus and beyond. In order to persevere in our goals to hold NYU to account, our readership must show its support.

Contact Yezen Saadah at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Yezen Saadah
Yezen Saadah, Editor-in-Chief
Yezen Saadah is a junior studying cinema studies, Middle Eastern studies and journalism. He is interested in U.S. foreign policy, international law, literature and is endlessly fascinated by the role of journalism as a form of documentation. When he isn’t in the WSN newsroom or in class, he’s probably at a movie theater, taking street photos or reading lots of Edward Said. You can contact him on Instagram @yezen.saadah or send tips to [email protected].
Alisia Houghtaling
Alisia Houghtaling, Multimedia Editor
Alisia Houghtaling is a sophomore originally from Moscow but lives in New Orleans and is studying applied psychology. You can find her flipping through The New Yorker to look for cool illustrations and inspirations for the cover she’ll make one day. She has an addiction to tea and the Breaking Bad franchise. You can find her at @_alisiart_ on Instagram.