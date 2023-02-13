NYMD: New and old brands alike reimagine the future of menswear

Drastically different from the almost whimsical, poetic nature of all beneath heaven was Kent Anthony’s concise but elegant black and nude collection, featuring snug-fitting dress pants, peacoats and leather loafers. One model was draped in a waist-length cotton two-piece with folds hemmed on the sides as well as a big collar, which accentuated their figure and drew attention to their broadened shoulders. By completing the look with high-waisted jeans and two straps of fabric flowing down from the inner shirt, Anthony proves that shape doesn’t need to be boring.