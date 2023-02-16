CHOCHENG makes waves at Fashion Week

Purple lighting filled Spring Studios on Feb. 15, setting the stage for the CHOCHENG Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Designer Cho Cho Cheng’s pieces were brilliant and larger than life, filling the spacious runway beautifully.

The first look, a structured, above-the-knee dress paired with a black, conical hat and black shoes bound by wooden platforms, was reminiscent of past CHOCHENG collections. Photographer Joyce Anderson, who has shot for the brand before, noted that past collections have stuck to “a color palette made of three.” Deviating from that pattern, Cheng’s newest line featured looks in black and red velvets, powder pinks and blues, and creams and deep purples.