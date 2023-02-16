Menu

CHOCHENG makes waves at Fashion Week

“Glamour and humor can get you through everything,” designer Cho Cho Cheng said of her Fall/Winter 2023 collection shown at Spring Studios.

Jadah Jules, Contributing Writer

Feb 16, 2023

  • Taiwo Meghoma poses on the runway for the Chocheng fashion show. He wears a blue suit with a yellow turtleneck sweater and sunglasses.
  • Grace Caroline Currey poses while sitting in the audience. She wears a black dress and black high heels, and carries a black handbag.
  • Sara Camposarcone poses while sitting on the audience benches. She wears a maximalist white blouse with frilly arms and ruffles on her waist. Her skirt is patterned and ankle-length.

Purple lighting filled Spring Studios on Feb. 15, setting the stage for the CHOCHENG Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Designer Cho Cho Cheng’s pieces were brilliant and larger than life, filling the spacious runway beautifully.

The first look, a structured, above-the-knee dress paired with a black, conical hat and black shoes bound by wooden platforms, was reminiscent of past CHOCHENG collections. Photographer Joyce Anderson, who has shot for the brand before, noted that past collections have stuck to “a color palette made of three.” Deviating from that pattern, Cheng’s newest line featured looks in black and red velvets, powder pinks and blues, and creams and deep purples.

A model walks down the runway sporting a black conical hat, a red velvet skirt, and a black blouse with structured, feathered sleeves.
A model walks down the runway sporting a black conical hat, a black dress shirt and a maroon skirt. They carry a woven handbag.
(Brendan Rains for WSN)
A model walks down the runway sporting a black conical hat with a pink coat and skirt. She wears black, elbow-length gloves that pair with the black ruff around her neck.

Aside from brilliant tailoring and structure, Cheng played with color and flow. A model wearing a black conical hat, and a deep purple, backless silk dress with layered long sleeves, looked as if they were swimming down the runway. A purple, glittery coat with a collar made of faux fur, a baby blue power suit, a houndstooth blazer snatched by a thick braided belt, and a powder pink fitted skirt suit reminiscent of Jacqueline Kennedy also caught the audience’s attention.

A model walks down the runway sporting a black conical hat, a salmon-colored shirt, and black, elbow-length gloves. Around her waist is a black, woven cord that sits casually above a purple velvet skirt.
A model walks down the runway sporting purple velvet outerwear and a purple ruff around her neck. She wears black, elbow-length gloves that pair with her black spherical earrings.
A model walks down the runway sporting a black conical hat with a fur shirt and black velvet pants. She wears black spherical earrings and black, elbow-length gloves.

Bright lights hit each side of the brand’s signature decorative silk petals, providing flow to the clothes as the silk swayed. Models also donned earrings made of the silk petals and unobtrusive fishnet masks that grazed over clean makeup and slicked back hair. Such styling paired well with both black and colorful pieces.

The designs ranged from flamboyant to business casual, with professional attire paired with mini square bags and wooden platforms. Cynthia Basinet, an actress, said this was her third show for ChoCheng — and that “the classic designs of femininity still rang true.”

A model walks down the runway sporting a black conical hat, a pink coat and a skirt. She wears black, elbow-length gloves that pair with her black spherical earrings and brooch.
A model walks down the runway sporting a blue coat and slacks with a white neck ruff. She wears black spherical earrings and black elbow-length gloves, and is carrying a woven handbag.
The final look, a one-shouldered, cream-colored gown that bore silk petals on its hemline, was similar to one that actress Diahann Carroll might have worn on “Dynasty.”

As the show came to a close, Cheng shared the driving sentiment of her brand.

“Glamour and humor can get you through everything,” she said.

With the interplaying of playful and sophisticated elements in her designs, CHOCHENG’s core values were dispersed among the audience by the end of the show.

Chocheng brand designer Cho Cho Cheng being interviewed. He wears red outerwear and a red conical hat.
Contact Jadah Jules at [email protected]

