‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation

New regulations at NYU Abu Dhabi’s commencement ceremony barred graduates from decorating their caps and gowns with scarves or symbols and carrying posters or “flag-like attire,” with one Ph.D. student allegedly detained for a week and deported after pulling out a keffiyeh at the event, multiple sources told WSN. The regulations reflected escalating concerns over academic freedom at the campus, which students and faculty described in “very distressing accounts” to NYU’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

Sources said the Ph.D. student, who they did not identify, pulled a keffiyeh from under their gown and yelled “free Palestine” as they crossed the stage, which was met with applause from members of the audience, according to multiple students. Other graduates turned their thumbs down as they walked, with some having tattooed henna keffiyehs onto their hands and signed “free Palestine” in American Sign Language.

Jacqueline Hennecke, the commencement’s banner bearer, said that most students refused to shake hands with former NYU Abu Dhabi vice chancellor Mariët Westermann and that security instructed graduates to remove their gowns before entering the ceremony.

“Students were definitely upset about the attire restrictions,” Hennecke said in an interview with WSN. “The day before, Mariët Westermann got up on stage and made a speech that claimed that it was a normal thing. She basically claimed that keffiyehs and cultural gear had always been banned and that this was the first year they were enforcing it, which was absolutely silly and ridiculous.”

President Linda Mills joined Westermann on stage at this year’s commencement, which was the 11th in the campus’ history and honored its largest class to date. The May 22 ceremony also saw several members of the Emirati royal family in attendance — including Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — as well as members of NYU’s board of trustees.

NYU president Linda Mills and NYU Abu Dhabi vice chancellor Mariët Westermann at the NYU Abu Dhabi commencement ceremony. (Obtained by WSN)

Students at the campus’ commencement told WSN the cameras avoided graduates’ hand gestures and cut larger demonstrations out of the live stream, noting that one student was omitted from the video entirely. They also claimed the video posted online blurred and zoomed out of henna and other markings.

“When they could tell that a student was going to give a thumbs down or do something more aggressive like that, they would cut away very quickly,” Hennecke said. “I talked to my friends and family who were watching from abroad, and I was like, ‘Did you see this?’ They were like, ‘No, not at all.’”

NYU Abu Dhabi’s live stream of its 2024 commencement exercises, which included speeches from this year’s student speaker and keynote speaker, was published online separate from the video of graduates walking across the stage to receive their diplomas — unlike previous years, where one video documented the entire ceremony. Footage from past commencements at the Abu Dhabi campus also shows dozens of students wearing keffiyehs and other cultural attire. Students said that university administrators had assured them this year would be the same.

However, a May 17 email sent by NYU Abu Dhabi leadership informed graduates they could only wear “approved academic attire” and that they could not bring bags or any items “not required” for the ceremony. The email came after this year’s commencement was almost canceled, according to sources, and could only take place “under strict protocols,” messages from a member of NYU Abu Dhabi’s student government obtained by WSN read.

The student, who requested to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said they met with administrators to discuss the new regulations and that the changes responded to “recent developments” and “increased surveillance” by people outside the university, specifically regarding keffiyehs on campus amid on-campus tensions over the war in Gaza. The student also advised others to limit “public displays of solidarity” online and in person during commencement.