Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
NYU’s rendering for the renovated Grand Staircase at the Kimmel Center for University Life. (Courtesy of Joseph Tirella)
NYU to add ‘seating pods’ to Kimmel stairs, redesign lobby
Students protest Nike outside of the NYU Bookstore in October 2023. (Connor Patton for WSN)
Students protest NYU’s contract with Nike
(Courtesy of Angela Chou)
SGA chair candidates debate plans for student engagement
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Dozens protest NYU response to College Republicans’ anti-immigration panel
NYU’s Marron Institute of Urban Management is located on the 12th floor of 370 Jay St. (Andy Lee for WSN)
NYU Marron pushes to bolster support for unhoused youth in NYC
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
Demonstrators on Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Washington Square Park, Monday, March 31, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Courtesy of Philip Pantitanonta)
City Council candidates take on student questions at NYU Dems forum
NYU’s rendering for the renovated Grand Staircase at the Kimmel Center for University Life. (Courtesy of Joseph Tirella)
NYU to add ‘seating pods’ to Kimmel stairs, redesign lobby
Students protest Nike outside of the NYU Bookstore in October 2023. (Connor Patton for WSN)
Students protest NYU’s contract with Nike
(Courtesy of Angela Chou)
SGA chair candidates debate plans for student engagement
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Dozens protest NYU response to College Republicans’ anti-immigration panel
NYU’s Marron Institute of Urban Management is located on the 12th floor of 370 Jay St. (Andy Lee for WSN)
NYU Marron pushes to bolster support for unhoused youth in NYC
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Dozens protest onslaught of pro-Palestinian student suspensions
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Admin responds to nonprofit criticizing updated student conduct policy
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Opinion: NYU has built itself on diversity — now it needs to defend it
President Linda Mills sent an email Tuesday night confirming that "some members" of the NYU community have been affected by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (Jake Capriotti for WSN)
‘Some’ students and faculty affected by visa revocations, Mills says
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone cancels ‘anti-governmental’ humanitarian presentation
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Trump chooses 5 NYU Law alumni for top administrative roles
(Amelia Hernandez Gioia for WSN)
Students petition for clearer protections against ICE
(Courtesy of Augusta Lecaros)
Beyond NYU: Creating and curating feminist art around the world
(Courtesy of Marin Driguez)
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
(Courtesy of Aneesa Sheikh)
Beyond NYU: Merging music and advocacy
(Courtesy of Chris Maguire)
Beyond NYU: A Gallatin alum’s journey to crafting Etsy
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Matt Petres for WSN)
Off Topic: Trump’s war on the arts
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Opinion: It’s time to end the stigma around gap years
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Opinion: Betar has no place at NYU
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Opinion: The false choice between housing and green space in NYC
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
(Chelsea Li for WSN)
Guest Essay: It’s time to end legacy admissions in New York
(Courtesy of Alisa Vvedenskaia)
Guest Essay: Ashlie Oxford for SGA chair
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
(Jake Capriotti for WSN)
Guest Essay: The call for a reparations committee
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: At NYU, we cannot afford to be passive in the face of fascism.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On celebration
Letter from the editor: On celebration
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Matt Petres for WSN)
Off Topic: Trump’s war on the arts
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: Today’s feminism prioritizes performance over action
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
Off Topic: The hysteria around trans athletes is a distraction
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
(Akshay Prabhushankar for WSN)
Off Topic: We must protect our libraries’ federal funding
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season recap of NYU women’s basketball’s historic back-to-back national titles
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Men’s volleyball wins UVC Championship for second straight season
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Track & field program record, men’s volleyball remains undefeated and other news
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Track & field program record, men’s volleyball remains undefeated and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Sweet 16, softball opening weekend and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s basketball ends season undefeated, wrestling and diving regionals and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, California and London
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Here’s a tip: don’t
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television)
6 ‘Friends’-inspired outfits to get you through the week
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
For Tamir Omari, ‘freaky’ is a lifestyle
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
For minimal work and maximum volume, try these 6 top-rated mascaras
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television)
6 ‘Friends’-inspired outfits to get you through the week
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
For minimal work and maximum volume, try these 6 top-rated mascaras
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
How to conduct a DIY personal color analysis
Tisch student dancers pose in their choice of clothing for their morning ballet class. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
What are Tisch dancers wearing?
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
4 NYC women-owned brands challenging male domination in fashion
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Here’s a tip: don’t
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Courtesy of Max La Manna)
Q&A: Navigating the NYC service industry through a chef’s lens
(Qianshan Weng and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Can Beli help you find love?
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 spots for outdoor dining near campus
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Where did all the gays go?
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
How millennial cafes are fueling NYC gentrification
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
As Bobst prayer room is vandalized, Muslim students gather to celebrate Eid
The main reading room in the Jefferson Market Library (Isabel Albors for WSN)
The forgotten history of the Women’s House of Detention
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
What’s happening to St. Marks?
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
Frederick Anderson brings gothic glamour to Paradise Club
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
(Courtesy of Atlantic Records)
Review: Skrillex’s newest album brings a new meaning to all killer, no filler
(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
Review: ‘The Amateur’ doesn’t understand its message
(Courtesy of Levantine Films)
Review: ‘A Nice Indian Boy’ celebrates the bigness of LGBTQ+ love
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
Some sad songs for rainy days
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a journalism-centered drama and more
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 books written by Irish authors
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A gory dystopian novel, an eccentric love story and more
(Mehr Kotval for WSN)
5 books to kick off Women’s History Month
(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
Review: ‘The Amateur’ doesn’t understand its message
(Courtesy of Levantine Films)
Review: ‘A Nice Indian Boy’ celebrates the bigness of LGBTQ+ love
(Courtesy of Warrick Page/Max)
Review: ‘The Pitt’ strips American health care to its core
(Courtesy of Fabio Lovino/HBO)
Review: Greed and desire reach full bloom in ‘The White Lotus’ season 3
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)
Review: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ is barely a movie
(Courtesy of Atlantic Records)
Review: Skrillex’s newest album brings a new meaning to all killer, no filler
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
Some sad songs for rainy days
(Courtesy photo by Isaac Wheatley)
Q&A: New York natives Laundry Day on coming full circle
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
A night at Berlin NYC with 4 emerging NYU musicians
(Courtesy photo by Travis Shinn)
Review: ‘Wave the Bull’ brings back old-school hard rock for a new generation
(Courtesy of Emilio Madrid)
Review: Cursing, cutthroat comedians duke it out in ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’
(Courtesy of Marc J. Franklin)
Review: ‘Purpose’ stages a contemplative family reunion
(Courtesy of Julieta Cervantes)
Review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ fails its mission
Eli Lane performs his monologue as the character Zak in the play “The Ball.” (Ivy Chan for WSN)
At the Fresh Fruit Festival, NYU students bring gay to the stage
(Courtesy of James Leynse)
Review: ‘Amerikin’ offers a wild subversion of the American Dream
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
A reproduction of Jan Lievens' 1625 painting “The Feast of Esther” at the entrance to “The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt.” (Katherine Welander for WSN)
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
4 Central Park monuments and the historical women behind them
On the Street: Escapism
On the Street: Escapism
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
On the Street: Escapism
On the Street: Escapism
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Julia Smerling, AnMei Deck, Alisia Houghtaling and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Love
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
In photos: Game on!
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: How to find your best college fit
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099

Move aside Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington: A new celebrity star is making her mark on the New York stage with “Linda! The Untold Story of NYU’s Diva.”
Ethan Li, Deputy Copy Chief
April 16, 2025
Manasa Gudavalli
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)

Off-Third is WSN’s satire column.

In a startling announcement, NYU President Linda Mills will star in a new biographical musical titled “Linda! The Untold Story of NYU’s Diva,” hitting the Broadway stage on April 27. The news explains Mills’ absence toward university events, as the triple threat is credited as the writer of the show’s book, music and lyrics, as well as its director. 

“It’s an honor to prove my artistic merits as a writer and performer in the best place in the world: Broadway,” Mills said. “I love musicals so much, the ‘G’ in my name actually stands for Galinda. Linda Galinda Mills. As the star, writer and director, I hope I win all the Tonys I’m eligible for. I think there are eight.”

A press release revealed the musical’s first act will be a flashback, following the up-and-coming go-getter before she became NYU’s 17th president. It shines a light on her various other side quests, such as premiering a documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival. The second act will depict a hectic day in Mills’ life as president as she tries her best to keep her head up, dodge the spotlight and “block out the haters.” 

Tickets to “Linda! The Untold Story of NYU’s Diva” currently start at $1099, and go up to $1599, continuing a recent trend on Broadway of celebrity-driven shows with record-breaking ticket prices. The show will not offer any rush or lottery tickets. When asked about theater accessibility, the producers stated their “hatred of the proletariat.”  

A $2,099 “Be the President for a Day” add-on lets one lucky ticket holder live out their administrative fantasies in Bobst’s 12th floor office. The winner would be the first to successfully get a glimpse into what the president does up there. When asked what she would do on the day when the winner assumed her position, Mills simply smirked. 

The musical’s cast includes Gal Gadot, playing Elizabeth Rand, the founder of Mothers Against College Antisemitism, here imagined as Mills’ spunky and sassy best friend. Nick Jonas will be playing a Jewish role again as a fictional character written for the show. Additionally, an artificial intelligence “Metahuman Digital Likeness” of Mills will feature in the show to provide a running narration of the president’s inner thoughts and desires alongside her performance. Some of the songs are “Ode to Institutional Restraint,” — Mills’ 11 o’clock power ballad — and “You Must Engage,” a patter song where Mills will rap the entire text of the How We Engage toolkit

In an unorthodox move, the musical is set to include 15-minute stretches where Mills will do nothing except wordlessly stare at the audience. Mills stated her intention to mirror the cool, neutral and aloof manner she presents herself in her universitywide emails. During these sequences, interpretive dancers representing petitions will move toward Mills, and the president will push them away before they reach her. Additionally, a voice-over will recite some of Mills’ favorite thoughts-and-prayers phrases, such as “with a heavy heart” and “we are a community.” 

Jesse Green, the chief theater critic of The New York Times, has preemptively given the show a Critic’s Pick, despite having not seen it yet. 

“Linda Mills is my favorite actor performing today,” Green said in his review. “The only thing that matches this theatrical feat on Broadway was one of my personal favorites, ‘Redwood.’ I loved both shows dearly.”

Green’s rave review did include a single mention of the “slightly-high” ticket prices. Due to this blatant disrespect, the producers of “Linda! The Untold Story of NYU’s Diva” promptly took Green off the press list and banned him from the theater. Mills released a statement, promising to immediately suspend Green from NYU, using the full strength of her disciplinary authority. It is unclear how Mills intends to achieve this, as Green does not attend the university. 

An organizer for NYU’s Students for a Democratic Society confirmed they would not protest the event. Requests to identify this student by name were eclipsed by the student’s hysterical laughter upon hearing the news. 

“Are you serious?” the student choked out. “No. No, anything we do won’t be as humiliating as whatever Linda does. We couldn’t top this. Just let her cook.”

WSN’s Opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are solely the views of the writer.

Contact Ethan Li at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Ethan Li
Ethan Li, Deputy Copy Chief
Ethan Li is a first-year in Liberal Studies. He dedicates much of his life to watching as many Broadway shows as possible. He can also be found watching movies with his AMC Stubs A-List membership, watching archival recordings at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts or watching Instagram reels. He likes watching things. You can find him on Instagram @eth4n.li and Letterboxd @ethli.
Manasa Gudavalli
Manasa Gudavalli, Editor-in-Chief
Manasa Gudavalli is a super senior studying a super strange combination of psychology, mathematics, journalism, and chemistry. When they are not editing the Washington Square News, they are probably reading Freud, watching college football, or developing film photos. You can find them on Instagram @manasa.gudavalli and @gudavalli.photography.